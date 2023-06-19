100+ inspirational education quotes for kids and teenagers

Education plays a crucial role in shaping and equipping the minds of young individuals. However, the learning journey is not always smooth sailing, and students often encounter obstacles and setbacks along the way. Thus, education quotes will inspire and encourage them not to give up on their dreams.

During their formative years, young people often face various challenges and uncertainties. They may face difficulties, experience self-doubt, or lose sight of their goals. Inspirational quotes serve as beacons of hope, encouraging them to push beyond their doubt and comfort zones.

Education quotes for kids and teenagers

Are you looking for inspirational education quotes? Here are some of the best quotes to inspire, motivate and revitalise these youngsters.

Education is not the filling of a pail but the lighting of a fire. — William Butler Yeats

Education is the passport to the future, for tomorrow belongs to those who prepare for it today. — Malcolm X

The beautiful thing about learning is that no one can take it away from you. — B.B. King

Education is what remains after one has forgotten what one has learned in school. — Albert Einstein

A child without education is like a bird without wings. — Tibetan Proverb

The purpose of education is to replace an empty mind with an open one. — Malcolm Forbes

Education is the key to unlocking the golden door of freedom. — George Washington Carver

The mind is not a vessel to be filled but a fire to be kindled. — Plutarch

Education is not about filling a bucket but lighting a fire. — W.B. Yeats

The more that you read, the more things you will know. The more that you learn, the more places you'll go. — Dr. Seuss

Education is not just about going to school and getting a degree. It's about widening your knowledge and absorbing the truth about life. — Shakuntala Devi

The aim of education should be to teach us rather how to think than what to think. — James Beattie

Develop a passion for learning. If you do, you will never cease to grow. – Anthony J. D’Angelo

Education is not the learning of facts but the training of the mind to think. — Albert Einstein

Education is not confined to books; it is not the learning of facts alone but the training of the mind to think. — Jawaharlal Nehru

It is impossible to begin to learn that which one thinks one already knows . – Epictetus

Education is not a preparation for life; education is life itself. — John Dewey

Whatever the cost of our libraries, the price is cheap compared to that of an ignorant nation. — Walter Cronkite

The great aim of education is not knowledge but action. — Herbert Spencer

The learning process continues until the day you die. – Kirk Douglas

Education is the movement from darkness to light. — Allan Bloom

Curiosity is the wick in the candle of learning. — William Arthur Ward

All of life is a constant education. – Eleanor Roosevelt

The goal of education is the advancement of knowledge and the dissemination of truth. — John F. Kennedy

Educational quotes for students

In the pursuit of knowledge, students often find themselves in need of inspirational and motivational messages. Education quotes will help you to persevere through challenges and embrace the transformative power of learning.

A man's mind, stretched by new ideas, may never return to its original dimensions. Oliver Wendell Holmes Jr.

Anyone who has never made a mistake has never tried anything new. Albert Einstein

He who opens a school door closes a prison. — Victor Hugo

Education is all a matter of building bridges. – Ralph Ellison

Education is a better safeguard of liberty than a standing army. – Edward Everett

The roots of education are bitter, but the fruit is sweet. — Aristotle

Success is the sum of small efforts, repeated day in and day out. — Robert Collier

The only person you are destined to become is the person you decide to be. — Ralph Waldo Emerson

Learning is not the product of teaching. Learning is the product of the activity of learners .– John Holt

Keep away from people who try to belittle your ambitions. Small people always do that, but the great make you feel that you, too, can become great. — Mark Twain

Start where you are. Use what you have. Do what you can. — Arthur Ashe

Either you run the day, or the day runs you. — Jim Rohn

Life is a succession of lessons which must be lived to be understood. – Helen Keller

Intelligence plus character - that is the goal of true education. — Martin Luther King Jr.

The only limit to our realisation of tomorrow will be our doubts about today. — Franklin D. Roosevelt

You have brains in your head. You have feet in your shoes. You can steer yourself in any direction you choose. — Dr. Seuss

The difference between school and life. In school, you're taught a lesson and then given a test. In life, you're given a test that teaches you a lesson. — Tom Bodett

We learn more by looking for the answer to a question and not finding it than we do by learning the answer itself. — Lloyd Alexander

Don't let what you cannot do interfere with what you can do. — John R. Wooden

Don't let your learning lead to knowledge. Let your learning lead to action. — Jim Rohn

The only way to do great work is to love what you do. — Steve Jobs

Your education is a dress rehearsal for a life that is yours to lead. — Nora Ephron

The expert in anything was once a beginner. — Helen Hayes

You will either step forward into growth, or you will step backwards into safety. — Abraham Maslow

If a man empties his purse into his head, no man can take it away from him. An investment in knowledge always pays the best interest. – Ben Franklin

Your attitude, not your aptitude, will determine your altitude. – Zig Ziglar

Quotes for kids about learning

Kids can work better at school while they hear learning quotes now and then. Here are some inspiring quotes you can tell your kids to encourage them.

Fall seven times, stand up eight. – Japanese proverb

In learning, you will teach, and in teaching, you will learn. – Phil Collins

A person who won't read has no advantage over one who can't read. – Mark Twain

Believe you can, and you're halfway there. – Theodore Roosevelt

The more you know, the more you grow. – Shannon Anderson.

Nine-tenths of education is encouragement. – Anatole France

School is the path, not the point. – Will Richardson

They know enough who know how to learn. – Henry Adams

Children have to be educated, but they have also to be left to educate themselves. – Ernest Dimnet

When you talk, you are only repeating something you know. But if you listen, you may learn something new. – Dalai Lama

Learning is a treasure that will follow its owner everywhere. — Chinese Proverb

The secret to getting ahead is getting started. – Mark Twain

All of the top achievers I know are life-long learners. Looking for new skills, insights, and ideas. If they're not learning, they're not growing and not moving toward excellence. – Denis Waitley

It's not what you look at that matters; it's what you see. – Henry David Thoreau

Don't be afraid to make mistakes. Be afraid of not learning from them.

Mistakes are proof that you are trying.

Every child is an artist. The problem is how to remain an artist once we grow up. – Pablo Picasso

Learning never exhausts the mind. – Leonardo da Vinci

You are never too old to set another goal or to dream a new dream. – C.S. Lewis

Learning is a lifelong adventure.

The more you learn, the more you earn.

It had long since come to my attention that people of accomplishment rarely sat back and let things happen to them. They went out and made things happen. – Elinor Smith

Shoot for the moon. Even if you miss, you'll land among the stars. – Les Brown

A little progress each day adds up to big results.

A human being is not attaining his full height until he is educated. – Horace Mann

Learning is like a treasure that grows inside you.

The future belongs to those who believe in the beauty of their dreams. – Eleanor Roosevelt

Quotes about education and success

Quotes on education and success emphasise the power of education in shaping success, personal growth, and positively impacting the world.

The only person who is educated is the one who has learned how to learn and change. — Carl Rogers

Learning is the beginning of wealth. Learning is the beginning of health. Learning is the beginning of spirituality. Searching and learning are the miracle process all begins. — Jim Rohn

Education is the most powerful weapon you can use to change the world. — Nelson Mandela

Education makes people easy to lead but difficult to drive, easy to govern, but impossible to enslave. — Peter Brougham

You'll never have it if you don't go after what you want. If you don't ask, the answer is always no. If you don't step forward, you're always in the same place. — Nora Roberts

Success is no accident. It is hard work, perseverance, learning, studying, sacrifice, and most of all, love of what you are doing or learning to do. — Pelé

Education is the key to success in life, and teachers make a lasting impact on the lives of their students. — Solomon Ortiz

All men, by nature, desire to know. – Aristotle

A simple but powerful reminder of the positive domino effect a good education can have on many aspects of a person's life and outlook.

Success is not the key to happiness. Happiness is the key to success. If you love what you are doing, you will be successful. — Albert Schweitzer

The secret to success is to know something nobody else knows. — Aristotle Onassis

The purpose of learning is growth, and our minds, unlike our bodies, can continue growing as we continue to live. — Mortimer Adler

The only place success comes before work is in the dictionary. – Vince Lombardi

Anyone who stops learning is old, whether at twenty or eighty. Anyone who keeps learning stays young. — Henry Ford

Success is not final; failure is not fatal: It is the courage to continue that counts. — Winston Churchill

Education is the vaccine of violence. — Edward James Olmos

Learn as if you were not reaching your goal and as though you were scared of missing it. — Confucius

Success is the result of perfection, hard work, learning from failure, loyalty, and persistence. — Colin Powell

Learning is not attained by chance; it must be sought with ardour and diligence. – Abigail Adams

I was reading the dictionary. I thought it was a poem about everything. – Steven Wright

Wisdom comes not from age but from education and learning. — Anton Chekhov

We learn from failure, not from success! — Bram Stoker

Education is the ability to meet life’s situations. – Dr. John G. Hibben

They cannot stop me. I will get my education if it is in the home, school, or any place. – Malala Yousafzai

Continuous learning is the minimum requirement for success in any field. — Brian Tracy

Education quotes serve as powerful reminders of the transformative impact of learning and knowledge. If you want to inspire your kids or learners, these are the best quotes to use.

