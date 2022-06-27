50+ famous Spider-Man quotes by your friendly neighbourhood hero

Spider-Man comics and movies are part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) superheroes. The Spider-Man character was first introduced in the anthology comic book, Amazing Fantasy #15 in August 1962. The character has been featured in films, TV shows, and video games. He has become a household name all over the world. Some of the Spider-Man quotes and catchphrases are well known to most Marvel Cinematic Universe fans.

Spider-Man is one of the most popular and commercially successful superheroes in the Marvel universe. Different characters have played the Spider-Man character in Marvel movies. Although the three characters exist in three different universes, their stories are almost identical. As a result, Spider-Man quotes are endearing to most, and most can relate to the character.

Most famous Spider-Man quotes

Several characters have played the Spider-Man role since 1962. Some of them include Nicholas Hammond, Tom Holland, Tobey Maguire, Neil Patrick Harris and many more others. Here are some of the best Spider-Man quotes from the comics and movies:

Every day I wake up knowing that the more people I try to save. The more enemies I will make.

If you keep something as complicated as love stored up inside, it could make you sick.

You can’t be a friendly neighbourhood spider-man if there is no neighbourhood.

Whatever happened, happened; it’s like my senses have been dialled to eleven.

You are much stronger than you think you are. Trust me.

Anyone can win a fight when the odds are easy! It’s when the going’s tough, when there seems to be no chance – that’s when it counts.

You can’t think about saving the world. You have to think about saving one person.

Whatever life holds in store for me, I will never forget these words: 'With great power comes great responsibility.' This is my gift, my curse. Who am I? I'm Spider-Man.

Every day, I wake up knowing that no matter how many lives I protect, no matter how many people call me a hero, someone even more powerful could change everything.

No one can win every battle, but no man should fall without a struggle.

Not everyone is meant to make a difference. But, for me, the choice to lead an ordinary life is no longer an option.

No matter how buried it gets or lost you feel, you must promise me that you will hold on to hope and keep it alive. We have to be greater than what we suffer. My wish for you is to become hope. People need that.

Who am I? You sure you want to know? The story of my life is not for the faint of heart. If somebody said it was a happy little tale, if somebody told you I was just your average ordinary guy, not a care in the world, somebody lied.

But now I think maybe there’s even more to the powers I got that day, and maybe I can use them to help people more than I ever imagined. Tonight, if I hadn’t been open to those powers, I might never have reached that girl in time.

Everyone has a part of themselves they hide. Even from the people, they love most.

Funny Spider-Man quotes

The Spider-Man franchise is filled with quality humour. Although the storyline over the years has always focused on the drama in Peter Parker's life, there are instances where the writers used witty banter to break up the tension. Here are some of the quotes from Spider-Man that are hilarious.

I have the tingle thing. Just not for bread.

Like does it just come out of your wrists or does it come out of anywhere else?

I’m sick of Mister Stark treating me like a kid!

I can’t go to Germany! I got homework!

Ah, man, when Wolverine grows his face back, he's really gonna be pretty upset.

C-Cap-Captain. Big fan. I’m Spider-Man

When you can do the things that I can, but you don’t, and then the bad things happen, they happen because of you.

Do you remember when we were all in space, and I got all dusty? And I must’ve passed out because I woke up and you were gone. But Doctor Strange was there right. And he said, ‘it’s been five years. Come on. They need us.’ And he started doing the yellow sparkly thing that he does.

Work out. Plenty of rest. You know… eat your green vegetables.

I do some web designs.

Huh. Maybe I should’ve dressed up like a bat instead of a spider. Strike fear into my enemies… Nah. Dumb idea.

Inspirational Peter Parker quotes

Peter Parker is a fan favourite character in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Parker is bitten by a radioactive spider while on a school trip. As a result of the bite, he gains superhuman strength, speed, agility, and the ability to cling to walls. Check out the following Spider-Man inspirational quotes below:

I guess it's easy to laugh in the face of danger when you don't take anything too seriously.

I know I’m not good enough. I never will be. That's no excuse to stop fighting. No matter how much it scares me. No matter how much it hurts. Ben parker taught me that. And nothing scares me more than letting him down.

My name is Peter Parker and I’ve been spider-man since I was 15 years old.

Nothing will stop me now! For I know at last that a man can't change his destiny...and I was born to be Spider-Man!

Playing superhero isn't a game. It's fate. We choose to do good. Choose to do bad. We had a choice.

But no matter how hard I try...people...die!

I believe there's a hero in all of us, that keeps us honest, gives us strength, makes us noble, and finally allows us to die with pride, even though sometimes we have to be steady, and give up the thing we want the most. Even our dreams.

We save as many as we can to make up for the ones we couldn't. That's all we do.

I know that look. I had it a lot when I was your age...There's no stopping you. I want you to run because you don't have your armor. But you won't...Cause you're a hero.

Uncle Ben. I couldn’t save him…No matter what I did. But I saved you. I did it. I did

I Swear to You...from now on...whenever I'm around, wherever I am...no One Dies.

Spider-Man catchphrases

Here are some of the best Spider-Man catchphrases every fan of the franchise should know:

Courtesy of your friendly neighbourhood Spider-Man!

With great power comes great responsibility.

I'm your friendly neighbourhood Spider-Man!

This is my gift, my curse!

With great power, comes great responsibilities.

Who am I? I'm Spider-Man!

Spider-Man love quotes

Spider-Man has always had a love interest in Mary Jane. However, due to his line of work, Peter tries to hide his identity from MJ to protect her. Here are some quotes from the Spider-Man movies about love:

Love should never be a secret. If you keep something as complicated as love stored up inside, it could make you sick.

But she can never know. I made a choice once to live a life of responsibility. A life she can never be a part of. Who am I?

I wanna tell you the truth... here it is: I'm Spider-Man. Weird, huh? Now you know why I can't be with you. If my enemies found out about you... if you got hurt, I could never forgive myself. I wish I could tell you how I feel about you...

I know you think we can't be together, but can't you respect me enough to let me make my own decision? I know there'll be risks but I want to face them with you. It's wrong that we should be only half alive... half of ourselves.

I love you. So here I am… standing in your doorway. I have always been standing in your doorway. Isn't it about time somebody saved your life?

Then you know why we can't be together. Spider-Man will always have enemies. I can't let you take that risk. I will always be Spider-Man. You and I can never be...

If you want to get a woman to fall in love with you, feed her poetry.

Spider-Man quotes by Tom Holland

Tom Holland, who plays Peter Parker first featured in the movie Captain America: Civil War. He has starred in movies such as Spider-Man: Homecoming, Avengers: Infinity War, Avengers: Endgame, Spider-Man: Far From Home, Venom: Let There Be Carnage, and Spider-Man: No Way Home. Here are some of Spider-Man: No Way Home quotes from different characters:

I didn’t kill Quentin Beck. The drones did.

New school, new town. I can Spider-Man there. I mean they have crime in Boston, right?

This is so not fair. I mean, this is so not fair. I didn’t do anything wrong. And you guys definitely didn’t do anything wrong.

Their futures are ruined just because they know me.

I’m the most famous person in the entire world…and I’m still broke.

Spider-Man quotes by Tobey Maguire

Tobias Vincent Maguire is best known for his role in the 2002 movie Spider-Man. He was the first actor to portray Peter Parker on the big screens. He was cast in three Spider-Man films, namely: Spider-Man (2002), Spider-Man 2 (2004) and Spider-Man 3 (2007). Here are some interesting quotes from Tobby Maguire:

When you think about it, it's not easy to keep from just wandering out of life. It's like someone's always leaving the door open to the next world, and if you aren't paying attention, you could just walk through it, and then you've died.

Go web! fly! up, up, and away web! shazaam! go! go! go web go! tally ho.

I Fought an alien made out of black goo once

No matter what I do, no matter how hard I try, the ones I love will always be the ones who pay.

Am I not supposed to have what I want?

I let things get in the way before, there was something I thought I had to do...I don't have to!

Sometimes, to do what's right, we have to be steady, and give up the things we want the most. Even our dreams.

I was in the neighborhood. I needed to see a friendly face. I took two buses and a cab to get in the neighborhood

She (MJ) can never know how much I love her.

Spider-Man quotes by Andrew Garfield

Andrew Russell Garfield is best known for his role in The Amazing Spider-Man. He starred in the movie in 2012, where he played the role of Peter Parker. In addition, Garfield was featured in the 2 Amazing Spider-Man films. Here are some quotes by Andrew Garfield from the film:

We're not on different paths. You're my path. And you're always gonna be my path. And I know there's a million reasons why we shouldn't be together. I know that. But I'm tired of them. I'm tired of every single one of them. We've all gotta make a choice. Right? Well, I choose you. So, here's my thought.

Famous people scare me. I get really nervous around famous people. ... I overcompensate (with) how unimpressed I am, which is completely and utter rubbish. So I'm a fan.

You know what it is I love about being Spider-Man? Everything!

I hope that I'm always struggling, really. You develop when you're struggling. When you're struggling, you get stronger.

On behalf of the fine people of New York and real rhinos everywhere, I ask you to put your mechanized paws in the air!

I've realised that at the top of the mountain, there's another mountain.

Spider-Man quotes are both entertaining and inspirational. Remmeber to share them with your loved ones.

