Nollywood actress Mercy Johnson has dropped a message for those who reduce or falsify their age

The actress, who shared a cute video of her and her youngest daughter, Divine, at a fun park, acknowledged it was not easy keeping pace with the little one

The cute mother and daughter's fun video, however, left some of Mercy's fans and followers gushing

Popular actress Mercy Johnson seems to have taken a swipe at those who reduce or falsify their age.

In the latest post on her Instagram page, the mother of four shared a cute video of her and her youngest daughter, Divine, having fun at a park in Lagos.

Mercy Johnson and daughter at Lagos park. Credit: @mercyjohnsonokojie @theokojiekids

Source: Instagram

In the clip, the actress was seen trying to keep up with her daughter's pace as they played around in a bouncing castle.

In her post's caption, Mercy acknowledged that no matter how one reduces their age, it wasn’t in number but in bones.

In her words:

“No matter how you reduce your age, age is not in the number ooo. Na bone e dey. From 20yrs oooo but any day you follow small pikin do race You go know say 40yrs bone and 20yrs bone difference dey…..so much fun plus do you believe this park is in Lagos? Will share in a bit once dem give me something."

Watch the video below:

Fans gush over Mercy Johnson's video with daughter

shangeorgefilms:

"Very true o, bones don waka."

data_emma:

"I love how u make motherhood easy online with ur children❤️."

omawildflower:

"That’s my baby! See speed. Well done mummy sha. E nor easy."

edamwen__:

"Who make the video na do the main work."

ifyberri:

"She was so capable! She did not need a single help from mum! Well done Divine I love that obstacle course ."

anastasiaa5252:

"That peace will always be in ur family❤️."

mperfumeenmore:

"Where she dey run go like this like who dem give federal government work???"

henrietta___wigs:

"Those days we nor see money enter this kind place….now a days children just dey enter like say na backyard."

Mercy Johnson's water game with kids stirs reactions

Meanwhile, Mercy Johnson, in a previous report via Legit.ng shared how she and her children Purity, Henry, Angel, and Divine had been getting along during the holiday

In a post via her Instagram page, the actress shared a cute video of her and her kids in a fun game as she gets to know some interesting details about them.

While the four kids in a clip revealed they love their mum by dunking their heads in bowls of water, the actress' only son Henry refused to dunk his head into the water when the kids were asked who loved their father, Prince Okojie.

