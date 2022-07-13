53 funniest pizza jokes and one-liners for kids and adults alike

Pizza is a favourite luxury dish for many people. You can either order it online or make one at home to enjoy a great evening with your friends and family. If you want to laugh over a slice of pizza, try cracking some pizza jokes with your loved ones.

Photo: pexels.com, @victormiyata (modified by author)

Source: UGC

If you are craving some cheesy pizza, adding pizza jokes will leave you howling with laughter. Pizza jokes are as good and satisfying as a good pizza. If you are wondering where to start, just find a good collection of pizza jokes and you will be good to go.

Funny pizza jokes

Do you want to stand out among your peers? You can tell fascinating pizza jokes, and make everybody laugh. You can try these funny jokes to impress your friends and family at your next pizza hangout.

Would you like me to cut your pizza into four or 12 pieces? Four, please, because I'm on a diet.

I've just burnt my Hawaiian pizza. I should have used aloha temperature.

Why was the famous pizza sad? It was always being chased around by the pepperazzi.

Why aren't pizza chefs allowed to play baseball? They're always trying to steal basil!

What are you if you can't decide what kind of pizza to get? You're indeSLICEsive.

What's a pizza maker's favourite song? Slice, Slice Baby.

What's the difference between a pizza and a pizza joke? A pizza joke can't be topped.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Pizza jokes for kids

Photo: pexels.com, @horizoncontent (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Kids love pizza, and taking them on pizza dates will make their day. These clean jokes will keep the kids from bouncing off the walls while they wait for pizza.

What can a whole pizza do but half pizza can't? Looking around.

Why does the mushroom always gets invited to pizza parties? Because he's a fun-gi.

What do you call a fake pizza? A pepperphony pizza.

If a pizza could talk, what would it say? Probably lots of cheesy things.

What did the pizza say to the delivery guy? You don't pepper-own me.

What is the favourite thing carpenters love to put on their pizzas? Saw-sages.

What is the best mathematical value for a pizza? A pie.

What did the pizza say to everyone when the party came to an end? Good pie, everyone.

Funniest pizza jokes for all

Life may seem hard and stressful and anything to lift the mood is welcomed. What better way to lift your mood than with saucy pizza and some funny pizza jokes? Here are some hilarious pizza jokes that will help you crack a rib.

Why was it so funny to catch who stole the pizza? The plan wasn't very well thawed-out.

Why did Pizza Hut stop making pizza deliveries to the ghetto? Because they were told that Dominos were always getting played!

Where do pepperonis go on vacation? The Leaning Tower of Pizza.

What did Lionel Messi say when he walked into a pizza parlour? Make it quick like my goals.

Did you guys hear about the guy who took a second job as a pizza chef? He kneaded the dough.

There are two categories of people in this world. People who love pizza and liars.

Interesting jokes about pizza

Photo: pexels.com, @creativevix (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Sharing jokes about pizza is a great way to bond with loved ones around the dinner table. Here are a few you can start with on your next pizza dinner.

What is the difference between a stupid person and a pizza? The stupid person is easy to cheat, and the second one is cheesy to eat.

What is pizza's favourite Hollywood movie? Pie Hard.

What do a pizza delivery person and a comedian have in common? Their work is difficult because they have the right stuff, but sometimes they get the delivery wrong.

What did the pizza man say before robbing a bank? I may love making pizza, but I am in knead of the dough.

What did the pizza slicer say before stealing the pizza? Hand over the dough or I cut you!

Why was the Hawaiian pizza not cooked? The oven was on aloha temperature.

Pizza dad jokes

Taking your kids for pizza is a great and fun way to bond. But, while having pizza is great, telling dad pizza jokes is even a better way of enjoying the meal. You can try these dad pizza jokes for your next pizza outing with your family.

I never got why it was called Little Caesars until my dad stabbed a pizza box.

Can you buy me a pizza? I'm trying to save money. I knead the dough.

How do you fix a broken pizza? With tomato paste.

What does a pizza like to eat for dessert? A slice of pudding.

You're a lot like a pizza - regardless of how you slice it, you're good.

Did you read the new sign at the pizza place? Seven days without pizza makes one weak.

Funny pizza one-liners

Photo: pexels.com, @edwardeyer (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Whether you are a pizza lover or not, these pizza one-liners can't be topped. When you meet for pizza you can pick one or two to impress your squad.

I slept with a pizza in the oven today and burned 2000 calories.

I asked my waiter if my pizza would be long. No, he said. It will be round.

All in all, you will always have a pizza in my hut.

Yeah, I'm into fitness. Fitness whole pizza in my mouth.

What do pizzas say when they are shocked? Cheesus Crust.

I feel my mind is so messed up right now. I desperately need pizza of mind.

I can't give you my pizza gold to wear if you don't crust me.

Knock knock pizza jokes

Knock-knock jokes are great, and many of your loved ones will enjoy them. Challenge each other with these funny knock-knock pizza jokes to pass time.

For those who love cheese

Knock knock.

Who's there?

Cheese.

Cheese who?

Cheese a jolly good fellow.

Are you a cake lover?

Knock knock.

Who's there?

Pizza.

Pizza who?

Pizza cake would be great, please!

Its the pizza guy

Knock, knock!

Who's there?

Pizza.

Pizza who?

Pizza guy. He's on holiday, so I've come to your house.

Its pasta

Knock, knock!

Who's there?

Pasta.

Pasta who?

Pass the pizza because everybody's hungry!

Sit down it's pizza time

Knock, knock!

Who's there?

Sid.

Sid who?

Sid down. It's time to eat pizza!

Pizza jokes for adults

Photo: pexels.com, @pablomacedo (modified by author)

Source: UGC

If you are hosting a group of friends, you can take them on an adventure of pizza spiced up with some good jokes. Here are some funniest pizza jokes for adults that will make your adult friends happy.

When Mike Tyson decided to leave the pizzeria, the waitress asked: Do you wanna box for the rest of your pizza?

What did the boss tell his pizza during the meeting? There's always a mushroom for development.

What do a burnt pizza, frozen beer, and pregnant woman have in common? In all, somebody forgot to pull it out at the right time.

Women wear perfume to smell good. And pizzas wear what? Calzone!

What is something that a pizza delivery guy and a gynecologist share? They can smell it but can't eat it.

What did the parmesan say when it broke up with the mozzarella? I'm sorry, I'm too mature for you.

What did pizza say to the air conditioner? You made me real hard.

How can you know if you are in love with someone? If they stole a pizza your heart.

What does a pizza say when it wants to cuddle with you? Fold me close.

Cheesy pizza jokes

Pizza is a type of comfort food that can lift everyone's mood. If you are looking to connect with someone special, pizza is an excellent place to start. Here are a few cheesy pizza jokes that you can try.

Let's get out there fast and cheese the day!

I want to crack a joke about pizza toppings, but unfortunately, it's too cheesy.

What would pizza say if it was able to talk? A lot of cheesy things, probably.

What makes pizzas so special? It comes in all seasonings.

No one can dough you like I do.

The way he drives the car recklessly, he will surely become a pizza of history one day.

How do pizzas slide into other people's DMs? They ask, Hey, what are you doughing right now?

Pizza jokes are hilarious and are perfect for pizza lovers and pizza parties. They are a great way to bond with your loved ones as you enjoy a slice of pizza. The next time you are having a pizza party, make sure you wow your loved ones with these saucy pizza jokes.

READ ALSO: 50+ What am I riddles with answers for a fun time with your kid

Legit.ng published an article about 50+ what am I riddles with answers for a fun time with your kid. Riddles are great interactive brain teasers that are very engaging. These riddles are a great way to have fun and bond with your little ones.

Entertaining your kids can be challenging as they require a lot of attention. However, kids love riddles because they are very interactive and challenging. These riddles are a lifesaver if you are looking for a great way to interact with your kid.

Source: Legit.ng