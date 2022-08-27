Funny quotes about troublemakers for those who live for mischief

Troublemakers come in all shapes and sizes, from babies to adults. They may get on your nerves sometimes, but they are also pretty funny and impossible to ignore—even when you want to. Their antics and stories give you something to laugh about.

Funny quotes about troublemakers from across the internet will make you smile, laugh out loud, or roll your eyes, depending on how big of a troublemaker you are. Here are funny quotes for those who live for mischief.

Funny quotes about troublemakers

Quotes on the web about naughty people tend to be surprisingly inspiring. Here are some of the best ones.

I didn't start trouble, it was there when I got here.

There are only three things women need in life, money, money, and more money.

He says it's better to give than receive. I can't disagree with him. When you give, it hurts like hell.

We all have private ails. The troublemakers are they who need public cures for their private ails. – Eric Hoffer

God would have made our heads bald if he wanted us to be concerned about hair loss.

A common mistake people make when designing something completely foolproof is to underestimate the ingenuity of complete fools.

When I was little, my mother told me the way things work is that women rule the world, and men have all the fun. Whoever said this one seems like they know what they're talking about!

My parents always told me, "A bad boy is much more fun than a good one." And they were right.

You've got to walk a mile in his shoes before you're ready to insult him.

You can try to keep the apprentice out of trouble, but you can't keep the trouble out of the apprentice.

I have observed that society, in general, always seems to honour its living conformists and its dead troublemakers.

Every girl needs a guy who makes her weak at the knees and screams no now and then.

The person who says they never fight is either a liar or has never been in love.

I was attracted to the bad boys, the troublemakers. You know, the ones that were cute but didn't come home. So I have had a couple of failed marriages, but that's OK.

Society honours its living conformists and its dead troublemakers.

Brunettes are troublemakers. They’re worse than the Jews. – Charlie Chaplin

Christians should be troublemakers, creators of uncertainty, agents of a dimension incompatible with society. – Jacques Ellul

All my dogs have been scamps and thieves and troublemakers and I’ve adored them all. – Helen Hayes

Jokes about troublemakers

Jokes poke fun at the many things people have done. Read these quotes for troublemakers for a good laugh.

While examining a female patient, the doctor tells her

Your heart, lungs, pulse, and BP are fine. Now let me see that cute little thing which gets you, ladies, into all kinds of trouble.

The woman immediately started taking off her top and jeans.

Doc, shocked, said: No! No! Please, put on your clothes. Just show me your tongue.

Two little boys were known troublemakers, stealing everything they could, even from the church

One day a priest stopped one of the boys and asked, "Where is God?" The boy shrugged, and the priest repeated, "Where is God?" The boy ran out of the cathedral crying to his home, hiding in a closet. Eventually, his brother found him and asked, "What's wrong?" The crying boy replied, "We're in trouble now! God is missing, and they think we took him."

Two men were talking in a restaurant

One was complaining to his friend, "It's so hard to have a conversation with my wife lately. She always interrupts me. I've had it! We're going to couples therapy next week.

His friend replies, "That sounds like a good idea, but what will you say when she asks why?

The first man says, "I'll tell her I'm always interrupting her!"

A kid gets out of his seat to leave class

He says, "I'll be right back." He's known for being a bit of a troublemaker, but the teacher can't deny him if he needs the restroom. So the teacher says, "Alright, you can go. But first, spell today's vocabulary word, "pterodactyl".

He spells out, "T-E-R-O-D-A-C-T-Y-L."

She says to him, "Good job. However, you left out the P. Because it's silent?"

"Yeah," he goes, "and it's dripping down my pants."

Troublemaker

One day the school troublemaker was sent to the principal's office.

"Do you know why you're here?" asked the principal.

"Is it about this morning?" asked the troublemaker.

"Your teacher says you ran in the hall, beat up two students, started a food fight in the cafeteria, and cursed at one of your classmates."

"Boy, that's a relief," sighed the troublemaker. "I thought maybe you found out I broke your windshield."

Funny troublemaker friend quotes

Are you a real-life troublemaker, or just one in spirit? Find out if these trouble quotes ring true to your life.

Some people never go crazy. What truly horrible lives they must lead.

If you can get the proper definition of trouble, then we can find out who the real troublemakers are. – Al Sharpton

We should always be kinder to our enemies than to our friends, if one has any sense.

Only Irish coffee provides in a single glass all four essential food groups: alcohol, caffeine, sugar, and fat.

I'm at that age where I've grown apart from all my old friends, and making new friends is more trouble than it's worth.

Keep your troubles close; keep your family closer.

I have no trouble with my enemies. I can take care of my enemies in a fight. But my friends, my goddamned friends, they're the ones who keep me walking the floor at night!

You are only given a little spark of madness. You mustn't lose it.

Nothing's more useless than a bad attitude unless you're trying to build roads out of molehills.

I am ready to meet my Maker. Another matter is whether my Maker is prepared for the ordeal of meeting me.

The world's shortest book, How To Be An Interesting Person, could be very useful in these modern times where nobody seems to want to talk to each other anymore.

There are two types of pedestrians – the quick and the dead.

I don’t do anything in order to cause trouble. It just so happens that what I do naturally causes trouble. I’m proud to be a troublemaker. – Sinead O’Connor

Keep a sharp eye out for signs of dishonesty! You may not catch them in the act, but don't let down your guard.

If you are vigilant and cautious enough, you can avoid becoming the victim of dishonest individuals looking to exploit your vulnerability and possessions.

And there's nothing better than saying I told you so after catching a thief red-handed!

Journalists always want publishers or editors to leave. They're creative troublemakers - that's why you hire them. – Andrew Neil

Troublemaker captions for Instagram

Instagram captions can be pretty funny, and here are some hilarious ones for your next Instagram post:

Blame it on my cold heart.

I'm too good for you.

Being bad never felt so good.

Does my sparkle burn your eyes?

Not everybody has to like me.

I can't force you to have good taste.

I was born to stand out.

Make them stop and stare.

Confidence level: selfie with no filter.

I'm better than the hype; I give you life.

Heroes are born to be troublemakers.

Know your worth. Then add tax.

I don't need a king to be a queen.

Trouble never looked so fine.

Always prove them wrong.

I ain't gonna compete with a single soul.

Straight moves, no announcement.

I was not made to be subtle.

Take me as I am, or watch me as I go.

Hopefully, you have learned one or a few things from these funny quotes about troublemakers. Life is much too short to spend it being bored or being afraid of what might happen. Go ahead and embrace the chaos. It is where most people find the most enjoyment.

