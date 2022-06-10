90+ funny car puns, jokes and one-liners that will leave you honking

Puns, jokes, and one-liners are a sure way of cheering someone, helping them to relax and let go of their stress. This article contains a list of funny car puns, jokes, and one-liners that will definitely serve as the perfect mood lifters.

Laughter is the best medicine. There are plenty of lists of car puns, jokes, and liners you can share to brighten your moods. All these puns are hilarious and will leave you in stitches.

Best car puns for all ages

There is a wide variety of car puns out there. Here are some amusing car puns you can relate to.

When the musician got in a car accident, his guitar was destroyed. The accident was a Fender bender.

Who can drive all their customers away and still make money? Taxi drivers.

Where do Volkswagens go when they get old? The Old Volks home.

What do you get when dinosaurs crash their cars? Tyrannosaurus wrecks.

Two crisp packets are walking down the road. A man in a car comes along and asks if they want a lift. They reply “No thanks, we’re Walkers!”.

My relationship with my chauffeur just isn’t going anywhere. It feels like he’s always trying to drive me away.

Did you know there were cars in America before Christopher Columbus arrived? The Cherokees.

What’s the difference between BMWs and Porcupines? Porcupines carry their pr*cks on the outside.

Did you hear about the guy that lost his left arm and leg in a car crash? He’s all right now.

What do you get when you cross a Mustang and an elephant? A convertible with a big trunk.

What did Jenny get for her birthday after a car accident? An amputation.

Funny car jokes for adults

There is nothing better than a good laugh. If you are looking for something hilarious to share with your family and friends, these car jokes for adults and kids are worth your time.

What do you call it when only one finger steers your car? A thumb drive.

Why should you check your tyres for punctures? In case there's a fork in the road!

I’ve been standing in this place where they keep throwing car parts at me, but I haven’t been able to catch a brake.

What do Michigan autoworkers do on Cinco de Mayo? They have a Fort Fiesta.

How do you get four dragons into a car? Open the doors!

I had a dream that I was a mechanic who fixed wrecked cars. It was an auto-body experience.

What kind of motor vehicle is in the Bible? Hond, because the apostles were all in one accord.

People tried telling me I couldn’t pull a trailer with my car, but it went off without a hitch.

My sister argued with me that you can’t make a car out of spaghetti. You should have seen her face when I drove pasta.

When I wrecked my last car, I solved the mystery of whether or not a Mercedes bends.

What happened to the frog who parked on the double yellow lines? Its car got toad!

Did you hear about the car that was made out of sausages? It was a banger!

What happened when they shut down the robot motorway? Everyone had to take the R2-Detour!

Car jokes for kids

Looking for some funny car jokes to tell your kids? These short, engaging, and kid-friendly jokes are a sure bet.

Why did spiderman buy a new car? He wanted to go for a spin.

What cars do cats drive? Cat-illacs.

What do you call a robot driving in a car? A Roadbot.

When you cross a race car with a potato, what do you get? Crashed potatoes!

Why are pigs such bad drivers? Because they hog the road!

What do you do to an old German car? Drive it to an old Volk’s Home.

What does a ghost do when he gets in the car? He puts his sheet belt on!

What do you call a Spanish man who has lost his car? Carlos.

What sound does a Witch’s car make? Broom broom!

What is a detective’s ultimate car? A track-tor!

What kind of a car does an egg drive? A Yolkswagen.

How do you get four dragons into a car? Two in the front, two in the back.

Why did the taxi driver lose his job? Because he kept driving his customers away!

What do you call it when a dinosaur gets in a car accident? Tyrannasaurus wreck!

Which part of the car is the laziest? The wheels, because they are always tired.

Why can’t cars play football? Because they have only one boot.

Car dad jokes

These car dad jokes are the real treat. You can also tell these funniest jokes with a father figure in your life.

What’s got four wheels and flies? A garbage truck.

Did you know that Teslas come with a unique “new car” smell? They call it “Elon Musk.”

My friend Marty owned a DeLorean. He drove it from time to time.

Do you know what grinds my gears? Clutch failure.

Your uncle lost his left arm and leg in a terrible car accident. He’s all right now.

What do you get when you put a car and a pet together? A carpet.

Why does a chicken coop have two doors? Because if it had four doors, it would be a chicken sedan.

What do you call a vampire who can lift up cars? Jack-u-la.

Where can you get the fastest fast-food? Amb-burger-inis.

I had a dream last night that I was a car muffler. I woke up exhausted.

What do you call a used car salesman? A car-deal-ologist.

Why did the cop pull over the U-Haul? He wanted to bust a move.

Car name puns

Looking for some nice car name puns that you can share with friends? Here are the funniest short car puns to make your work easier.

What's the name of the Mexican who lost his car? Carlos.

What did the Flash name his car? A Flash Drive

So my wife recently gave birth to our son in the car on the way to the hospital, I think we shall name him Carson.

HELP! A random car was left outside my house with my name on it! I've caught the car owner virus!

A new car is named "Watson the Wagon."

What kind of car does a snake drive? An Ana-Honda.

I named the dog that sleeps in my car "Rug". He's a car-pet.

My car's name is Word and there's a race tomorrow. But don't take my word for it.

When your name is Lando, and you're in Nando’s car, and you nearly crash.

Muscle car puns

Muscle car puns are a sure way to evoke laughter whenever told. Check out the list below for some car humour to keep you going.

What do you call a line of Chevy muscle cars? A Camarow.

What do you call a muscle car that won't start? All torque, no action.

I just replaced a bunch of parts on my Chevy muscle car and made it a Pontiac muscle car. Now it’s a trans-Trans-Am.

Why I don't drive muscle cars? Because I'm not shellfish.

My first car was a muscle car. Every morning I had to push it to start.

My 16-year-old son loves muscle cars and luxury cars. He noticed a beautiful Lexus next to us at a light. I told him too bad Lexus doesn't make a muscle car. They could call it Flexus.

My dad bought a plug-in electric car and a gas-guzzling muscle car on the same day. He told me he thought that with a battery-powered car, it would be a good idea to have a charger as well.

Car puns one-liners

Share these jokes about cars and one-liners with your friends and watch them laugh until they keel over.

What snakes are found in cars? Windshield vipers.

How do cars greet each other? Long time, no Seat!’

How to spot the best mechanic? The brightest bulb.

Why are cars so cheeky? Because they are fuel of it.

Which car do sheep drive? Su-baa-ru.

When is a car not a car? When it turns into a driveway.

What kind of car does Yoda drive? A Toyoda.

What is a car’s favourite fashion accessory? A clutch bag.

What kind of cars do cooks drive? Chef-rolets.

What do cars play at the weekend? Golf.

Seat car puns

Here are some interesting seat car puns that you can use to put a smile on your friends' faces.

I bought a car that has a wooden engine, wooden tires, wooden steering wheel, and wooden seats.

A man was hiding under the car seat. The cop told them he is under arrest.

My "friend" pranked me by putting a dead bird on the driver's side seat of my car... It was a lark.

My wife is so negative. I remembered the car seat, the stroller, AND the diaper bag. Yet all she can talk about is how I forgot the baby.

I left my iPhone 7 in my car seat and when I came back the car window was broken. Someone had left another iPhone 7 in my car. So not fair!

I used to have a full-size wooden car. Wooden wheels, wooden engine, wooden seats. BUT, when I tried to drive it, it wooden go.

Children in the back seats of cars cause accidents, but accidents in the back seats of cars cause children.

My wife tried to unlatch our daughter's car seat with one hand and said, "How do one-armed mothers do it?" Without missing a beat I replied, "Single handedly."

Hilarious electric car puns

Try out these electric jokes and puns on your friends to crack them up. Don't be a boring friend.

Have you heard about Ford's new electric coffee car? It's a Mach-E Auto.

Can I use cash to pay for a new electric car? No, you have to charge it.

If Volkswagen makes a luxury electric car, I want it to be called Volt Swaggin.

I sold my Chevy electric car, and missed it, so I bought it back. I know, pretty re-Volting!

Why do people in Africa only use electric cars? Because they’re Mad-at-gas-cars.

I just purchased an electric car. Do I need a current license?

How do electric cars get into battle? They charge.

Did you hear about the electric car from Germany? It's called a Voltswagon.

I like to race electric cars in my free time. I'm an e-racer.

How do you tell if a car is electric? Well, look at the back. It's shockingly obvious.

What do you call a time period when Lamborghini starts to produce electric cars only? Silence of the Lambs.

What are your thoughts about the car puns, jokes, and one-liners mentioned above? You can share them with your loved ones and friends to laugh out together. You can be sure they will leave them honking.

