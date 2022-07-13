56 funny owl jokes, puns and riddles for people of all ages

Laughter is, indeed, the best medicine. Cracking jokes with your loved ones can be a great way of passing time. And owl jokes, puns, and riddles come in handy. You can be sure everyone would love them because they are extremely hilarious.

Owls are intriguing creatures that evoke the curiosity and attention of most people. Mostly, they are known as wise creatures. For this reason, owl jokes are ideal for both kids and adults.

Owl jokes for kids

Jokes are a great way to engage and entertain kids at home and school. Here is a list of some clean jokes that promise a whole lot of giggles for the young ones.

What is an owl's favourite subject at school? Owlgebra!

Why don't owls study for tests? They prefer to wing it.

What do you call an owl that boxes? Muhammad Owlee.

What's an owl's favourite rock group? The Hoo.

What's an owlette's favourite book? Horton Hears a Hoot.

What genre of books do owls like to read? Hooo-dunnits!

What is the most common Owl in the UK? A TeatOwl.

What's an owl's favourite game? Beakaboo!

What did the owl tell the judge in court? I'm talon you, it wasn't me.

Why did the Owl invite his friends over? He didn't want to be owl by himself.

What is an owl that is good at science called? Owlbert Einstein.

What do you call an owl with a deep voice? A growl

What did mama owl say to the baby owl? You go and play dear, Owl watch from here.

Amazing owl riddles

Riddles are a productive way to engage with your loved ones as you try to outsmart each other. Here are a few interesting riddles you can try.

What comes out when you cross a rooster with an owl? A c*ck that stays up all night.

What's the difference between a sniper with bad eyes and a constipated owl? One shoots but doesn't hit; the other hoots but can't sh*t.

What do you call an owl with armour? A knight owl!

What bird becomes fluffy and absorbent when you put tea in front of it? An owl.

What comes out when you cross-breed an owl with an oyster? Pearls of wisdom

What is an owl with a sore throat called? A bird that doesn't give a hoot!

Why do owls refuse to go courting in the rain? Because it's too wet to woo!

What's the difference between a short-sighted marksman and a constipated owl? One can shoot but can't hit.

What do you call a magical owl? HOOOO-Dini!

What is a baby owl in a swimming pool called? A moist-owlette.

Why did the Mr Owl invite his friends over? He didn't want to be Owl by himself.

Knock knock owl jokes

Are you looking for killer jokes to outshine everyone? Here are a few knock knock jokes you can use to ruffle some feathers.

Owl

Knock, knock.

Who's there?

Owls.

Owls who?

That's right! Tawny Owls hooo!

All alone

Knock, knock.

Who's there?

Owl.

Owl who?

Owl by Myself

Who is who?

Knock, knock.

Who's there?

Who.

Who who?

What are you, an owl?

My name is free

Knock, knock.

Who's there?

Free.

Free who?

A free-for-owl.

Hey I can read you

Knock, knock.

Who's there?

Read.

Read who?

Read owl about it!

I have ears

Knock, knock.

Who's there?

Ear.

Ear who?

I'm owl ears.

Cargo is that you?

Knock, knock.

Who's there?

Cargo.

Cargo who?

Nope. Owl go who. Car go beep beep.

See you

Knock, knock

Who's there?

Owl

Owl who?

Owl be seeing you!

It is Baby owl

Knock Knock

Who's there?

Baby Owl.

Baby Owl who?

Baby Owl see you later.

Funny owl puns

You do not need to be a comedian to put a smile on the faces of your loved ones. Share these funny owl puns with them and you will leave them hooting with laughter.

You're a bit of a know-it-owl.

He does many things; he's a jack of owl trades.

Stay away from judge Simon Cowl.

You're a hoot! Owl you need is love.

Keep talking; I'm owl ears.

Owl be there for you.

That's owl-trageous!

What's with owl the fuss?

Hoot do you think you are?

Go pellet it on the mountain!

I can't come owlver. Why? Beclaws.

You could say that this bird is owl up in your grill.

Owl of a sudden, the barn owl appeared from nowhere.

Funny owl jokes

Owls are interesting creatures hence the availability of many owl-related jokes. The following are some great owl jokes that will leave you in stitches.

What happens if an owl doesn't wash? It smells fowl.

A man goes to a store and says, I'd like to buy an owl. We don't sell owls here. Someone told me you did. Who? I just heard one.

What do owls say when they're introduced? Howl do you do?

I got a pet owl named Robin. Robin Hoo-d.

What do you call a religious owl? A bird of pray.

Why are owls good at playing call of duty? They are always sHOOOooting!

What kind of owl can you find by the shower? A towel

What's an owl's favourite sports position? On the wing.

What's an owl's favourite country to visit? Owlgeria

What do you call an owl that changes things through magic? An owlchemist.

What did the owl do when he gave up? He threw in the t-owl.

What does a pretentious owl say? Whom whom.

Why does the owl go whoo when you look at them? Because they are wondering whooo you are.

I've been working on my jokes, and I think they're real hoot. Owl see myself out.

Why should you be an early bird or a night owl when you can just be an insomniac and get the best of both worlds?

Owl pick-up lines

Are you interested in someone but don't know where to start? Here are some silly and hilarious owl pick-up lines you can't go wrong with.

I've been thinking about you owl night long.

I'm like a dead owl. I just don't give a hoot anymore.

So I told my girlfriend that someone's out there making owl noises, and she's like who?

An owl told me a joke. It was a hoot.

What did the owl's valentine card say? You're hootiful.

Have you heard about the owl party? It was a real hoot.

Why shouldn't you tell owls your secrets? Because they are always talon everyone.

Did you hear about the birds shopping on Black Friday? It was a real free for owl.

Why do boy owl babies take after their dad? Like feather, like son.

What's an owl's favourite Beatles song? Owl You Need Is Love.

Owl jokes for adults

Jokes make every conversation better, whether you are sharing a laugh with a friend or family members.

Why did the owl have to go to rehab? Because he was an owlcaholic.

Why was the owl sent off the football pitch? He fowled his opponent.

Why aren't there any owls in supermarkets? Because they fly off the shelves!

What do you call a club that owls go to? H*ters

Did you hear the joke between the woodpecker and the owl? Knock knock, hoo's there?

What would the bird world be like without rules? A free-for-owl.

Why didn't the night owl go to the funeral? He wasn't a mourning person

What does a narcissistic owl say? Me. Me. Me.

Where are owls that commit crimes sent as punishment? Owlcatraz.

Cracking jokes is a great way to kill boredom and sometimes even depression. You can share the above funny owl jokes and puns with your friends and family to make their day.

