70+ positive plant quotes for the green thumb in your life

Plants have a symbiotic relationship with living organisms. It is for this reason that plants are essential in the world. They nourish other living organisms by providing them with food, shelter, and fresh air. Positive plant quotes for the green thumb are a great start if you are looking for motivation to succeed in life.

Photo: pixabay.com, @publicdomainpictures (modified by author)

Source: UGC

More and more people have started to grow plants in their homes. They have also learned many life lessons by observing how plants grow, especially their perseverance to survive in adverse conditions. Here are great plant quotes for the green thumb in your life.

Short cute plant quotes

Plant quotes do not have to be long and tedious. They can be short, cute, and to the point. Below is a list of short cute plant quotes that will brighten your day.

Bloom where you are planted with grace.

A beautiful plant is like having a good friend around the house. – Beth Ditto

She who plants a garden plants happiness.

The axe forgets; the tree remembers.

Flowers are always there for those who choose to see them. – Henri Matisse

To plant a garden is to believe in tomorrow.

Teachers plant trees that grow forever.

Patience is a bitter plant, but it has sweet fruit.

Best quotes about plants

Plants are not only beautiful to look at, but they also provide numerous lessons about life. You can read the following quotes about plants to get inspired.

We can't always change people, but we can plant seeds that may one day bloom in them. — Mary Davis

If you pluck her petals, you cannot gather the beauty of the flower. – Rabindranath Tagore

Just like wildflowers, you should allow yourself to grow even in places people thought you never would.

If hunger forces a farmer to eat both his yam tubers and the seed yams in a particular year, the succeeding years would still be worse because he would have no yams to eat and none to plant.

It will never rain roses: when we want more roses, we must plant more trees. – George Eliot

The person who plants thorns must never expect to gather roses.

The clearest way into the universe is through a forest wilderness. – John Muir

Wise plant sayings

Photo: pixabay.com, @kimdaejeung (modified by author)

Source: UGC

People can learn a lot by watching plants grow. The lessons include patience, perseverance, planning, and hard work. Here is a list of plants saying that will teach you a thing or two about life.

Do not judge a day by the harvest you reap; judge it by the seeds you plant. – Robert Louis Stevenson

There are no shortcuts to the top of a palm tree.

No other life is as pure as that of the plants. No wonder we cannot understand them. – Robert Black

The person who plants the tree is not always the one who will enjoy its shade.

What we plant in the soil of contemplation, we shall reap in the harvest of action. – Meister Eckhart

A family tie is like a tree. It can bend, but it cannot break.

If I counted flowers for every time I thought of you; I could walk through my garden forever. – Alfred Lord Tennyson

Plant a tree now if you want to sit under a shade in your old age.

A w*ed is a plant that has acquired all survival skills except for learning how to grow in rows. –Doug Larson

Your mind is like a garden, and your thoughts are the seeds; the harvest can be either w*eds or flowers. — William Wordsworth

Funny plant sayings

Plants are significant in our lives as they keep us busy and produce fresh air. In addition, keeping plants can be a fun activity to engage in. The following plant sayings will make your day.

You're looking suc-cu-lent today.

In a world of pansies, be a cactus.

My fake plants died because I did not pretend to water them. — Mitch Hedberg

What did the cactus say to other cactus? You are looking sharp.

Don't forget to get some sun and drink water; you are basically a houseplant with emotions.

A lazy man will remember he has not planted when his neighbour is harvesting.

How do trees use Facebook? They log in.

Let's root for each other and watch each other grow.

If you build up the soil with organic material, the plants will do just fine. — John Harrison

Funny plant quotes

Photo: pixabay.com, @albenheim (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Laughter is the best medicine, and how best to soil yourself than to read funny plants quotes. Here is a list of hilarious plant quotes that will knock you off the stalk.

I'm no cactus expert, but I know a thorn when I see one.

I thought I was pretty cool until I realized plants can eat the sun and poop out air. — Jim Bugg

The person who went to the in-laws is the one who got trapped in a thorn tree.

Pollen, when flowers can't keep it in their plants.

Getting only a beautiful woman is like planting a vine on the roadside. Everyone feeds on it.

If a plant is sad, do other plants photosympathise?

Life is short. Just buy the plants.

If money grew on trees, many people would be married to monkeys.

Plant and your spouse plants with you; we*d and you we*d alone. – Jean Jacques Rousseau

Positive plant quotes

One of the lessons people can take from plants is to be positive in life. Here are a few plants quotes that will leave you feeling positive in your life.

A society grows great when older men plant trees whose shade they know they shall never sit in.

If you want to flower, you must plant your seed daily.

What you plant now, you will harvest later.

Wisdom is like a baobab tree; no one individual can embrace it.

Even if I knew that the world would go to pieces tomorrow, I would still plant my apple tree. – Martin Luther

What you plant today, you will harvest tomorrow.

A garden requires patient labour and attention. Plants don't grow merely to satisfy ambitions or to fulfil good intentions. They thrive because someone puts effort into them. – Liberty Hyde Bailey

We are made for loving. If we don't love, we will be like plants without water. – Desmond Tutu

Like a plant that starts in rain and sunshine and does not know which has best helped it grow, it is difficult to say whether the hard or pleasant things did me the most good. – Lucy Larcom

Quotes for plant lovers

Photo: pixabay.com, @hell_ghostcage (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Plant lovers take pride in taking care of their plants and bragging about them to friends and strangers, especially on social media. These are quotes you can use if you are a plant enthusiast.

Just because you've only got houseplants doesn't mean you don't have the gardening spirit — I look upon myself as an indoor gardener. — Sara Moss-Wolfe

There are no happier people than plant lovers and none more generous than those who garden. – Ernest Wilson

Your mind is like a garden. Your thoughts are the seeds. You can grow flowers, or you can grow weeds.

A beautiful plant is like having a good friend around the house. — Beth Ditto

It's the little things citizens do. That's what will make the difference. My little thing is planting trees. – Wangari Maathai

I have enough plants, said no one ever.

Take thy plastic spade; it is thy pencil; take thy seeds, thy plants, they are thy colours. —William Mason

I got my green thumb as a result of the mistakes I made while learning to see things from the plant's point of view. — H. Fred Dale

When you are with plants, your intuitive powers increase because your mind is silenced, and you become more aware of the present moment. – Sanchita Pandey

Don't let the fear of limited space keep you from buying plants.

Sorry I have plants this weekend.

Wise plant quotes

What are some plant quotes to share with friends and family? Plants are great as they carry with them great wisdom about life. The list of plant quotes below will leave you oozing with wisdom.

Plants and flowers have taught me how to grow by growing in secret and in silence. – Michael Bassey Johnson

Don't wait for someone to bring you flowers. Plant your garden and decorate your soul.

When there is a big tree, small ones climb on its back to reach the sun.

When the root is deep, there is no need to fear the wind.

The plant God favours will grow even without rain.

A flower will not grow if the stem doesn't allow it. – Nayreil

A small shrub may grow into a tree.

Keep planting new seeds until your mind becomes the earth that gives birth to new worlds. — Curtis Tyrone Jones

We cannot force someone to hear a message they are not ready to receive, but we must never underestimate the power of planting a seed.

Plants are great not only because of their provision to human beings but also because of the life lessons they provide. People can learn a lot by just observing how plants grow in their natural environment. Keep your environment green and enjoy any of the above plant quotes with everyone who loves plants in your life.

