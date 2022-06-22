100+ positive weekend quotes to get you into the right mood

It's no secret that Saturdays and Sundays are the best days of the week. Weekends are precious and are an important time to unplug from the hustle and bustle of the week. What better way to spice up your Saturdays and Sundays than to share some positive weekend quotes with your loved ones as you unwind.

Photo: pexels.com, @scottwebb (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Weekend quotes are meant to rejuvenate, motivate or lift your spirits. They are a fun way to unwind as you prepare and plan for the new week.

Positive weekend quotes

Are you feeling down and stressed out after a busy week? Here are some inspirational weekend quotes to lift your spirit:

Spend some time on Saturday and Sunday on home improvement; improve your attitude toward your family. – Bo Bennett

The dog doesn’t know the difference between Saturday, Sunday, and Monday, so I have to walk the dog early those days too. – Donna Shalala

There are 365 days and 52 weekends in a year. Even if you are short on time off, you can still take weekend getaways. Does that count as a vacation? Of course, it does. — Anita Kaltenbaugh

Sunday! A family day with a touch of weekend thrown in for good measure. —Anthony T. Hincks

Being in love is what makes working all week bearable. It makes cruising with your windows rolled down feel like you're riding in a convertible. It makes you dance to the rhythm of the copy machine and makes Friday night really feel like The Weekend. — Julie Hintz

No matter how stressful the week has been, the weekend has come and let the good things happen.

Weekend comes with your best days. You get to reflect on the amazing, productive week you had and you get to think about how you are going to tackle next week.

Be in the habit of getting up bright and early on Saturdays and Sundays. Why waste such precious time in bed? — Marilyn Vos Savant

Weekends are a bit like rainbows; they look good from a distance but disappear when you get up close to them. — John Shirley

Why not try to relax your troubled mind by taking a walk in the park, or going on a weekend hiking trip with family or friends and enjoy the view? It can surely do wonders for a tired mind and soul. — E.L. Herndon

Take the time to do what you love to do this weekend. – Catherine Pulsifer

I work mostly during the week, and on the weekend, I get to hang out with friends, so it balances out pretty well. — Jimmy Bennett

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Photo: pexels.com, @mentatdgt (modified by author)

Source: UGC

The weekend is usually seen as a time for relaxation or a time to do what you wanted to do through the week but couldn’t or a time to catch up on needed sleep or a time to visit with family and friends — Byron Pulsifer

Of all the days that’s in the week I dearly love but one day and that’s the day that comes between A Saturday and Monday. — Henry Carey

Remember that the Lord is with you at all times, guiding you through every moment of your life. Where you are right now is exactly where you are supposed to be.

It’s Friday evening, which means that I am feeling 100% motivated to do absolutely nothing. I would say that so far, I have accomplished that.

Most of us spend the first six days of each week sowing wild oats; then we go to church on Sunday and pray for a crop failure — Fred Allen

Turn your tie-down & forget everything, because it’s Saturday.

I’m learning the power of going away for the weekend and keeping myself company. — Zoe Saldana

A day to reflect, a day of respect. For all you have been blessed. Let your joy be expressed. — Catherine Pulsifer.

Starting your day in gratitude will give you the right attitude for the rest of your day. —Sumit Gautam

A weekend well spent brings a whole week of satisfaction and contentment.

A weekend wasted is no wasted weekend at all.

Sunday! A family day with a touch of weekend thrown in for good measure. — Anthony T. Hincks

The weekend is here and you deserve a medal for getting through this week. May your weekend feel longer than the working week

To have a productive long Sunday you need to remember to wake up early, get some fresh air, set a schedule for yourself, and be goal-oriented.

Blessed is the long weekend that is succeeded by a short work week.

Fun weekend quotes

Saturday and Sundays are meant to be free days where you can enjoy, detach or even go on holiday. Here are some fun weekend vibe quotes:

Photo: pexels.com, @andreapiacquadio (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Weekend forecast: mild cocktails, cool parties, and silly decisions: calls to your ex. Enjoy!

All five previous days you have spent your life in vain, so it’s time to start living! Meet the weekend.

Sundays are sacred for me. They’re the perfect time to relax and spend time with family and friends.

Why not try to relax your troubled mind by taking a walk in the park, or going on a weekend hiking trip with family or friends and enjoy the view? It can surely do wonders for a tired mind and soul. — E.L. Herndon

Sunday evenings often feel like the weekend is over before it’s even begun. — Catherine McCormack

It's a fine line between Saturday night and Sunday morning. — Jimmy Buffett.

Give a man a fish and he has food for a day; teach him how to fish and you can get rid of him for the entire weekend. — Zenna Schaffer

If you find you are stressed out during the week, then it is even more important that you focus on what you want to do for the weekend, don't bring work home. - Kate Summers.

I work mostly during the week, and on Saturday and Sundays, I get to hang out with friends, so it balances out pretty well.

Be in the habit of getting up bright and early on the weekends. Why waste such precious time in bed? — Marilyn Vos Savant

Make your Saturday shine with a smile and happiness!

Saturday is a time for nos – no alarm clock, no rushing, no urgent phone calls, no working nights! — Catherine Pulsifer.

It’s okay if every weekend doesn’t lead to big moments and campfires and laughter that carries on for hours and hours. Some weekends might be quiet, still, with plenty of room to contemplate. And in that contemplation room, there is room to grow.— Morgan Harper Nichols

Hands up if you’re ready to do something you’ll regret this Saturday. Go forth! You have my blessing. – Florence Welch

Old-timers, weekends, and airplane landings are alike. If you can walk away from them, they’re successful. — Casey Stengel

Saturdays don’t count unless you spend them doing something completely pointless. — Bill Watterson

Nice weekend captions

What are nice weekend captions? Weekend quotes are meant to be uplifting, motivating, inspiring, and encouraging. However, they are also meant to be funny and memorable. Here is a list of some funny weekend quotes to include in your photo captions:

100+ positive weekend quotes to get you into the right mood

Source: UGC

Nothing in the world is more expensive than a woman who’s free for the weekend.

I really need a day between Saturday and Sunday.

There aren’t enough days in the weekend. – Rod Schmidt

Newton’s Law of Sunday: Bodies at rest will continue resting till the wives notice and find some work for them!

It’s Saturday. I plan on doing nothing and plenty of it.

Sundays are similar to confetti floating through the air in slow motion, in the evening they ultimately touch the ground, and you will be left praying that some of the wind blows them back so they could fly a bit longer.

Always strive to excel, but only on weekends. – Richard Rorty

Sunday clears away the rust of the whole week. – Joseph Addison

Middle age is when you’re sitting at home on a Saturday night and the telephone rings and you hope it isn’t for you. – Ogden Nash

Better days are coming. They are called Saturday and Sunday.

My Saturday was going pretty well until I realized it was Sunday.

Sunday evenings often feel like the weekend is over before it is even begun. - Catherine McCormack

Saturday Night: I’m off to club bed featuring DJ Pillow and MC Blanky.

When you’re young, you should live out every weekend. Even if you look like a scarecrow, you just gotta go! - Jonathan Brandis

Good weather all the week, but come the weekend the weather stinks. When the weather is too hot they complain, too cold they complain, and when it’s just right, they’re watching TV. – Rita Rudner

Happiness is not having to set the alarm for the next day

Life is a wretched gray Saturday, but it has to be lived through. – Anthony Burgess

Quick someone hit the slow-motion button….we need to extend Saturday for as long as possible! Hurry!

I have not been this excited about Sunday since last Sunday.

I am going to marry a Jewish woman because I like the idea of getting up Sunday morning and going to the deli.

Imagine living a life where every day are your Saturdays and Sundays. Make every day a play-day. – James A. Murphy

I told myself that I was going to live the rest of my life as if it were Saturday. – Chip Gaines

I have to be alone very often. I’d be quite happy if I spent from Saturday night until Monday morning alone in my apartment. That’s how I refuel. – Audrey Hepburn

Saturday, please never leave me again

I love the morning without an alarm

Sunny weekend quotes

Sunny days are indeed the best! There's so much to enjoy. Sunshine, like smiles, can positively influence your day. Here are some positive weekend quotes to inspire you:

Photo: pexels.com, @helenalopes (modified by author)

Source: UGC

I cannot endure to waste anything so precious as autumnal sunshine by staying in the house.

You can’t make a cloudy day a sunny day, but can embrace it and decide it’s going to be a good day after all. – Jane Lynch

Life was never meant to be a struggle, just a gentle progression from one point to another, much like walking through a valley on a sunny day. – Stuart Wilde

A Cheerful friend is like a sunny day, which sheds its brightness on all around. - John Lubbock

In summer, we grow younger and stay young forever. – Debasish Mridha

Good temper, like a sunny day, sheds a ray of brightness over everything; it is the sweetener of toil and the soother of disquietude! – Washington Irving

Some of the best memories are made in flip-flops. — Kellie Elmore

Soap, plenty of fresh air, and a happy contented spirit. - Lillie Langtry

Productive Sundays require waking up early, basking in sunshine, breathing fresh air, making plans for yourself, and being goal-oriented.

Rainbows and weekends are alike in the sense that they seem spectacular from a distance but magically disappear when you try to get near them.

Happy weekend quotes

This list highlights some of the top quotes for your weekend. These words could help you handle the coming week with confidence. Prepare yourself with some happy weekend sayings for your fun-filled day:

The only happy end that I know: it’s the weekend!

Happiness is not having to set the alarm for the next day, or the next day

Sunday is a day to refuel your soul and to be grateful for the blessings that you have.

Eating is my main hobby now, and most of what I do on the weekend revolves around that.

It’s time to make friends with your bed; because it’s Saturday!

The fun starts now! I’m sure that this Sunday will be full of overwhelming emotions and wonderful experiences. Don’t forget to share it with your loved ones!

Happiness is a three-day weekend.

It is going to be a weekend not only for you, But It is also going to be a weekend for your suits, shoes, files, laptops etc.

Your body tells you what it needs, and if you sleep past your alarm on a Saturday morning, it’s probably because you need the sleep. – Sophia Bush

Collect some extra energy from the weekdays if you can. You’ll need it if you want to run, play, jump, and goof around during the weekends!

Weekend quotes for Instagram

Do you need some captions for your Instagram? Here are some insightful and funny weekend quotes for you:

Photo: pexels.com, @evgeniabasyrova (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Getting stuck in a time loop would be dope if it happens during the weekend.

Two days is not enough! There’s simply too much fun to be had during Saturday and Sunday.

Ugh, why are there only two days in the weekend?!

Friday evening forecast: refreshing drinks, extravagant revelries, and silly decisions.

Whatever you’re planning on doing this Sunday, be sure it’s worth it and will make you happy.

All happiness depends on a leisurely off day.

Freedom begins where work ends. This is exactly what weekends are for.

On the sixth day, God created humans. This kind of explains why humans are so full of flaws and imperfections. Not even God likes having to work on a Saturday.

Play, fun, and freedom from the weekends are best parted and imaginatively assimilated into busy weekdays.

Am I doing anything on Saturday morning? Yes! I’m sleeping in.

Hey, Saturday! What does it feel like being the envy of all the other days of the week?

Dance, even if your life isn’t the party you hoped for. Celebrate the Saturday anyway!

Saturdays and Sundays are considered days of rest. Sending weekend quotes to friends, colleagues, or family can be an incredible way of expressing and creating an inspirational atmosphere for them and yourself.

READ ALSO: 80+ New month quotes and wishes for July to send to your loved ones

Legit.ng recently published an exciting article about 80+ new month quotes and wishes for July to send to your loved ones. Sending new month quotes and wishes for July to loved ones will show that you care and wish them well in the new month.

Best wishes for a new month are a great way to welcome July. They inspire and motivate people to look forward to the new month's opportunities and challenges.

Source: Legit.ng