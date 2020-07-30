100+ awesome flower puns that will most definitely grow on you

Are you bored at home with nothing to do? Have you been tirelessly thinking of something to do to pass the time? Why not check out our awesome collection of flower puns that will keep you occupied (with laughter, of course).

Here are some of the best flower puns ever created. Warning, you might be laughing at these puns for a couple of hours, so get ready.

Amazing flower puns

Here is a collection of flower puns related to various flowers.

Hilarious flower puns

Here are some funny flower puns to get you started.

Everything is a-bouquet.

I hope your bonesets quickly.

Put the petal to the metal.

Did you hear about the flower that never bloomed? It was a bud omen.

A peony for your thoughts?

Why do flowers always drive so fast? They put the petal to the metal.

Don't sing out of Petunia.

Go with the flower.

Did you hear about the lazy flower which finally got his act together? He just needed a kick in the bud.

Did you hear about the flower who joined Tinder? He just wants somebudy to love.

Why didn't the flower get a second date? He was a garden variety.

What lilac at work, I make up for at home.

If it's a bouquet with you, I'd like you to be my Valentine.

I'm wearing my comfrey sweatshirt and pyjama pants.

I really really lilac you.

What did the flower say after he told a joke? I was just pollen your leg!

Did you hear about the flower which gave an ultimatum to her husband? She told him once and floral.

What does an alcoholic flower say when they reach out for help? Lilac the ability to stop.

How do florists make their money? By petaling their goods, of course!

What does a flower write on their Valentine? Aloe you vera much.

I love it when you call me big poppy.

What do you say when you want a kiss from a flower? Plant one on me.

What do you get when you cross a parrot with a bee? Polly-nation!

What would Jerry McGuire have said if he was a flower? You had me at hydrangea.

If you were a flower, you'd be a damndelion.

Did you hear that Simba got all dressed up? You might say he was a real dandy-lion!

What are some nice rose puns?

Roses are, without a doubt, some of the most loved flowers. Here are some great rose-related puns.

Roses over bros

What's a flower's favourite band? Guns n' Roses.

Why did the flower take her husband back after he cheated? She rose above it.

What kind of alcohol do flowers drink? Rosé.

I heard you were in a thorny situation, but I'm sure you'll come out of it smelling like a rose.

What did the flower do when she was challenged? Rose to the occasion.

Roses are so friendly because they always thank you a bunch.

To the person who rose me right

For a mother who always rose to the occasion, even when I was a real thorn in your side

When the rose meets the love of his life, he feels so thorny!

My fear of roses is a thorny issue. I'm not sure what it stems from, but it seems like I'll be stuck with it.

Stop and smell the rosé.

When a rose wants to have a second chance in his relationship, what would he say? "I will grow on you, baby!"

Which is a rose's favourite rock band? – Guns N's Roses.

A good pickup line for playboys: "Hi there, you need to know that roses are not the only things that are thorny and have a long stem."

How much does a rose love its family? – A bunch!

What are some nice sunflower puns?

Here are some excellent flower plant puns touching on sunflowers.

A guy gives flowers to all of his family. To his wife, he gives roses. To his parents, he gives orchids. To his daughters, he gives daisies. And to his sons, he gives sunflowers

Advice from a sunflower: Be outstanding in your field.

Why did the rose stop dating the sunflower? She only saw him as a frond.

Why do Pokemons like to eat sunflower seeds? Because they like to pick and chew.

What are some nice tulip puns?

Are you looking for the perfect flower captions puns? These ones about tulips are among the best.

I can't wait to kiss your tulips.

How do you know flowers are capable of kissing? They have tulips.

How does a gardener whistle? He presses his tulips together.

What's a bad flower pickup line? Let's put our tulips together.

Sometimes I love you tulip much.

I've loved you ever since our tulips first met.

Which gardens are the most talkative? The ones with tulips.

I love you tulip much!

How did the gardener blow a whistle? He used his tulips.

Read my tulips.

My wife said that all our tulips had come out now. Who'd have thought, gay tulips!

What's better than having roses on your piano? Tulips on your organ.

What kind of flowers do you take to a Smooch concert? Tulips

Orchid puns

Do you need some witty Flower puns for Instagram? Check out these orchid ones.

What did the flower write on his mother's day card? I'm proud to be Orchid.

I'm not orchid-ing when I say you're a great mom.

You're the best mom ever, Orchid you not.

When buying an exotic flower for your lover, there are two choices. Use contraception, Orchid.

I made out with a girl at an apple orchid, and she ended up getting pregnant. It's because I came in cider.

Daisy puns

Did you think that that was all? Think again! Here are some lovely daisy puns.

Every daisy is better because of you.

How do you know you're in love with a flower? Not a daisy goes by where you don't think of them.

What do you get when you cross Lassie with a daisy? A collie-flower!

I think of you everydaisy.

Daisy me rollin'.

My wife notices the new Daisy variety I have growing in the garden. Thistle definitely gets her attention.

What is Daisy Ridley's favourite type of sunglasses? "Rey-Bans!"

What flower is the biggest klutz? A Whoopsi-Daisy.

I ordered the wrong kind of flowers online for Valentine's Day. Oops, e-daisies.

I started an insurance company for flower and gardening businesses. It's called "oopsie daisies".

Knock-knock, who's there? Daisy! Daisy who? Daisy me rollin, they hatin'.

Plant puns

All flowers exist as part of plants. Here are some flower plant puns to make your day.

Well aloe, Dolly

Get clover it.

We're BBFs – best buds forever.

Every dogwood has its day.

Stem the tide.

Oh, kale yeah

I just want some'bud'y to love

What is a cactus' favourite MC Hammer song? Can't touch this.

You had me at aloe.

Let's get to the root of the problem.

What do flowers study in college? STEM.

I will seed you later!

Why are plants the best chefs? They're succulent.

You grow, girl!

We're mint to be.

Aloe you vera much.

I will love you till the end of thyme.

Just wanted to say aloe!

Leaf puns

Be-leaf me, you will love these ones.

What does a flower say when they're offering you a job? Take it or leaf it.

I hate when bay leaves.

Did you hear about the flower who was struck in a hit and run? She was leafed for dead.

I never want you to leaf me.

I be-leaf in you.

What is a flower's favourite Journey song? Don't stop be-leafing.

Why do flowers love spring? It makes them feel releaved!

I want to start gardening, but I haven't botany plants.

What's small, red and whispers? A hoarse radish.

What's a gardener's favourite type of trousers? Ones with turnips.

Flower puns are a great way to uplift someone's mood. These witty phrases make for great wordplay with a touch of humour.

