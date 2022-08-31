53 inspirational horse quotes for all equine enthusiasts

Reaching the top of your field takes hard work and dedication, and no sport has higher stakes than those of horses. You only get one shot to make it to the Olympics or become the next Triple Crown winner, so you've got to work hard from day one if you want any chance at success. Additionally, inspirational horse quotes can come in handy in whatever you are into if you are an equine enthusiast.

Photo: pexels.com, @wildlittlethingsphoto (modified by author)

Source: UGC

There is something about horses that seems to inspire many. Maybe it is their beauty, strength, or grace. Or maybe it is how they connect with everyone on a deeper level. These horse quotes are designed specifically for horse lovers and riders of all levels, helping you stay focused on your goals and develop a long-term plan for how to achieve them.

Inspirational horse quotes

Horses have a special ability to touch everyone's heart and leave you feeling inspired. Here are some favourite horse quotes to motivate and encourage you.

In the presence of horses, we are better human beings. It is God's gift to the human race.

Something about a free-spirited horse will break down your heart and build it back up again.

Horses share the same sense of humour as humans do. They also know when someone needs them; this is why they can tell when a rider needs more patience or when someone needs to be listened to.

Horses know how to love people without judgement, which is why they're amazing creatures. Take time today to spend with your equine companion, whether you ride or not!

Horses have a way of making us feel better, no matter what might be going on in our lives. They are reliable, weather-proof friends who will never let you down.

Horses have a way of galloping into our hearts and never leaving. They are magnificent creatures that embody strength, beauty, and grace. It is no wonder that so many people are passionate about these noble animals.

Horses are amazing creatures. They're beautiful, strong, and noble. They can make us feel things we never thought possible. They're also incredibly sensitive and intelligent animals. So, it's no surprise that we love them so much.

A horse is the projection of peoples' dreams about themselves.

The horse knows more than we do about the secrets of getting along in the world.

No matter how old or infirmed a person may be, they're young again if they're on horseback.

People say riding a horse is like sitting in a car, but that's not true. When you're driving, you're in control. When you're on a horse, the horse is in control.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

Funny horse sayings

Photo: pexels.com, @fotofyn (modified by author)

Source: UGC

If you love horses, you know they can sometimes be pretty funny. Check out some of these corny horse sayings and share them with your friends!

Dirt is cowgirl glitter.

I never fall off; I dismount in style.

Horse sense is the thing a horse has which keeps it from betting on people.

A horse doesn't care how much you know until he knows how much you care.

A horse is God's way of saying, hey, life is good!

Horses are smarter than people. Some people just haven't figured that out yet.

You can lead a horse to water, but you can't make him drink.

Grooming is the process by which dirt is transferred from your horse to you.

You can learn more from a horse in an hour than from a person in a lifetime.

Equestrians have always been susceptible to one great oddity: the belief that the categories, terms, and concepts they apply to their art are ones their horses hold, too.

Horses are only afraid of two things: Things that move and things that don't move.

If your horse thinks you're a good rider, then you are.

Don't be fooled by my pretty face; I'm quite a handful.

Quotes about horses and peace

Photo: pexels.com, @jvdm (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Inner peace clears your mind and allows you to see your path more clearly, allowing you to focus and stay on track with your goals. Here are some quotes about horses and peace to which you can relate.

Horses change lives. They give our young people confidence and self-esteem. They provide peace and tranquillity to troubled souls. They give us great hope.

Nobody can bring you peace but yourself. — Ralph Waldo Emerson

A good rider can hear his horse talk to him.

Horses make one feel calm, giving you peace of mind and feeling whole again.

There's something about the outside of a horse that is good for the inside of a man.

There's nothing like the sound of a horse galloping to make you feel alive.

Peace is a journey of a thousand miles and must be taken one step at a time. — Lyndon B. Johnson

Galloping down leafy trails, jumping over fences, and winning ribbons at shows--are the activities that make owning horses fun.

A horse doesn't have to be a certain colour to be beautiful.

Do your little bit of good where you are; those little bits of good put together overwhelm the world. — Desmond Tutu

A horse is the only thing on earth that loves you more than he loves himself.

I don't care how much money you have, your house size, or your clothing brand. You're not worth my time if you can't look after a horse.

If there's one thing I trust more than anything else, it's my horse.

You should feel beautiful, and you should feel safe. What you surround yourself with should bring peace of mind and spirit. — Stacy London

Cute quotes about horses

Photo: pexels.com, @gantas (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Horses have an air of majesty about them and are considered to be the epitome of grace and beauty. Look at some quotes about horses that celebrate their unique qualities.

A horse doesn't care how much you know until he knows how much you care. Put your hand on your horse and your heart in your hand.

Horses are living, breathing works of art, each one a masterpiece in the wildest sense of the word.

The horses give us an understanding and deep respect for all living creatures.

Horses are mirrors of our souls. They're very forgiving, but they also don't forget. So they remember whatever it is that you did, good or bad.

Horses make a landscape look beautiful.

No hour of life is wasted that is spent in the saddle.

A horse gallops with his lungs, perseveres with his heart and wins with his character.

The horse is a willing servant to the man who knows how to treat him as he deserves.

Their eyes shine stars of wisdom and courage to guide men to the heavens.

Wild horse quotes

Photo: pexels.com, @milenadenarvaezayllon (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Horses are also strong animals and beautiful animals; however, they can sometimes be wild. These wild horse quotes will make you think twice about your favourite animal.

You occasionally see one, and it's the thrill of a lifetime. But mostly, all you see is a dust cloud after the horses are gone. It's their stubborn ability to survive that makes them so remarkable.

You do become more aware of your mortality as you get older. When you're little, you jump on any wild horse. Then you get a little older and realise how fragile life is, and you're more careful.

Wild horses don't know the burning taste of the whips. Freedom protects us from many evils.

Sometimes a wild horse needs to feel that his rider is just a bit wilder.

You know that expression, "wild horses couldn't drag me away?" Let me tell you, that was made by someone who's never been on the other side of a lead rope when a wild horse starts running.

If I paint a wild horse, you might not see the horses, but surely you will see the wildness!

Horse quotes are a great reminder if you are looking to stay focused on your goals and objectives. From providing companionship to teaching important life lessons, horses are truly amazing creatures.

READ ALSO: 53 funny dinosaur jokes for kids and adults alike to enjoy

Legit.ng recently published an article with amusing dinosaur jokes for both children and adults to enjoy. Dinosaurs are dangerous animals, but their jokes are hilarious.

Sharing amusing dinosaur riddles with children is a more effective way to capture their attention than some good old-fashioned fun. If you like dinosaurs, then these dinosaur jokes will make you laugh out loud.

Source: Legit.ng