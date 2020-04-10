50+ enlightening Lion King quotes that are applicable to real-life

If you have watched The Lion King, the animated musical film, you will appreciate the dimension of inspiration and creativity from which it was scripted. While there are lots of entertaining features from the film, interestingly, there are many lessons that both young and old can learn from it. The following Lion King quotes culled from different characters will inspire you.

The Lion King centers on a young lion known as Simba, who, after the father, Mufasa, was murdered, needed to rise to the challenge of ruling as the rightful king.

Enlightening Lion King quotes

Although the movie was made for kids, an exciting thing about it is that there are different life lessons that everyone can learn from it. Issues of betrayal, love, and forgiveness, among others, are some of the matters addressed there. You can read through The Lion King quotes below to learn from the masterpiece animated movie.

There's more to see than can ever be seen, more to do than can ever be done. There's far too much to take in here, more to find than can ever be found.

Nobody knows the trouble I've seen. Nobody knows my sorrow.

Don't let anger control you. Embrace a challenge—you never know where it will take you. Just don't go around visiting elephant graveyards, okay?

Oh, yes, the past can hurt. But the way I see it, you can either run from it or learn from it.

You gotta put your past behind ya. Look, kid, bad things happen, and you can't do anything about it, right?

Look at the stars. The great kings of the past look down on us from the stars. Whenever you feel alone, just remember that those kings will always be there to guide you, and so will I.

See, I told you having a lion on our side wasn't such a bad idea.

And so, with my spirits high, I boldly ventured off where no meerkat had dared to go before. I put my past behind me Ha! and never looked back.

You can't change the past.

A king's time as ruler rises and falls like the sun. One day, Simba, the sun will set on my time here and will rise with you as the new king.

When the world turns its back on you, you turn your back on the world.

Wrong! I'm not the one who's confused. You don't even know who you are.

Lion King inspirational quotes

Lion King shares moral lessons and motivation that help someone find the right path and reconnect with his diseased needs. Below are inspirational Lion King quotes.

If someone is strong enough to bring you down, show them you are strong enough to get up.

The one excellent thing that can be learned from a lion is that whatever a man intends to do should be done by him with a whole-hearted and strenuous effort.

Being brave doesn't mean you go looking for trouble.

Well, somebody once told me that the great kings of the past are up there, watching over us.

I'm only brave when I have to be. Being brave doesn't mean you go looking for trouble.

Attack your goals like your life depends on it.

Courage doesn't always roar. Sometimes courage is the little voice at the end of the day that says I'll try again tomorrow.

If you are in the way of my goals and dreams, I suggest you move!

Life's not fair, is it? You see, I…well, I shall never be king. And you shall never see the light of another day.

Everything you see exists together in a delicate balance. As king, you need to understand that balance and respect all the creatures, from the crawling ant to the leaping antelope.

Bad things happen, and you can't do anything about them.

They can have the world. We'll create our own.

Rafiki's Lion King quotes

As a supporting character, Rafiki served the Royal Mjuzi of the Pride Lands in the film. His deep ties with spiritual and magical elements are profound. Check out some of his quotes from this great movie.

Oh yes, the past can hurt. But from the way I see it, you can either run from it or learn from it.

The past can hurt. But the way I see it, you can either run from it or learn from it.

Can't cut it out; it will grow right back.

It's the Circle of Life, and it moves us all through despair and hope, through faith and love, 'til we find our place on the path unwinding.

Change is good.

Any story worth telling is worth telling twice.

The question is, who are you?

Look closer, you see… he lives in you.

Look beyond what you see.

Correction I know your father... He's alive, and I'll show him to you.

You follow old Rafiki. He knows the way.

I'm not the one who's confused; you don't even know who you are.

The whole kingdom is coming.

Asante sana, squash banana.

Lion King quotes by Mufasa

Mufasa is known for his iconic role in the movie. As the former king of the Pride Lands, he is also the older brother of Scar and the father of Simba. Among others, an important role he played was to train his son the way previous kings inhabited the stars. Here are some of his quotes from The Lion King.

Simba, you have forgotten me. You have forgotten who you are, and so forgotten me. Look inside yourself, Simba. You are more than what you have become, and you must take your place in the circle of life. Remember who you are…remember…

Not always, Scar. One day, it'll be my son who rules. Simba will be your king.

When we die, our bodies become the grass, and the antelope eats the grass. And so, we are all connected in the great Circle of Life…

He's my brother, Zazu. This is his home. As long as I am king, that will never change.

Oh, there's more to being king than getting your way all the time.

It belongs to no one but is yours to protect. It is a great responsibility.

While others search for what they can take, a true king searches for what he can give.

Believe in yourself, and there will come a day when others will have no choice but to believe in you.

Remember who you are. You are my son and the one true king.

Whenever you feel alone, just remember that those kings will always be there to guide you, and so will I.

Funny Lion King quotes

The Lion King is a classic Disney movie with many memorable quotes, including some humorous ones. Here are a few funny lines from The Lion King:

Hakuna Matata. It means no worries for the rest of your days. It's our problem-free philosophy—Hakuna Matata!

What do you want me to do, dress in drag and do the hula?

I was on my way to becoming the youngest recipient of the Order of the Elephant when I was ousted by a pack of wildebeests!

I can't believe this. Me, working for a warthog, what will the neighbors think?

It's times like this, my buddy Timon here says: you got to put your behind in your past.

The Lion King quotes have lots of wisdom that everyone can learn from. When you watch the entire film, you will appreciate the creativity of the production team.

