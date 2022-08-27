100+ funny Nigerian quotes about love, romance and relationships

Nigerian quotes about love, romance, and relationships are many, hilarious, and sometimes true. The people of Nigeria have been well known for their humour. It is also a country with a rich cultural heritage that has shaped its people's mindsets and way of life.

There are several Nigerian quotes about love, romance, and relationships from different celebrities, journalists, and comedians. Here is a collection of the best quotes to choose from.

Funny Nigerian quotes about love

Most Nigerian sayings about love are funny because Nigerians are some of the funniest people in the world. Below are some of the funniest ones you can share with friends and loved ones.

It is not a crime to want someone, but you must work hard for them.

You should never stop trying if you want someone to be with you, even if they are in a relationship with someone else.

A man in love is incomplete until he gets married. Then he is finished.

If your goal is the man, stay away from his woman!

In Nigeria, men always get what they want - it's just that women usually don't know what it is until it's too late.

If your lover does not show up when he says he will come, he does not exist.

Men are more likely to cheat on their wives than women are likely to cheat on their husbands.

Most of the time, guys would rather have something sweet than go through the whole process to earn something sweet.

If anyone makes you laugh, it is not always because they love you.

On another note, Nigerian women marry other Nigerian men much faster than non-Nigerian women marry non-Nigerian men.

When one is in love, a cliff becomes a meadow.

All true love stories start with laughter and end with tears.

Never make decisions when you're mad or emotional because those are two of the most dangerous times for doing so.

One way to know whether someone truly loves you is by how much they put into ensuring your needs are met.

There is no such thing as happy endings in real life.

A person who wants to break up with you may not do it right away because they might still want the attention they receive from being seen as single.

When a woman looks deep into her partner's eyes, she can see who he is and knows she has made the right decision in trusting him with her heart.

No matter how bad you think your situation is, there's always someone out there that has it worse than you do.

Love, at first sight, doesn't exist.

How can you tell if your partner has been cheating? If they're going out with their friends more than they're going out with you.

When somebody has said 'I love you' for the first time, he or she will not need to say it again.

Not everyone we meet falls in love with us, but that doesn't mean we won't fall in love with them. Some people are scared to show affection because they feel like they'll be rejected, while others give everything away without asking for anything back.

But regardless of which camp you belong to, it's important to recognize that true love requires work from both parties.

Inspirational Nigerian love quotes

Reading these funny Nigerian quotes about love and relationship is an inspiration. They give great life lessons and witty advice on matters of the heart. Here are some more examples of Nigerian romantic quotes.

You might have just started dating this person, but it is never too early to be tired of them.

She is a woman; you will always respect her because she knows what she wants and doesn't let anyone stop her from getting it.

It's also essential to evaluate how they treat you and the effort they put into making you feel loved, appreciated, and cared for.

When only the kola nut is presented with love, it carries more value than might be associated with a whole pod of several kola nuts. You know who you love, but you can't know who loves you. Every kind of love is love, but self-love is supreme among them.

If someone truly loves you, they should want to make you happy, even if it means sacrificing their happiness for yours.

A person with real feelings for you will want to do anything and everything to ensure that they put your needs before their desires. When people are being selfish, there is no chance of love blossoming between them.

Make it a point to keep yourself updated with the current happenings in their lives so that when you need them most, they'll be there for you.

Love knows no reasons; love knows no lies. Love defies all reasons, love has no eyes, but love is not blind; love sees but doesn't mind.

A true friend cares enough about you to tell you what needs to be said without sugarcoating anything, especially if it pertains to a matter of the heart.

The last thing that a good partner does is lie to you. They will hold nothing back from you and say what they think because honesty is key to any successful relationship.

Don't forget to see past any material things and get straight down to the basics of a man's or woman's character; values, goals, interests- these are things that matter!

Nobody is perfect, but if you can find someone who tries their best to be perfect for you and works hard at understanding your shortcomings and strengthening your strengths, then look no further.

Finding such a person takes time and patience; however, once you find them, invest all your energy into holding onto them tight because they won't come around again.

To love a person is to learn the song in their heart and sing it to them when they have forgotten it.

Love is not something that happens overnight. It takes time and patience to develop into something long-lasting. And when it does happen, it's always worth it!

If you care deeply for someone, you shouldn't hesitate to express those feelings and emotions.

Someone interested in a relationship with you will show interest in your thoughts, opinions, and passions.

Be wary of those who go out of their way to make the first move, like approaching you or initiating contact with you.

It is usually done to boost self-esteem and create the impression that they are more desirable than they are.

Trust your gut, and if you feel they are the person for you, commit to them and make it work.

Ultimately, every relationship comes with its share of ups and downs-so learn to love the person for who they are and what they are willing to do for you rather than fixate on their mistakes.

If a relationship is worth it, then it will withstand anything-even the worst of storms.

A fish and bird may fall in love, but the two cannot build a home together.

African proverbs about love

Love proverbs in Africa are rich with culture. They have been passed down from generation to generation for centuries. The meanings of the sayings are often poetic and metaphorical, but they can also be very instructive.

Love is like a baby; it needs to be treated tenderly.

It is better to love one person than many because you might lose all if you fall out of love with them.

If your partner doesn't make you happy, it is better not to stay in that relationship even if they will not find someone else who will make them happy.

Let love be like the misty rain, coming softly but flooding the river.

Marrying one's ex-lover is like feeding milk back into an already broken cow's udder.

A good marriage is when each spouse thinks the other is right most of the time.

A bad marriage is when either one or both spouses think their spouse has always got it wrong or got too much power to impose their opinion on others.

Love never gets lost; it's only kept.

If you want your wife to listen and obey, give her reasons and discuss things with her.

Even as the archer loves the arrow that flies, he also loves the bow that remains constant in his hands.

Even if you do not want your wife to work outside the home, allow her to work inside the house.

Pretend you are dead, and you will see who loves you.

Couples should know how to forgive and forget one another's mistakes, no matter how big or small those mistakes may be.

Forgiveness is free and, once offered, cannot be retracted.

To get along well with your husband/wife, remember that this person is also the flesh of your flesh and blood of your blood!

Marriage is a commitment that lasts until death, so never let go!

A happy man marries the girl he loves, but a more fortunate man loves the girl he marries.

No one gets married thinking they will end up unhappy, so keep working to improve it.

Don't stop loving your partner just because they do something you disapprove of; try to see their point of view before judging them.

If love is a sickness, patience is the remedy.

It is much easier to fall in love than to stay in love.

When you marry a monkey for wealth, the money goes, but the monkey remains.

Remember that everyone makes mistakes. We are human, after all.

To love someone who doesn't love you is like shaking a tree to make the dew drops fall.

Getting married means taking responsibility for someone else and letting them take responsibility for you; it isn't easy, but worth every effort!

One who marries for intimacy alone will have bad days but good nights.

When it comes to finding happiness in marriage, there is no magic solution-just. Look at what people have found successful and incorporate these into your life.

You know who you love, but you can't know who loves you.

Do not treat your loved one like a swinging door: you are fond of it, but you push it back and forth.

Yoruba sayings about love

Wise people in Yoruba express their views on what they think the secret to a successful relationship is. Here are some of those interesting words of wisdom from these wise folks:

A man who never gets jealous is not in love.

Love makes one stronger.

You need to feel loved before you can show your love.

If you want them more than anything else, it will be hard for you two not to get together.

If you say you're going to do something but don't follow through on it, there's no point in asking them again because they'll know that whatever they wanted was not important enough for you to do.

If she likes him, she'll have his back no matter what.

Never judge a person by their looks because beauty doesn't last forever.

People stay in unhappy relationships because the grass seems greener on the other side.

One should never have regrets in marriage because nobody knows how long it will last.

When we meet somebody new, we always tell ourselves that this could be the one.

Sometimes, we go on dates where everything clicks right away.

When things go wrong in a relationship, it can take a while to rebuild the trust between both parties and hope they'll be able to move forward despite what went wrong.

I would advise against being too hasty when dating somebody. Sometimes, you might end up rushing into a decision you regret later on in the future, so slow down and think about what you want.

It's better to wait for the right person instead of settling for someone who is only half right.

Marrying your best friend may sound like a good idea, but there are arguments such as "what happens if our personalities clash?"

Always keep your eyes open and know what kind of person you want to spend time with - once you stop looking, all chances of meeting someone will disappear.

Love is complicated and very often unrequited.

People who have difficulty maintaining relationships do so because they cannot control their feelings. If you're in a situation where you get jealous at every turn, it may be that you aren't ready for a serious relationship yet.

They should learn to control their emotions, manage jealousy and eventually figure out what qualities they want in a romantic partner.

Learning how to deal with difficult situations head-on is also important so one can avoid making decisions based solely on emotions alone.

You will never know if the person has feelings for you if you are too afraid to ask them out or find out more about them.

The secret to finding someone is not to sit around hoping that fate will bring them your way; take charge of your destiny and go after what you want!

When you first meet someone new, there's always a mutual feeling of attraction, but that doesn't mean it will last forever.

It's best to play things by ear rather than rushing into anything impulsively.

There is no need to rush into any commitments before being sure this is something worth committing yourself to long term.

A healthy sense of self-worth goes a long way in sustaining an emotionally healthy romantic life, avoiding codependency, and enabling others' bad behaviour patterns.

People make mistakes when they invest their trust in unreliable people.

Always look for potential red flags early on, so you don't make mistakes in the future - remember, hindsight is 20/20!

The most unbreakable rule is this- if you cheat on your spouse, they won't ever trust you again. You've lost any sense of respect they had for you, which means that any chance at rebuilding a healthy relationship has gone out the window.

A perfect relationship will be when you marry your best friend. If you are looking for a mate or someone to share your life with, make sure that you find someone as good of a friend as they are a romantic partner.

Love is a beautiful thing, but it doesn't always come easy. These funny Nigerian quotes about love perfectly capture romantic relationships' highs and lows. From the sweet to the sarcastic, they'll make you laugh and remind you that you're not alone in your search for love.

