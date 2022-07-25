100+ Viking quotes about love, friendship, honour and strength

Vikings is a historical drama television series. It is based on the sagas of Ragnar Lodbrok, a famous Norse hero who is best remembered for being the scourge of Anglo-Saxon England and West Francia. In the show, Ragnar is portrayed as a farmer who gains notoriety by attacking England and who, with the help of his family and other warriors, becomes a Scandinavian king. The Viking quotes about love, friendship, honour, and strength listed are perfect if you are a major fan of the show.

Knowing Viking expressions, sayings, and phrases is empowering because they offer the knowledge of legendary, wise people that evoke images of battle, adventure, and conquering.

Viking love quotes

It was well known that Vikings had sophisticated minds and cultures. You can utilise the love quotes from the TV show listed below.

Possession is the opposite of love.

Eyes cannot hide a woman's love for a man.

Shield her. Protect her. Defend her, and she'll go to war for you like no one else.

I love the smell of you. Sea air, leather, and your skin, all of you.

Too much beer and a man's heart will be open for all to see.

Good to love good things when all goes according to thy heart's desire.

The more folk stand in the way of two hearts that yearn for each other, the hotter the flame of love waxes.

Grief is the price one pays for love.

Respect your ancestors, for you are the result of a thousand loves.

Keep calm and love Ragnar.

Love is mingled when a man can say to a bosom friend what burdens him.

Viking quotes about death

When the mysterious Vikings first invaded Britain and attempted to destroy it, they were known as Barbarians. The Viking quotes about death listed below can help you relate to life.

You will die on the day that the blind man sees you.

The fly always follows the dead meat.

In my world, you must have a life worth living before you can even consider death.

Gold is little comfort for the kinsman dead.

Give kind heed to the dead, sick-dead, Sea-dead, or word-dead; treat their bodies with respect and see that they are laid to rest with respect.

The space between life and death that's where we are the most alive.

In my world, I am constantly torn between killing myself or everyone around me.

When men encounter enemies in the fight, a robust heart is better than a sharp sword.

Who can't defend their wealth must die or share with the rover bold.

I always believed that death is a fate far better than life, for you will be reunited with lost loved ones.

Viking quotes about honour

Honour is what makes you human. Your level of honour determines who you are. People who value respect, reliability, trustworthiness, and morality highly value it. The quotes about respect and honour listed below will empower you.

The one you trust the most may disappoint you the most.

Fear, not death, for the hour of your doom, is set, and none may escape it.

There is more honour in accumulating little by little than in reaching for the sky and ending up flat on your face.

Ill it is to abandon honour and integrity in exchange for injustice and greed.

I always believed that death is a fate far better than life, for you will be reunited with lost loved ones.

Better to die with honour than live with shame.

With many who come to power and honour, pride keeps pace with promotion.

All people who need to rise against tyranny is a leaders bold enough to take up the banner.

Stubbornness brings either greater humiliation or greater honour.

Often times it is not numbers that win the victory but those who fare forward with the most vigour.

Stubbornness brings either greater humiliation or greater honour.

It is to abandon honour and integrity in exchange for injustice and greed.

Motivational Vikings quotes

To stay engaged in what you are doing, everyone requires motivation. Here are some of the best inspirational Viking quotes to keep you going.

In my mind, I wish I had never left the farm.

Everything I do, 2, is for you.

Don't waste your time looking back.

Dont be afraid of being outnumbered, eagle fly alone, and pigeons flock together.

Your passion is waiting for your courage to catch up.

Rise above the storm, and you will find the sunshine.

The best view comes after the hardest climb.

Where there is no struggle, there is no strength.

Sometimes you just have to encourage yourself, speak over yourself and tell yourself that everything will be alright.

The best way to predict the future is to create it.

The best way to make your dreams come true is to wake up.

Great things never come from comfort zones.

All our dreams can come true if we have the courage to pursue them.

It is better to fight and fall than to live without hope.

Viking quotes about strength

Vikings were renowned for their superior strength and hygiene. Here are the top Viking sayings about strength to guide you through life.

With the new day comes new strength and new thoughts.

It is not the mountain we conquer but ourselves.

It is better to stand and fight. If you run, you'll only die tired.

You never know how strong you are until being strong is your only choice.

Strength is a matter of a made-up mind.

The road might be long; the journey might be challenging and full of dangers. Take a rest if you must, but never turn back.

Warriors don't show their heart until the axe reveals it.

We fight. That is how we win, and that is how we die.

Power is only given to those who are prepared to lower themselves to pick it up.

Mastering others is strength; mastering yourself is true power.

Viking quotes about friendship and family

Any form of friendship is very important. The impact of friendships on your happiness and mental health is significant. Here are some wise Viking quotes about family, friendship, and the value of cherishing one another.

Nothing good can happen to people who break their solemn vows.

Everyone has some friend, even among his enemies.

A man should have his plans worked out before entering into great undertakings or inciting others.

Friends who drink too much will expose themselves for all to see.

Often it is that what happens to most others will happen to you.

Many a friend is poor help indeed in times of need.

Old friends are the last to break away.

What is it about the word 'King' that makes even reasonable friends behave like idiots?

It is always a strength to know the weakness of your friends.

There is mingling in friendship when a man can utter all his whole mind to another.

Be kind to friend and kin, and reward not their trespasses against you; bear and forbear, and win for yourself thereby long enduring praise of men.

You don't really know your friends from your enemies until the ice breaks.

The brave man well shall fight and win, though dull his blade may be.

Viking quotes about war

Wars are horrible; however, even the most horrifying combat stories can reveal humanity. Here are quotes about war from the series you can relate to.

War was so simple, wasn't it? Much simpler than justice.

The great epics sang of war, the novel of marriage.

A sword age, a wind age, a wolf age. No longer is there mercy among men.

I didn't know much about combat when I was a regular mortal kid.

Love enough to end a war.

It's better to stand and fight. If you run, you'll only die tired!

Fight your foes in the field, nor be burnt in your house.

An inglorious peace is better than a dishonourable war.

An unwise man thinks he'll live forever if only he can avoid a fight, but old age will give him no peace, even if weapons do.

All war will end when women cease to find men in uniforms attractive.

Better fight and fall than to live without hope.

When a real battle starts, you'll always find that there is no bravest man.

My people do not fear death. They know if they fight till their last breath, they will have earned a seat at Odin's table.

We will never flee from our enemies but rather endure their weapons.

Viking quotes from Valhalla

Vikings: Valhalla is a sequel to History's Vikings, filmed in County Wicklow, Ireland. Use these sayings to advance yourself and take the throne in Valhalla!

Change is happening, and we must be ready.

You will know glory when you reach it. Trust me. This is just the path to get there.

Let's go to Valhalla with the sun on our faces.

I don't believe ghosts can hurt me. But I do believe that Vikings can.

The thrall alone takes instant vengeance; the coward never.

Gladsheim the fifth is named, the golden-bright Valhall stands spacious, and Europe selects those men who die by weapons each day.

Your circumstances do not define you.

Do not confuse tolerance with forgiveness. My eyes are always open.

Never let traitors go unpunished.

No man should go to Valhalla with brothel rash.

Gates all, before in you go, You must examine well; For you cannot know Where enemies sit in the house before you.

My life was going exactly where I wanted it to until the Devil showed up.

Vikings were the best combatants in their day, but they weren't just renowned for their brutality. The Viking quotes mentioned above can help you understand more about life, love, courage, and war, as well as how to deal with obstacles.

