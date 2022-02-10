50+ funny Nigerian inspirational quotes to give you a serotonin boost

We all agree that life comes with its fortunes and misfortunes, and as we face the trials and hardships, we often forget about our happiness. Hence it is very important to create your happiness. The Nigerian people have a good sense of humour. They have quotes that will crack your ribs and help you get through the challenges of life itself.

Nigerians are known to be hilarious and social people. If you are looking for some funny Nigerian inspirational quotes to give you a serotonin boost, look no further. These quotes will light up your face and spirit and leave you in good moods of happiness, calm and even focus. Besides, laughter is the best medicine, and it increases your days on earth.

Funny Nigerian quotes

Each individual is totally accountable for his or her own happiness. Here are some quotes to brighten you up and help you get out of your depression. These quotes will undoubtedly make your body sway with laughter.

He who says nothing last forever has never tried Hausa perfume.

When you have eight tribal marks with stretch marks scattered all over your body, you still want to add tattoos.

He who runs around looking for scissors to cut Indomie seasoning sachets is not yet hungry.

Of course, if women ruled the whole world, there would be no wars because it would be just a bunch of jealous countries not talking to each other.

Nigeria was never on the map when God said, "Let there be light…."

Only a courageous woman can fry a bunch of plantain without tasting any.

Any man who drinks Alomo bitters without squeezing up his face is capable of murder.

What is your mission when you are stuck with an engagement ring for five years? To become the lord of the rings?

He who fully unwraps a Sharwama completely before eating it cannot keep a secret.

Any man that uses his teeth to cut shaki from pepper soup with his eyes wide open is not afraid of anything.

When you keep taking pictures inside various cars, you expect your man to believe you are not cheating. Who exactly are you, a mechanic?

I am not 40; I'm eighteen with 22 years of experience.

Drinking garri does not mean you are poor but allowing the garri to swell up before drinking is Poverty.

God made everything that has life; everything else is made in China.

I am not lazy; I just rest before I get tired.

Inspirational Nigerian quotes

There are Nigerian quotes that are full of wisdom and inspiration about life. These quotes are helpful to people as they go through the journey of life. They are simple messages filled with important life lessons.

Your time is limited, so don’t waste it living with someone else.

He who is not courageous enough to take risks will accomplish nothing in life.

Keep your face always toward the sunshine, and shadows will fall behind you.

You’re never too old to set another goal or to dream a new dream.

Fear no forest because it is dense.

The future is not an inheritance. It’s an opportunity and obligation.

If you want to fly you must first give up the negativity that weighs you down. Give the wings to the greatness within you.

Hard work does not kill; what kills is indolence.

Nigeria was not built in a day. Take your time.

Where you sit when you are old shows where you stood when you were a youth.

Nigerian quotes about life

Life is a beautiful journey meant to be embraced to the fullest every day. Here are Nigerian inspirational quotes that will make you think and inspire you.

A low-class man will just talk; deeds are the hallmark of a gentleman.

There are no shortcuts to the top of the palm tree.

No matter how hot your anger is, it cannot cook yams.

Your desire to succeed should be greater than your fear of failure.

A chattering bird builds no nest.

There is no elephant that complains about the weight of its trunk. No elephant is burdened by the weight of its tusk.

The first step towards success is taken when you refuse to be a captive of the environment in which you find yourself.

One who has yet to learn to walk cannot climb.

When the roots of the majestic tree begin to decay. It spreads to the branches.

If you are building a house and nail breaks, do you stop building or change the nail?

Nigerian quotes of wisdom

When people are looking for inspiring quotes, they often tend to look for wise quotes or powerful inspirational quotes. We have compiled a list of wise Nigerian quotes that we believe can inspire you.

Wisdom is like a baobab tree; no one individual can embrace it.

The water of the river flows on without waiting for the thirsty man.

Don't procrastinate, or you will be left in between doing something, having something and being nothing.

By the time the fool has learned the game, the players have dispersed.

The successful warrior is the average man with laser-like focus.

If you damage the character of another, you damage your own.

No person is born great; great people become great when others are sleeping.

Count your age by friends, not years. Count your life by smiles, not tears.

Any fool can know. The point is to understand.

The simple things are also the most extraordinary things, and only the wise can see them.

If people have a problem with you, always remember that it is THEIR problem.

Do not look where you fell, but where you slipped.

A beautiful life does not just happen; it is built.

If your only tool is a hammer, you will see every problem as a nail.

If there is no enemy within, the enemy outside can do us no harm.

Your desire to succeed should be greater than your fear of failure.

Those who end up accomplishing great things pay attention to little things.

During times of peace in the country, the chief does not carry a shield.

It is better to remain silent at the risk of being thought a fool.

Knowing yourself is the beginning of all wisdom.

Nigerian motivational quotes

Life throws curveballs. And while there might be blockers to success, it's imperative to keep pushing with the knowledge mistakes will be made and failure is inevitable.

If they don't hype you up, hype yourself up!

Falling down is inevitable but getting back up is optional. You can appreciate sunshine if you have never been through heavy rain.

Cut out the noise, focus on doing the right thing, making an impact in opening doors for others to come.

Your speed in life is mostly determined by what is chasing you.

If you don't have ambition, you shouldn't be alive.

No African girl will choose six-packs over six cars. So my sons stop the gym and work hard.

Never allow the perception of others to play a substantial part in your vision of yourself and your future.

Don't give up when things get tough; just hang in there, stay focused and be patient.

Impossibility only happens in the brain.

More than education, connection, or chance, clarity of purpose is what you need to succeed.

Famous Nigerian quotes

Don't lose sight of your purpose; allow these best Nigerian quotes to show you just how precious our time on this earth is.

A cutting word is worse than a bowstring, a cut may heal, but the cut of the tongue does not.

When a needle falls deep into a deep well, many people will look into the well, but few will be ready to go down after it.

Even the best dancer on stage must retire sometime.

For tomorrow belongs to the people who prepare for it today.

Knowledge without wisdom is like water in the sand.

If you offend, ask for a pardon; if offended, forgive.

A person with too much ambition can sleep in peace.

Sticks in a bundle are unbreakable.

He who refuses to obey cannot command.

If you want to go quickly, go alone. If you want to go far, go together.

One falsehood spoils a thousand truths.

He who does not know one thing knows another.

A tree is straightened while it is still young.

Rain does not fall on one roof alone.

A man who pays respect to the great paves the way for his greatness.

These quotes have the power to motivate and help you live more purposely. As you strive to grow and become exceptional individuals, you must adapt the lessons and improve that specific area in your lives.

