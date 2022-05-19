100+ best Harry Potter pick up lines to help you Slytherin those DMS

You should start using Harry Potter pick-up lines when trying to woo someone via text. Are you still not convinced? These pick-up lines are great conversation starters and provide an excuse for breaking the ice with someone you have been wanting to talk to all night.

The best way to start a dialogue is to approach it from the point of mutual understanding. Of course, it isn't easy to find such common ground in a bar. Figuring out a way to interact is critical. A typical pick-up line is cheesy and, at times, downright filthy.

Best Harry Potter pick-up lines

Let the magical world of Harry Potter sweep you off your feet with this hand-picked selection of the best Harry Potter pick-up lines. Use any one of these pick-up lines to charm that special someone in the DM!

Could this be the Hogwarts Express? Because it appears that you and I are on our way to a magical place.

Are you a fan of Harry Potter? Because I adore you, Dumbledore!

Do you consider yourself a basilisk? Because I froze the moment I saw you.

Have you escaped the Avada Kedavra rebuke? Because you're stunning.

Is your birthname Firenze? Because you are my universe's centaur.

Do you want to work together to create some magic? My wand is prepared.

Are you sure you aren't a Dementor? Because I'm confident, you'd kill me if you kissed me.

Are you a Spy? Because you're the best catch in town.

Do you consider yourself a hippogriff? Because I will always treat you with the ultimate dignity.

Do you identify as a Gryffindor, Ravenclaw, or Hufflepuff? I can't decide because you're brave, intelligent, and kind.

Do you have a Horcrux? Because I believe you have a portion of my soul.

Will you be my date if I would get invited to a Slug Club party?

Romilda Vane, is that your name? Because I believe I drank your love juice by accident.

Do you want to spend your vacation on the Black Sea's beaches? My sailing ship is moored beneath the dock.

Are you sure you're not a muggle? Because you appear to be magical.

Aren't you like the Philosopher's Stone? I'll have to conquer many obstacles to get to you, 17. but it will be well worth it.

Do you want to have some fun together? I solemnly swear I'm not up to anything.

Are you the author of The Monster Book of Monsters? You're rambunctious, but I think a back rub will calm you down.

Voldemort, are you still alive? Because you're constantly on my mind.

Hey, where do you play Quidditch? I'll be your Chaser until a new position opens up.

Do you work for the Ministry of Magic? because I keep doing insane things to get to you!

Are you a muggle or a squib? Cause if you're either one, then we're going to have to stay in Hogwarts all night long!

Will you be my Patronus? Because I want to do everything with you.

Slytherin pick-up lines

Slytherins are known for producing a disproportionate number of dark wizards and leaders who are cunning, ambitious, and proud. Girls adore Slytherins because they are quick to complain, have a distinctive eye-roll, find things intriguing, and are creative. If you possess these characteristics, you are a Slytherin, and girls will regard you as a rare breed.

Hey, which Hogwarts house do you belong to? Coo, my name is Slytherin. Do you mind if I Slytherin to your DMs?

Hello, are you Salazar? I'd like to Slytherin into your arms.

Is your surname Slytherin? Because Salaz-ARE you hot?

Was your father Salazar Slytherin? Because I believe I've met the one and would like to Locket down.

Do you know why we Slytherins are so good at keeping secrets? It's because we have so many of them!

Is that you, Draco Malfoy? I want to be Slytherin to your secrets.

Are you just mind-boggling, or are you using some charm? Because I can't take my thoughts away from you.

You're a Gryffindor, right? Because you turn every wizard into a Slytherin.

I don't want to be friends with you; I want to slay your basilisk.

If you were a Death Eater, Dobby would protect you.

I think Mr. Malfoy needs to know how your wand is waving at me.

Will you help me look for Horcruxes? We could make it a bonding experience!

You may be from Hufflepuff, but I'd like to let you into my standard room tonight.

Your smile's brighter than the sun, and your laugh's louder than yesterday's Potions class

I'm sure Snape will take points from Ravenclaw for that, though.

The only snake I want in my chamber tonight is you.

These pick-up lines are cheesy and perfect for Slytherins!

Is your name Google? Because you have everything, I'm searching for.

Are those magic wands in your pocket? Or are you just happy to see me?

This wand hasn't been used in a few years if you know what I mean.

Your eyes are as blue as the lake outside Hogwarts.

You're like Voldemort...you take my breath away.

Are you an Animagus? Because you're every animal, I've ever fantasized about.

Are you an Auror? Because you're hot.

Are you my Horcrux? Because I'm entirely devoted to you.

Do you have a date for the Yule Ball? Because if not, I would be happy to escort you there

Funny Harry Potter pick-up lines

Harry Potter pick-up lines may pique your crush's interest and prompt questions, especially if they demonstrate your knowledge of the series. Try to twist their words to your advantage. Everything else falls into place if you start a game well enough, or should I say, use your wand correctly.

Wanna manage some mischief together? I solemnly swear I'm up to no good.

Did you get any Felix Felicis? Because you're about to strike gold!

Petrificus Totalus, did you say? Because you've stiffened me.

Would you like to visit the Shrieking Shack? We could do some shrieking as well.

Have you just used the Descendo spell? Because I think I'm falling for you.

What kind of perfume/cologne do you wear? Sweet. I now know what my Amortentia smells like.

Have you ever heard about doing it in the Hippogriff fashion? Want to try it?

Are you sure you're not Harry Potter? You can be my selected one any day.

Did you say Alohamora...? Because you've just opened the door to my heart.

Do you understand parseltongue? Because you're causing my snake to erupt.

Have you used Relashio? Because sparks are flying between us.

What would you like to see in Erised's Mirror? I'm guessing I'd see the two of us together.

Do you eat the dead? Because, well, AzkaDAMN.

Do you mean "Wingardium Leviosa"? Because you've got me on the rise, baby.

Have you ordered any Felix Felicis? Because you're about to strike gold!

Are we in the Requirements Room? Because I need you.

Are you using the Confundus charm on me, or are you simply mind-blowing?

Do you look like Viktor Krum? My "golden snitch" is challenging to capture, but I hear you're the best seeker.

Have you ever participated in a Tri-Wizard Tournament? If you put your name in my Goblet of Fire, you could be.

Are you Luna Lovegood? Because you look out of this world!

Are you, Sirius? Because I love you like a brother.

Were you in Hufflepuff? Because I'd love to learn more about your House.

If I use Accio on your heart, will you come to me?

Baby, you are 100 times hotter than dragon fire!

Accio heart! [I'll take it from there].

Cute Harry Potter pick-up lines

Harry Potter is a cultural icon, and the best pick-up lines are wizardly and will work like a charm. You could say they are simply breathtaking. Enjoy these funny Harry Potter pick-up lines.

Are you using the Confundus charm on me, or are you just blowing my mind?

Do you resemble Viktor Krum? My golden snitch is hard to obtain, but I hear you're the world's best seeker.

Have you ever competed in a Tri-Wizard Tournament? You could be if you put your name in my Goblet of Fire.

It's as if I'm Severus Snape and you're the post of Defense Against the Dark Arts; I keep trying to get to you, and eventually, I will.

I think I'm getting much better at Divination – I well you and me hanging out for a long time!

Did you make your Horcrux for me? Because when I met you, my heart stopped.

Do you want a butterbeer? It's called a Portkey. We'll be back at my place before you know it.

Have you just used Petrificus Totalus? You've stiffened me.

What would you see in Erised's Mirror? I'm guessing I'd see the two of us there.

You must be an expert at Transfiguration! (Why?) Because you have altered my life.

You have two options tonight: come with me and see love spells or go on your own. If you follow him, you'll see Hog-Warts!

Would you like to visit the Shrieking Shack? We might do some shrieking as well.

Have you heard of the movie Platform 9 and 3/4? Well, I can suppose something else with the exact dimensions.

Are you sure you're a muggle? Because that booty is magical.

Did you just cast a spell on me, baby? I'm getting an engorged charm.

I'm not Lord Voldermort, but some sinful events occur in my bed with you.

I want you to hit my willow so hard that it feels like the Deathly Hallows afterwards.

I want to don an invisible cloak and meet your restricted area tonight.

At Divination, I kick kiss. Do you want to hear a prediction? I anticipate you stripping naked.

I prefer to do it in a skrewt manner. Do you agree?

Do you excel in boggart removal? Because you're making my heart skip a beat.

What do you call a Dark Lord who has been electr*cuted? It's a Volt-de mort.

What is the location of Dumbledore's Army? What's up to his sleeve?

What would you call a postal carrier who can communicate with packages? A tongue for a parcel.

Is that you, Oliver Wood? You have to be because I recognize a Keeper when I see one.

Am I cursed by Imperius? I'd do anything for you, I swear!

Are you the kind of person who might need to use some Harry Potter pick up lines in a pinch? If your answer is yes, then these pick-up lines just might have been worth it. The great thing about any pick-up line is that you can use them on many different occasions.

