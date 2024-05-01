Nigerian singer Paul Okoye, aka Rudeboy, caught the fury of internet users after he waded into Wizkid and Davido’s fight

The Psquare star was curious about what was going on between his junior colleagues as he announced it online

Apparently, Paul’s question came cane in at the wrong time, as a couple of fans and followers took it out on him

Nigerian singer Paul Okoye, aka Rudeboy, recently incurred the wrath of internet users during the ongoing heated exchange between his junior colleagues Wizkid and Davido.

The PSquare singer out of blues took to his X account (formerly known as Twitter) to demand updates on their online commotion.

Unfortunately, his request came at the time, and it seemed the two musicians had retired into their shells.

Recall that the 30 BG leader and the Star Boy Executive clashed online after the latter taunted the former with his leaked bedroom.

Rudeboy, in a brief tweet, wrote:

“Yo!!!! Wagwan ina de industry?”

The Enjoyment singer’s question triggered a massive backlash from a couple of his followers.

A few hours later, he returned online to write a post about making ends meet because, according to him, the world was filled with insults.

“Hustle oohhh …. Na so so insult full outside … work no dey again.”

See his tweets below:

See his second tweet:

@Overthinker1192:

"Astray cat don come online."

@yhettyqueen1_:

"Fly away Peter. Fly away Paul."

@InalegwuSZN:

"Where all this Big 78 dey commot from."

@h_abibah:

"Dem say your time don pass."

@Kunle_005:

"Go focus on your relationship. This talk no be for you."

@Boy_TwiTwi:

"No go melt eba drink."

kimorairawo:

"At what point dis we normalize rudeness??? How do people just think it's cute, fun, and games to be rude to others???? What did the artiste say now to get all of this backlash????."

@billsuntai:

"Make I give you the gist or you don sabi already?"

@Smallmalik01

"Last time you drop song na still Jack get Twitter o."

@yhettyqueen1_:

"Fly away Peter .Fly away Paul."

ariesjewelry.co:

"Na Tinubu fit us for dis country Una no get joy it’s d fly away paul fly away Peter."

@rachyboi:

"You failed as a musician and still failed in politics now you want to go back to industry."

officialblessingoj:

"Social media dey make everyone talk to who dem no fit near for real life."

