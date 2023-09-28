The young man who was spotted with the corpse of late singer Mohbad in a car has again spoken up

The lad, who has a football aspiration, opened up on his exact location amid claims he is in Dubai

Mixed reactions have trailed his new video as people wondered what exactly happened in the car that fateful day

Aderinto Tawaz Ademola, the boy, who was first sighted with the body of late Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba, popularly known as Mohbad, has shared his current location to netizens.

This came after it was reported that he had fled to Dubai following the demise of the Peace Crooner.

The boy shared his football academy ID card and exact location. Photo Credit: @iammohbad, @lindaikejiblogofficial

Source: Instagram

In an Instagram live session, shared by Linda Ikeji Blog, the young man said he is in Lagos and not Dubai.

"I'm in Lagos, you all can see. Thank you very much," he said in the video.

He went on to share his football academy ID card which showed he is a defender at AJ Inter Soccer Academy.

Netizens react to the boy's new video

lgnailsalon said:

"Why was it when naira, sam Larry came back online this one too show face??? Whyyyy ???? I don’t trust all of them . I hope imole gets JUSTICE STILL."

makarienik said:

"They have been invited and interrogated now , even if we don’t trust these policemen they can’t miss that part these guys n moh’s wife are the first set of people to be questioned. People just want these people to make a video and start telling them what happened. That can’t be possible yet as the case is till going on and I’m sure the authorities incharge would have told them not to grant any interview concerning the case, it’s that simple."

innocent_obam said:

"Go to the police and explain to them, where you took Mohbad from and who confirmed him death , where were you taking him to was his wife awaere of all that was happening happening ? Where did he die, did you inform tje police who are the other 2 guys with you?"

ladyjasminec said:

"Chia MoHbad , you sure say you go get Justice? This our system can’t be trusted and it’s saddening! Only God can truly Give you the Justice you deserve! Only God ! May they be tormented in all their hideout’s, whoever hands a hand, or even a finger , in your untimely death."

annie__mimi said:

"That’s not the only answer we need please. Where did you guys carried him from and what exactly happened to him."

Boy first seen with Mohbad's corpse in car speaks

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the boy who was sighted with Mohbad's corpse in a car had broken his silence.

The boy who was first sighted in a car with Mohbad's corpse refuted allegations made against him.

In a chat with Gistlovers on Instagram, he emphasized that he has been at home and expressed frustration over the false information being circulated, which could negatively impact his football career.

