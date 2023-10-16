Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) star Mercy Eke trends online after her recent appearance on the Hero Daniels show

The reality TV star, while on the show, lamented bitterly about the toxicity she had to endure during her time in the All Stars house

Mercy noted during the interview with a teary face that nobody supported her except her fans, which made it really tough for her to win

The 1st runner-up at the recently concluded Big Brother Naija All Stars show, Mercy Eke, trends online after a clip of her crying because she lost to Ilebaye went viral.

The reality TV star, who is an ex-winner of the BBNaija show, shared during her interview with Hero Daniels that her last foray into Biggie's house was highly challenging for her.

Video of Mercy Eke crying while on Hero Daniels show trends. Photo credit: @official_mercyeke/@herodaniels

Source: Instagram

She spoke about having to survive multiple attacks and high-level toxicity both on the show and outside the house.

"Was it wrong to want more?" - Mercy Eke queried

During the interview, Mercy Eke was seen weeping bitterly and noted that she didn't know it was wrong for a person to want more.

She said everybody was against her just because she wanted more. Mercy noted that the hate she received from the other winner in the house, Whitemoney, didn't get half as much.

Here's an excerpt of Mercy's comment:

"The only crime I committed was wanting more."

Watch parts of the interview below:

See the reactions that Mercy Eke's interview with Hero Daniels stirred online

Here are some of the comments that trailed Mercy's clip:

@spicyesse44:

"Attention seeker."

@posigiwa:

"Lol. Mercy, please rest. Rest. Nobody looked at your side that much. You didn't even bring the sauce we wanted but you managed to scale to top 3. Take that as a win and rest biko."

@ada_the_1st:

"Any support apart from your fans??? Who else is there? You want your enemies to support you?"

@thebosschic_nee:

"Mercy please don’t even do this. You’re a sweetheart and we all love you but do not do this! You got massive support from almost all celebrities while you were in the house. In the house, the game was being played. Same way you wanted to win is same way others wanted to win. That’s why it’s a game."

@herjya:

"No be your fans suppose support you? You Dey find your enemies support ni?"

@naija_rich_kids:

"What’s all this?? It’s nobody’s birth right. The support you had after four years is what some people wish they had. No be only you want the 120m, did you expect the whole world to support you? Pls stop."

@sugarpeacee:

"The way you wanted more, others want more too, so why are u crying? The show is not for one person, you were boasting to other housemates that u will use this win to “readjust your crown” how do u think it will mke them feel??"

@mummysteddy:

"It’s just bitterness and envy. I didn’t see anything wrong in wanting to win …. Again and again."

@shugazcollection:

"Entitlement at its finest madam rest injm."

@favyane:

"You didn’t want more you said you wanted to prove a point if you had opened up and told us that you really needed the money we would’ve voted you again but instead you started bragging that you didn’t come for the money say your man could give it to you in 3months that you’re just here to prove tacha fans wrong."

@samsoonisaj:

"Must you win for the second time? Listen, you had no business there for a second time...allow someone else win...."

@mudiasylvia__:

"Ijaaaaa comedians full this country o, wanting more wen there r ppl that dnt have at all & need it more."

Mercy Eke brags to Ilebaye that she will win the All Stars show

Legit.ng recalls reporting that while the BBNaija All Stars show was still on, Mercy Eke bragged to Ilebaye that the N120m prize money was hers win.

Mercy said this during a conversation with Ilebaye, where she swore confidently that she would emerge the champion of the All Stars show.

She added that her fans, Mercenaries, will stop at nothing to ensure she goes home with the N120m up for grabs.

