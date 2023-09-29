Big Brother Naija reality TV star Kiddwaya firmly responded to a female netizen who attempted to compare him with other All Stars contestants

The Twitter user, Ariana_Tailor, put the participants of the All Stars show in different categories

Based on the tweep's subjective verdict, the billionaire's son was unlucky to fall under the losers category, which ignited a heated episode online

BBNaija reality TV star Kiddwaya has put a female netizen in her place after she placed him in a category he did not like while comparing the All Stars contestants.

A tweep identified as Ariana_Tailor decided to be the day's judge by sorting the All Stars participants into winners, losers and those in between.

BBNaija All Stars Kiddwaya brags with his dad and friends Credit: @kiddwaya

Source: Instagram

This contentious selection was solely made at her discretion, which attracted the fury of the billionaire's son.

This user segregated those that had gained and lost from the ongoing TV show, and unfortunately for Kidd, he fell under the losers' team.

On seeing the viral post on X, Kiddwaya decided to educate the tweep on how blessed his life has been with or without the BBNaija platform. He listed a couple of assets in his possession.

"Lol. I gained in real life. Rich father. Rich friends. Rich uncles. 2 passports. Complete freedom."

BBN Kiddwaya's response sparks reactions

Legit.ng captured some of the hot takes below:

@boyfojoma:

"You really lose this season though. Honestly, I was really supporting you until you returned to the house and showed that you were not worth supporting. And even the money you boast about, it's all old glory, there's no money again. You went to the house and returned defeated."

@OloriOfOloris:

"If you did you wouldn’t be here bragging about what you have gained to someone that has probably not eaten today."

teeh_lyfstyle:

"He brought gûn to a fist fight."

_mjayjay:

"People will troll rich people for no reason and complain when they respond the only way they can."

Source: Legit.ng