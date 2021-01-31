Mike Nilon’s biography: who is Garcelle Beauvais’ ex-husband?

Mike Nilon is an American film and TV show producer who doubles up as a talent acquisition agent. He is best known for his production roles on Braven (2018), Left Behind (2014), Willy's Wonderland (2014), and Rage (2014). Nilon rose to fame after his marriage to renowned American-Haitian actress Garcelle Beauvais.

Mike Nilon attends the premiere of "The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent" during the 2022 SXSW Conference and Festival. Photo: Tim Mosenfelder

Source: Getty Images

Nilon has worked for several entities in the American entertainment industry and has earned quite a reputation. Who is Mike Nilon? Here is a quick look at his life.

Profile summary

Full name Michael Connor Nilon Gender Male Date of birth May 1, 1967 Age 55 years (as of 2022) Zodiac Taurus Place of birth Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA Current residence Los Angeles, California, USA Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christian Sexuality Straight Height in feet and inches 5'9" Height in centimetres 175 Weight in pounds 132 Weight in kilograms 66 Eye colour Blue Hair colour Brown Marital status Divorced Ex-wife Garcelle Beauvais Children Jaid Thomas and Jax Joseph Profession Film and TV show producer, talent agent Alma mater Swarthmore College Mike Nilon's Instagram @mcnilon Net worth $8 million

Mike Nilon's biography

The renowned film producer was born Michael Connor Nilon on May 1, 1967, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. He is a distant relative to Bill Murray, as his grandmother and Bill Murray's grandmother are sisters. He attended Swarthmore College before venturing into the film and television industry.

What does Mike Nilon do for a living?

Nilon began his production and talent management career at the Creative Arts Agency (CAA), widely regarded as one of the best talent agencies in the USA. He worked there for 15 years, using his expertise to spot and develop acting talent. He then joined LINK Entertainment in 2011 and worked there for five years.

In 2018, Nilon left LINK and co-founded Stride Management with Matt Shelton. Mike worked as an executive producer for the films Rage and Left Behind in 2014. He was then hired as a co-executive producer of the movie Pay the Ghost in 2015.

In 2016, he was the producer for the film The Trust and executive producer for the movie USS Indianapolis: Men of Courage. Here is a summary of the films in which Nilon has had producer roles.

Movie Year of release The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent 2022 Willy's Wonderland 2021 Running with the Devil 2019 Braven 2018 Vengeance: A Love Story 2017 USS Indianapolis: Men of Courage 2016 The Trust 2016 Pay the Ghost 2015 Left Behind 2014 Rage 2014

The Garcelle Beauvais and Mike Nilon relationship

Mike married renowned actress Garcelle Beauvais in 2001. Garcelle is a hugely popular Haitian-American actress, television personality, author, and former fashion model. She is best known for her starring roles in the sitcom The Jamie Foxx Show, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, and the crime drama series NYPD Blue.

In 2010, Garcelle discovered that her husband had been cheating on her for five years (in their nine-year marriage). The truth was revealed when she asked to use Mike's phone and reportedly saw a text that read, 'I love you.' She confronted Mike about the matter, and he confessed to having an affair for five years.

A devastated Garcelle then sent a sweltering email to her husband's colleague at the Creative Artists Agency, exposing his misdeeds. Part of the email read that "I found out today that MY husband of almost 9 years has been having an affair for 5 years with some s**t in Chicago. I am devastated!!!! And I have been duped!! Our boys don't deserve this!"

Nilon's infidelity soon became public talk when his colleague leaked the email to the press.

Following Mike Nilon's affair, Beauvais filed for divorce in May 2010, citing irreconcilable differences. She then stated that she sent the email out of anger but did not regret her decision.

Who was mike Nilon cheating with?

Garcelle Beauvais and husband Mike Nilon. Photo: J.Sciulli

Source: Getty Images

Who did Mike Nilon have an affair with? The woman was never identified by name. All that is known is that she came from Chicago. Garcelle also revealed that she has no whether the mystery woman's relationship with Nilon continued after the divorce.

Years after the divorce, Garcelle Beauvais and Mike Nilon reportedly talked it over, and while the divorce remains, the two are now reportedly friends and co-parenting their twin boys, Jax and Jaid.

Who is Garcelle's husband?

Is Garcelle Beauvais married? The actress was first married in 1990 at a relatively young age. Her first husband was known as Daniel Saunders. The two share a son, Oliver, born in 1991. She and Daniel then went their separate ways, and Garcelle got married again in 2001 to Mike Nilon.

After her divorce from Mike in 2010, she has reportedly remained single.

Who is Mike Nilon dating?

The renowned film producer has reportedly remained single since his divorce from Garcelle.

What is Mike Nilon's net worth

According to Celebrity Net Worth, the film producer is worth $8 million as of 2022.

How much is Garcelle from Beverly Hills worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Garcelle's net worth in 2022 is $8 Million.

How tall is Mike Nilon?

Mike is 5 feet 9 inches tall (175 centimetres) and weighs 132 pounds (66 kilograms). He has blue eyes and brown hair.

Fun facts

Here is a quick look at some interesting facts about the film producer.

He is extremely secretive and does not like publicizing his life. Unsurprisingly, most of his life's details are unknown to the general public.

Nilon's kids currently live with Garcelle and maintain cordial contact with him.

Besides producing, he has one credit as a writer, 12 thanks credits, and one self-performance credit.

Mike Nilon's marriage to his ex-wife played a huge role in his rise to fame. Still, he has a lot going for him, especially on the career front. His talent as a producer has seen him play significant roles in several well-performing films over the last few years.

