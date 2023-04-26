Celebrity stylist Medlin Boss has finally adjusted her body to the ongoing commotion online because of her

The well-known fashion influencer took to social media to tell the world her side of the story, which apparently didn't go well with Netizens

Medlin Boss, in her recent post, tried to be spooney in her statement, but many were smart enough to get where she was driving at

Popular celebrity stylist Medlin Boss has reacted to the ongoing allegations that she is having an affair with her best friend’s husband.

The news about the allegations against the lifestyle influencer has since made the rounds online.

However, in a recent update, the designer reacted to the entire chaos online by stating that the people she has always looked out for are nowhere to be found in the time of her worse.

She wrote: "The realest ones are always the backbones others can fall back on. But at their worse, they only have themselves to count on."

See her post below

Netizens go wild in anger

joy__omotayo:

".And if what is being said about you is true, Na for that worse you go remain so yeye sombody "

somi_joseph:

"Plenty talk no dey full basket...you do abi you no do???"

supermum_neo:

"She suppose hide. Shame! She and the man Shame on them."

pepintern:

"Sleeping with your bestie’s man is another level of soulless behavior. Like where is your conscience???? You have no excuse, it’s so evil. This woman used to wear matching clothes with her forming bestie. Like , aren’t there enough men in the world ? Why are you even attracted to your friends man ???? We used to only see this type of things in movies."

veelliionaire:

"Witch no do pass this one."

arodeoht:

"This woman has always been desperate. Go and hear her gist,her jazz no be here ohhhhh,e long, desperate for wealth and fame. There was even rumours of her killing her brother for ritual and her dad for renewal. She's deadly . Only God knows how Nim got herself in to such a tight relationship with her that she allowed her to be living in her home."

omaa_i:

"What's her point exactly? You were never "real" in the first place if you could do that to your friend."

Tonto Dikeh advises married women against having single friends

The popular Nigerian actress earlier advised married women against serious relationships with their single friends.

Tonto Dikeh said married women should not let their female friends get so close to the point of being friends with their husbands.

The one-time politician explained that individuals should learn to hold themselves to a standard of perfection and added that some people are not accustomed to working in settings where excellence is demanded.

