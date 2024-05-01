A Nigerian man who had resided in the UK for two decades achieved his academic milestone by graduating with his twin daughters present, a moment that swiftly captured the hearts of TikTok users.

A man from Nigeria, who had made the UK his home for 20 years, saw the end of his educational journey as he graduated.

This significant life event was made all the more memorable with his twin daughters in attendance.

The Nigerian man's twin daughters were in attendance at the graduation ceremony.

Source: TikTok

Nigerian man in UK graduates

The video showed the man, clad in his academic regalia, making his way to the podium to receive his certificate.

Following this proud moment, he was photographed celebrating with his family, including his twin daughters, who were visibly delighted to witness their father’s graduation, as shown by @eji_re_mi_of_uk.

The video has gathered hundreds of likes and comments as of the time of publishing the report.

Watch the video below:

