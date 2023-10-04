A Nigerian lady has shared a screenshot of the disturbing email she received from a man named Lars Eugene

Lars offered to give a large sum of money to the pretty lady if she agreed to spend a night with him

The awkward incident has ignited a heated discussion on harassment and the importance of advocating for women's safety

A Nigerian lady, Okoli Classic, recently received an email from a random man identified as Lars Eugene.

In his message, he went straight to the point and introduced himself as a follower of Tunde Ednut's page.

Man boldly offers lady N1 million for a night

Speaking further, he offered a significant sum of N1 million in exchange for spending a night together.

The message read;

“Hi beautiful, I found you from Tunde Ednut's page. Just wanted to ask, would you spend a night with me for 1 million naira?”

After a while, he followed up with another email, increasing the offer and suggesting arrangements for a hotel in Lagos.

He added;

“Hi. I just wanted to know if you are now interested or have a change of mind? I can increase the offer if you don't mind. And I can send you some bits first just for you to know I'm serious. Then we arrange a nice hotel in Lagos. Looking forward to your reply.”

Reacting to this Okoli shared the screenshot lamenting that she has been receiving such messages since she got famous.

Okoli Classic began making headlines after Davido gifted her the sum of N2 million for making him smile with her video content.

Reactions as man offers N1 million

Netizens have taken to the comments section to express varied opinions on the matter.

Some criticized the behaviour exhibited by Lars Eugene, highlighting the issue of men treating women as commodities.

@commanderr_tom reacted:

“So what has posting this got to do with us? If you had accepted, you won't share your money with us o. Anyhow sha. Update me on the story. I like gist.”

@chyddo reacted:

“What you do with the banana go determine if you go get house for banana.”

@chocol8quin reacted:

“With situation of Nigeria right now I will gladly go. But before that all my family and friends must have his picture and details incase I no come back with my complete body parts or | no even come back at all.”

@officialnanpat said:

“Chances are the person will still comment on this post.”

@iamblackbharbie22 reacted:

“This person doesn't even have that amount of money sef. Just want to get the girl's attention.”

@zeke.for.the.win commented:

“This is the result of women being too money conscious. Every time "I want a rich guy, i want a rich guy", now uncultured men see you women as commodities they can get their hands on, as long as you pay enough money. Una don turn artwork wey dem dey bid for museums continue. If Y'all were complaining that men treat y'all like objects before, it's about to get even worse. Yas Queen, purrr.”

@florenceslim said:

“Abeg collect the money first.”

@iam_bmodel said:

“1 million just like that, just for knacks Nah why many of una dey go village on time.”

