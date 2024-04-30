APC chief said Nigerians trust the current administration headed by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu as inflation hits an all-time high in the country

This came on the heels of Tinubu's re-election as political pundits maintained strongly that the president's performance so far would pave the way for his resounding victory in the next general election

Speaking exclusively with Legit.ng on Monday, April 29, APC chieftain, Podar Yiljwan Johnson cited two reasons Nigerians will vote for Tinubu as president in 2027

Plateau state, Jos - Amid rising inflation and economic challenges, Podar Yiljwan Johnson, a chieftain of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), said Nigerians will vote for Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu in the 2027 general election.

APC chieftain Podar Yiljwan Johnson believes that Nigerians will re-elect Tinubu as president in 2027 despite the current economic challenges.

Tinubu's re-election sparks debate

Wednesday, May 29, 2024, will mark President Tinubu's one year in office, still, Tinubu's economic reforms have so far led to the fluctuation in the price of the Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) and the continuous free fall of the naira against the dollar, bringing untold hardship to the people.

However, a group of northern elders said they regretted voting for President Tinubu in the 2023 presidential election, further threatening the Nigerian leader ahead of the 2027 election.

APC chieftain predicts Nigerians will re-elect Tinubu in 2027

In an exclusive interview with Legit.ng on Monday, April 29, 2024, the former governorship aspirant in Plateau state, Johnson, said although the country was in bad shape in recent times due to economic hardship but Tinubu's re-election is assured because Nigerians trust his policies.

Comrade Johnson explained below, the two major reasons why Nigerians will hand over presidency to Tinubu in 2027:

1. Economy: The economy is turning around, but if you can be sincere all that is needed is for Nigerians to be more patient. Very soon, we will see the result. Some of the recent policies by the present administration will strengthen the economy; for example, dollars should not be used as collateral.

2. Tinubu's economic policies: Based on his policies, I'm sure Nigerians can still trust him by re-electing him in 2027; my prayer for him is God should grant him mercies and, most importantly, a long life.

"I'm sure with President Bola Tinubu, a solid foundation for our country can be guaranteed," Comrade Johnson added.

"Plateau should get ministerial slot," APC chieftain insists

Comrade Johnson, however noted that Plateau state deserve a ministerial slot in President Tinubu's cabinet, urging the Nigerian leader to do the needful.

The APC chieftain opined thus:

“By now, he should have known who is implementing his policies and who is sabotaging them. Change is natural if it can give positive results. In conclusion, I'm calling on the president to give Plateau state a slot for ministerial positions because it has constitutional rights, more so in voting, where we came 12th in voting for his elections.”

Why Tinubu may lose re-election in 2027

Legit.ng reported earlier that APC chieftain, Salihu Lukman, made a strong revelation about the chances of the APC in the 2027 election.

Lukman disclosed that President Bola Tinubu was at risk of losing re-election in the 2027 poll.

Speaking with newsmen in Abuja on Wednesday, December 13, he dropped the hint of an impending rebellion among the ranks of the party in no distant time from now.

