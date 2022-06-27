50+ What am I riddles with answers for a fun time with your kid

Riddles are linguistic brain teasers that need lateral thinking to solve. Riddles take a little longer to solve, which makes the reward more enjoyable. They are good for kids because they boost their memory skills and ability to solve problems. Here are some what am I riddles that you can utilise if you're seeking to have some fun with your kids.

Do you enjoy a good riddle? You should know that kids love them more. If you like interacting with them, then you need to learn new ones. Telling them riddles is also a good way of passing time.

Best what am I riddles for kids

Riddles have a way of improving your child's logic, problem-solving, and critical thinking abilities. They also improve their mental understanding, attention, and concentration. These who am I riddles are suitable for brainstorming with children.

What is so fragile that saying its name breaks it? Silence

I have many keys, but I don't open any doors. What am I? a piano.

What has to be broken before you can use it? An egg

I like to play with all my friends and splash around in muddy puddles. What am I? Peppa Pig

I disappear every time you say my name. What am I? Silence

I'm hot, and I live in the sky. I'm bright, don't look directly at me. I will disappear at night. What am I? The sun

Lifeless eyes on my smiling face and watch your child's sleeping place. In their dreams, they hold me tight. What am I? Teddy bear

What can run but never walks, has a mouth but never talks, has a head but never weeps, has a bed but never sleeps? A river

I'm brown and green on top. I feed with sun and rain and give a home to birds and insects. What am I? A tree

I'm tall when I'm young and short when I'm old. What am I? A candle

I'm red, blood pumps through me, and I live in your body. I'm the symbol of love; please don't break me. What am I? Heart

I have two hands, but I can not scratch myself. What am I? Clock

I'm round, and I go up and down. You can throw me, and you can catch me. Please be careful with me near the windows. What am I? Ball

I speak without a mouth and hear without ears. I have no body, but I come alive with the wind. What am I? An echo

I'm beautiful in many different colours. I smell nice; you can pick me up if you want. I will live for a long time just don't forget to water me. What am I? A flower

A girl is sitting in a house at night with no lights on. There is no lamp, no candle, nothing. Yet she is reading. How? The woman is blind and is reading braille.

I am always hungry and will die if not fed, but whatever I touch will soon turn red. What am I? Fire

I make two people out of one. What am I? A mirror

I am often following you and copying your every move. Yet you can never touch me or catch me. What am I? A shadow

They come out at night without being called and are lost in the day without being stolen. What are they? Stars

I have no feet, hands, or wings, but I climb to the sky. What am I? Smoke

Hard what am I riddles with answers for kids

Children's comprehension and inventiveness have been found to improve when told riddles. They also strengthen your bonds with one another. Check these ones below.

I have cities but no houses, forests but no trees, water but no fish. What am I? I am a map

I possess a halo of water, walls of stone, and a tongue of wood. Long I have stood; what am I? Castle

Two men are in a desert. They both have backpacks on. One of the guys is dead. The guy who is alive has his backpack open, and the guy who is dead has his backpack closed. What is in the dead man's backpack? A parachute

I like to twirl my body but keep my head up high. After I go in, everything becomes tight. What am I? A screw

What word starts with E and ends with E but only has one letter? An envelope

I run, but I don't walk. I drip and drop, but I can't pick myself up. You have to consume me, and sometimes I surround you. What am I? Water

What is seen in the middle of March and April that can't be seen at the beginning or end of either month? The letter "R"

I cannot talk but will always reply when spoken to. What am I? An echo

If an electric train is moving north at 55 mph and the winds bl*wing east at 70 mph, which way does the smoke blow? An electric train doesn't emit smoke.

I can be long or can be short; I can be black, white, brown, or purple. You can find me the world over, and I am often the main feature. What am I? Rice

I don't have eyes, but once I did see. Once I had thoughts, but now I'm white and empty. What am I? Skull

I have a stem, but I am not a flower. I have a foot, but I cannot hop. Children are too young to hold me. What am I? A wine glass

I exemplify a rare case where today comes before yesterday. What am I? Dictionary

I am something people celebrate or resist. I change people's thoughts and lives. I am obvious to some people, but I am a mystery to others. What am I? Age

I'm white, perfect for cutting and grinding. For most animals, I am a useful tool. What am I? Teeth

I am round as a sphere, but then you make me something else. I am one hundred yards long, or even longer. What am I? A ball of yarn

The one who makes me does not need me when he makes me. The one who buys me does not use me for themselves. The one who uses me doesn't know that he or she is using me. What am I? Coffin

The more you take away, the more I become. What am I? A hole

Always in you, Sometimes on you; If I surround you, I can kill you. What am I? Water

I am the beginning of the end and the end of time and space. I am essential to creation, and I surround every place. What am I? The letter e. End, timE, spacE, Every placE

Look in my face; I am somebody; Look in my back, I am nobody. What am I? I am a mirror

Easy what am I riddles with answers

The ability to manipulate language by adding many meanings and metaphors makes riddles entertaining to tell. Below are examples of easy who am I riddles with answers.

I am a seed with three letters in my name. Take away the last two, and I still sound the same. What am I? A pea

I am black when you buy me, red when you use me and grey when you throw me away. What am I? Charcoal

What kind of coat is always wet when you put it on? A coat of paint.

I can be any shape; I can be a surprise to your loved one, just fill me up and make sure to hold me real tight so I won't fly away. What am I? Balloon

What has a thumb and four fingers but is not a hand? Glove

You find me once in the morning, twice in the afternoon but never in the evening. What am I? The letter O

No sooner spoken than broken. What is it? Silence

What tire doesn't move when the car turns right? The spare tire.

What is bright orange with a green top and sounds like a parrot? Carrot

What do you get if you put a mother duck and five ducklings into a box? A box of quackers

Arnold Schwarzenegger's is really long. Michael J. Fox's is short. Daffy Duck isn't human. Madonna doesn't have one, and I want yours. What is it? Surname

What is it that was given to you belongs only to you? And yet your friends use it more than you do? Name

This riddle is about a room, but it won't really make you think. It's the one with a dishwasher, a fridge-freezer, oven, and sink. What am I? Kitchen

You'll find me on Mercury, Earth, Mars, Jupiter, Saturn, and Uranus. But never Neptune or Venus. What am I? The letter "R".

No matter what, I come to you round, floating up, floating down. With a single pop, I'm on the ground. Then comes your unpleasant frown. What am I? Bubble

When you are inside me, you will be encouraged to slam other cars. What am I? Bumper car

I can make people happy; I can make people cry. I can make people want me, and I can drive people crazy. What am I? Love

I have no eyes, ears, or legs, but I can help you move the Earth. What am I? Earthworm

I'm light as a feather, yet the strongest man can't hold me for five minutes. What am I? Breath

Sometimes I go backwards, but often I go forward; I can trip, I can dance. Just play the right music, and I'll even do the conga. What am I? Feet

I have a little house in which I live all alone. It has no doors or windows, and if I want to go out, I must break through the wall. What am I? A chick in an egg

Riddles are excellent mental warm-up exercises that are not just for fun. They also serve as a means of strengthening relationships with children. So take advantage of the above what I am riddles with answers for kids to exercise their brains.

