Nollywood actor Yul Edochie has shared pictures of his second son with actress Judy Austin.

Yul in a recent post via his Instagram page revealed the name of his second son with Judy as Pete Ndubuisi Yul-Edochie, who he named after he and his second wife's father.

In a caption, the doting father wrote:

"It's time to grant the world the privilege to meet our son. From Isi Mmili Ji Ofor & Ijele Isi Mmili @judyaustin1 His name is Pete Ndubuisi Yul-Edochie. Named after his two grand fathers. Rejoice with us as he turns 1yr old. Happy birthday, son. You shall be 10 times greater than your parents. May God lead you always & may your ancestors stand by you solidly."

See his post below:

Recall that Yul and Judy already have a son named Star Dike Yul-Edochie, who unveiled in 2022 after making his relationship with the actress public.

Reactions as Yul Edochie unveils second son

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, read them below:

empress_mkpulumma:

"Ha God Judy's womb is something else...so clean."

pweety_dee:

"Happy birthday Obasi’s son…"

innociesiasommie:

"Ahhhh, comment section looks better today. So happy Nigerians knows their boundary."

ogo_godstime:

"Guys don't start insulting this innocent boy ...please be respectful with comments."

faithful_turkey_wears:

"Chimooo this one is mimi omalicha nwa.Ewo.Happy birthday nwa oma chimoo."

nomzeeirene:

"Happy birthday Obasi yul."

Source: Legit.ng