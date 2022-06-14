130+ beautiful heart-touching birthday wishes for your sister

One of the most special days in the life of a person is the day they were born. A sister shares a special bond with her siblings, and remembering her birthday will strengthen your relationship. Warm and heart-touching birthday wishes for your sister will show her how much you value and care for her.

Birthday wishes for your sister. Photo: canva.com (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Nothing feels better than knowing someone thinks about you on your birthday. Every human being wants to be loved and appreciated, especially on this special day. Warm and sweet birthday wishes for your sister will make her day extra special.

Adorable birthday wishes for your sister

Anyone with a sister can tell you they can be a pain sometimes. Even so, they are the best! They show up for you regardless of the situation. You can appreciate your female siblings with the collection of sweet and adorable birthday wishes below on their special days.

Short birthday wishes to a sister

On your sister's special day, send her one of these cute birthday texts below. These short wishes will make her day extra special and let her know how valuable she is to you.

You have the oldest friend I have ever had. You are the best. Happy birthday, sister.

Happy birthday to the person who will always be older than me. Love you, sis.

You may be the older sister, but I’ll always be the smartest! Happy birthday!

On your birthday, I wish unlimited love, joy, and happiness for you. HBD to you, dear sister.

I miss you so much, sis. May this day in your life be as jovial as you. Happy birthday!

To the best, most wonderful, most loving sister in the world on her birthday. I love you.

May the Lord's blessings accompany you whenever you go! Happy birthday, sister!

Happy birthday to my sister! Thank you for always being there for me. Love you!

Happy birthday, sister. The Lord will cause great expansions for you. Have a beautiful day.

Happy birthday, sister! Kick up your feet and celebrate! You can always act your age tomorrow.

Thank you for being my only best friend. HBD, sister!

May the blessings of the Lord be kind and generous to you today and always.

Happy birthday, sister. Wishing you a long life full of blessings.

Happy birthday, sis! May your light always shine on those who seek it.

To my sister on your birthday: May your special day be as magical and wonderful as you are.

May you touch the sky of success and always be happy. HBD, sis.

Happy birthday to my lovely sis. Hope you have a great and blessed day.

Happy birthday to an exceptional sister. May all your wishes come true.

Happy birthday. It's great having such a wonderful sister. Enjoy your special day!

Congratulations are in order for you today, sis, as it is your birthday!

May the Lord shower you with His blessings and shelter you from your enemies. Have a blast!

Happy birthday to a wonderfully wise young lady.

I never made any close or best friends, maybe because I already had one as my sister. HBD!

I wish you the happiest of birthdays today, my dear sister.

Our parents made us siblings, we became friends on our own. HBD, sis.

Emotional birthday wishes for your sister

Birthday wishes. Photo: canva.com (modified by author)

Source: UGC

A birthday celebration is a once-in-a-lifetime event that brings together friends, family, and relations. If you have not found a perfect message for your sis, check out the list below.

Sisters like you are diamonds. They sparkle, are priceless and are truly a woman's best friend. Happy birthday.

You’re the sweetest sister. Through and through, you’re everything and more a sister could be and do. HBD.

I have spent the most beautiful childhood time with you. I am so grateful to have a sister like you. Happy birthday to you, dear.

My beautiful sister, you have a heart of gold and a soul so sweet that it’s only right you have the most magnificent birthday this year. Happy birthday to you.

It's a happy day. It's a day for celebration, for my lovely sister is adding another year to her life. Have a joyous birthday, sweetie!

Happy birthday, sister. You have the kindest heart and the most beautiful soul of anyone I know. You are a true blessing in anyone’s life, and especially so in mine. HBD.

My dear sister, I wish you an exciting life on your special day, full of great discoveries and joyful surprises!

Each time your birthday comes around, it fills my heart with so much pride, love, and joy, for you are quite simply a sister unlike any other. HDB.

Sis, your simple words can bring a smile to my face and can keep me laughing all the time. Happy birthday, small sis.

Growing up with the most wonderful sister in the world is the best feeling for me. Happy birthday to you, dear.

Happy birthday to the most charming younger sister on this planet. I am sending good wishes and blessings to you.

Happy birthday, sister! I am fortunate to have such a caring and loving sis like you. I want to thank you for everything.

Today was the best day of my life. Finally, I got a partner to celebrate my sorrow and joy. Happy birthday, sis. I love you!

The special connection that we share is something I simply couldn’t live without. You’re the sweetest, kindest, and most supportive sister I could ever wish for, and I’m so grateful to have you in my life. HBD.

My dear sweet sister, today is your special day. May it imprint on your heart in the most memorable way. HBD.

A thrilling life filled with fun and great discoveries, and wonderful surprises is all I want for you on this special day! HBD!

My dear sister, I hope you have a wonderful birthday and the year ahead is full of joy, excitement, and adventure!

The best year ever is wished for you, and may the years continue to tick by with happiness. HBD, sis.

On this wonderful day of yours, it is my heartfelt prayer that the Lord grant you all the desires of your heart. Happy birthday, my lovely sister!

It is your birthday, and I wish you all the good things you have always dreamed of. I wish you an amazing day and a future as bright as you look.

Sweet happy birthday sister messages

Birthday wishes for your sister. Photo: canva.com (modified by author)

Source: UGC

You do not necessarily need paragraphs and paragraphs to wish your sister a happy birthday. The goal is to let her know that you're thinking of her on her special day. Select a sweet message from the options below for her.

Happy birthday dear sister! With each passing year, you shine even brighter. I hope all your dreams come true!

On your birthday, I pray that God grants you favour in all you do. If the road ahead is uncertain, may He pave it with His love and grace.

This message goes out to my favourite girl, who can always make me laugh! Happy birthday.

Thank you for being there for me during difficult and happy moments. You are the best sister I have ever had. HBD, sis.

May this day be as special as you, filled with good memories and flowers. I wish you the best and most amazing day of your life. Happy birthday to my lovely sister!

I wish a special birthday to my favourite sister! Even though we argue sometimes, you will forever remain my sweet little sister, and I will always love you.

HBD, sister! I am fortunate to have a caring and loving sis like you. I want to thank you for everything you are in my life.

Happy birthday to the coolest sister on the planet! The day is brighter and more fun when you're around.

Happy birthday, sister! May the Lord continue to open all kinds of amazingly beautiful opportunities for happiness in your life. This is my greatest prayer for you.

The older you get, the more graceful you become. You shall continually enjoy increases through God. Happy birthday to you.

Happy birthday to the best sister in the world. May your life be filled with all the happiness and joy you deserve!

May you always walk on the path that leads you to emphatic victories, successes and great happiness. HBD, sister!

Hey sis, you may not realise it, but you are a true role model to me. Wishing you only the best.

Happy birthday, sister! Growing up with you has been the biggest adventure of my life. I love you so much.

There is no better sister than I could dream of. You are my best friend and partner in crime. Life would be dull without you. Happy Birthday!

Happy happy birthday, sister. I believe this year will bring wonderful things to your life. I love you.

Beautiful sister, believe in yourself, stay focused, and you will achieve everything. Happy bday.

The most heartfelt wishes to my incredible sis! You mean so much to me, cutie. I wish you all the happiness in the world!

Happy birthday, sister! May you achieve all the goals in your life and have a happy life.

There are some people in life that just drive you crazy. Yet you still find that you love them. We call them sisters. Happy birthday!

Blessing birthday wishes for your sister

Blessing birthday wishes for your sister. Photo: canva.com (modified by author)

Source: UGC

There are numerous ways to commemorate your sister's birthday. Just get to know her personality and start looking into the things she likes. Here are some religious happy birthday wishes for your lovely sister.

We were all blessed on the day you were born. May God shower you with His blessings today and always. HBD, sis.

The miracle is you! Happy birthday to a sister driven by faith and love of God on this day and every day.

Your soul is precious to me, and I wish you every blessing on your birthday, sis.

Thanks be to God, who gives us your shining light. You are an inspiration to us all, and I am so glad to be able to wish you a blessed birthday.

As you read this message, I am praying for God to lift you up and grant you all the miracles and wishes you deserve. HBD, sis.

I pray that God gives you all your desires on your birthday as you follow him in faith, sis.

On this day of reflection, consider all the beauty in the world that God has granted you and be glad to live in the light of his love. HBD, sis.

May the light of the Lord shine upon you and grant you happiness on this birthday and for many years to come.

As God made the heavens, He chose this blessed day for your birth. In His image were you born, and in blessings do you live, my dear sis.

A prayer for you on your birthday. May God bless you and grant you long life, prosperity and happiness for all your days!

Blessings to you, and may you feel the presence of the Lord as we all celebrate you on this day! HBD, sis.

Another year older is also another year of learning to pray, to love, and to feel God’s grace. Here’s to many more, sis!

Trust in God’s promise for another year of prosperity, and joy and it will surely come to you. I love you, sis, and HBD.

So excited to see how the path of God will shape your life in the year to come. Happy Birthday, sis! You are blessed.

God is good! He has given you another year to praise Him. All His love and grace upon you, sis.

On your birthday, remember that you were wonderfully made by God and rejoice in his love. Be blessed, my darling sis.

Happy birthday, sister, and may God shower you with blessings for the rest of your life. May you have a blessed birthday!

Your innocence and kindness have truly engulfed everyone you’ve met. May Christ bless you, sister. Happy birthday.

May God provide you with opportunities all across your life, my dear sis. I wish you a very happy birthday. Many happy returns of the day to you. Have a lot of fun and happiness.

I hope that God grants you all of your fantasies on your birthday as you continue to follow Him in faith. Happy Birthday dear sister. May God bless you.

Special and funny birthday wishes for your sister

Happy birthday wishes to my lovely sister. Photo: canva.com (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Sisters are priceless. It can be difficult to find the appropriate words to express gratitude for their efforts. Nonetheless, you can't go wrong with these funny birthday messages for your sister below.

Me being your sister is really the only gift you need. Happy birthday wishes to my lovely sister.

You may be the older sister, but you know who's the boss! Happy birthday, sis!

You may be the younger one, but I'll always be the best-dressed sister. Happy birthday!

We may need an extinguisher to put out all those candles! HBD, sis!

I'm really just here for the cake. Oh yeah, happy birthday!

No matter how old I get, I'll always be younger than you! Happy birthday, sister.

Happy birthday to the person who always steals my clothes. For my birthday, I'd like them back!

Happy birthday to my former wombmate!

My presence is the only present you need. HBD!

Don't forget who knows all your secrets. Give me the biggest slice of cake, or I'm spilling the beans! Happy birthday, sister.

You're the jelly to my roll. Happy birthday, sister!

They say take every birthday with a grain of salt. I say take it with a whole bunch of salt and bonus points if it accompanies a very large margarita. Make yours a double. Happy birthday, sis!

For your birthday, I got you a fruit salad. With grapes, a lot of fermented grapes!

It’s your birthday, the anniversary of the day you triumphantly escaped from your mother’s womb. So, that’s pretty cool.

I guess your birthday wish came true because you have me for a sister!

Happy birthday, sis! I hope you celebrate this birthday the way you celebrated the first one, naked and screaming.

Forget about the past you can’t change, the future you can’t predict, and definitely forget about the present because I didn’t get you one. Happy birthday, sis!

Happy birthday! May your heart today be as full as your Facebook wall will be with birthday messages from people you’ve never spoken to.

Everyone gets to be young once. Today it's official, your turn is over. Happy birthday, sis!

Happy birthday, sis! I’m really glad you were born today. My life would be so totally boring without you there to watch.

Heart-touching birthday wishes for your sister

Birthday wishes. Photo: canva.com (modified by author)

Source: UGC

A sister genuinely cares about you and will go to great lengths to protect you. Consider sharing one of these heartfelt birthday messages with her to make her happy.

Happy birthday to my amazing big sister. I'm so lucky I get to share so many special things with you, including our birthday!

On this day many years ago, a truly precious gift was bestowed upon the world: you. Each year that your birthday comes around is one more opportunity to celebrate the wonderfully special person that you are.

I pray that all your heart desires, joy, and peace come to you in one piece. You deserve every good thing life has to offer. HBD, sis.

Many happy returns of the day to the person who oozes inspiration from every fibre of her body. Keep inspiring us, sis!

You make me laugh each time we’re together. I miss you, sis. Have a wonderful birthday celebration, and don’t forget to eat plenty of cake!

You’re my one and only partner in crime. You’re everything I’ve ever wanted in a sibling. May this special day be filled with good things and endless happiness!

I’m happy to see our relationship standing the test of time, sis. Thanks for loving me wholeheartedly. I hope all of your heart’s desires come true as soon as you blow out the candles on your birthday cake.

Today I want to see you blow out the candles on your cake and share with your family and friends that great joy that you spread to us day after day. I love you, sis.

I still remember flying kites with you in our childhood. On the terrace, we used to see colourful cute birds, our favourite pastime, sis. Wishing you all the love and a happy birthday!

It’s that special time of year again when we get to celebrate the wonderful person that you are. Happy birthday to you, my dear. Your birthday always leaves me feeling emotional, as you’re such an important person in my life.

I don’t have fancy gifts to give you, sis. What I can give you is the gift of unconditional love and friendship. Happy birthday and I love you!

Do you remember those days when we both used to come from school together licking ice cream? Wishing you the happiest birthday, my dear sister. I love you, and here is your favourite ice cream!

For someone special and someone I love, I hope your birthday is beyond and above, as you are a person who truly deserves it. Wishing you a wonderfully heart-touching birthday.

You are one in a million! Here’s me wishing you all the happiness and peace in the world as you begin another journey today. Congratulations, and have a joyous celebration!

Happy birthday to you today, my sis. You must know that to me, you are nothing short of perfect. You really are my everything and somebody so very special in my life. Without you around, my days would certainly be a lot less wonderful.

I thank God for making it possible for me to celebrate your birth with you today. Here’s wishing you all the joy and happiness in the world as you blow out the candles on your cake.

You’re absolutely amazing. In fact, you are the most wonderful person I have ever met. You have a knack for always making me smile. Birthdays will come and go, but my love for you is constant, sis.

A very happy birthday to the person who stands by my side whenever I need someone in a tumultuous time. I love you, sis. HBD.

I’m so glad you were born because you brighten my life and fill it with joy. Wishing you a day filled with love and cheer. Hoping your day will be as you are. Happy Birthday!

It’s your birthday, sis. Let’s celebrate happiness, love and memories together. Forget all worries and bad memories of the past year and embrace the new exciting, and successful coming year of your life. HBD.

Birthday wishes to a sister-in-law

Birthday wishes to a sister-in-law. Photo: canva.com (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Sisters-in-law are more than relatives by marriage. They are also friends and confidantes. Wish your brother's wife a happy day using one of the messages below.

Happy Birthday to the prettiest sister-in-law in the world! Spread your charm all over the world and bag every success the universe offers you.

To my sister-in-law on your birthday: Today and always, you deserve the best. You’re simply amazing in all that you do.

Having a sister-in-law like you in my life has been inspirational. I greatly admire the wonderful woman that you are. Happy birthday to you!

You are an invaluable asset to us. We love you from the bottom of our hearts for all the joy and warmth you have brought along. HBD! Today is your day.

Dear sister-in-law, someone as extraordinary as you deserves all the magic a day can bring. Happy birthday!

I am so lucky to have a soft-hearted person like you as my sister-in-law. You are priceless in our lives. Thank you for your selfless devotion to all of us. HBD!

Happiest birthday to the world’s most talented sister-in-law! It is so amazing to see you so accomplished both personally and professionally. You are my idol.

Happy birthday, sister-in-law! You’re the strongest woman I’ve ever seen and an inspiration for all. You have tackled every situation very smoothly. Keep up the warrior spirit. May God give you a life full of light, peace, and happiness.

You are a tiny little firecracker of mirth. Keep shining and drawing people to you. Happy birthday, my inspirational sister-in-law! I am so thankful that you have joined our family.

Without a shadow of a doubt, you are the most educated, wisest, and smartest woman I have ever seen. Wishing a very happy birthday to my incredibly talented sister-in-law!

Happy birthday to one of the most phenomenal women I know! You are the best sister-in-law I could ever have wished for.

You are a graceful human being, a beautiful friend, and an adorable sister presented to me by my brother. Have a blast on your special day. Happy birthday, dear sister-in-law!

Having you as my sister-in-law is the most treasured blessing from the Lord. Happy Birthday!

Happy birthday, sister-in-law! May you be showered with all the happiness, and may God solve all your problems.

Today is one of the most important days of your life. Happy birthday, sister-in-law! May the Almighty protect you from all envy! Lots of love, hugs, and kisses for you.

I wish today to be the hope for renewed joy, peace, love, and happiness to start a new chapter in your life. Special birthday wishes to the chosen sister whom God knew I needed.

May the Lord shine all his light on you as you turn a year older. Having a sister-in-law like you is a treasure for our family.

Happy birthday! May the Heavens bless you and protect you from any harm. Love you so much, sister-in-law.

May your life be filled with the presence and blessings of the Lord. HBD, sister-in-law!

As you celebrate another fantastic birthday, I pray that the Lord guides you always through the righteous path. HBD, my soul sister-in-law!

What can I say to my sister on her birthday?

You can send her a kind message accompanied by images of her as a child. This will reawaken childhood memories. You can also use a cute caption to post her on social media.

What is the best message for my sister?

The best message expresses your love and care for your sister. Tell her what she means to you.

How do I bless my sister for her birthday?

You can bless your sis by wishing her blessings on her birthday. You can also buy her something special on her birthday.

Birthdays are special, and so are sisters. Wishing your sister a happy birthday means a lot to her and will strengthen your bond as siblings. No doubt, they will feel honoured when you send them heartfelt birthday wishes for your sister on her special day.

Legit.ng recently published sweet words to tell a woman to make her fall in love with you. Every woman should feel special and loved.

There is no better way to do this than to express your feelings for her to make her fall in love with you every day. Coming up with sweet words for her and sending them to her may seem very simple, but it will brighten her day.

Source: Legit.ng