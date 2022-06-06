70+ funny potato jokes, puns and sayings that are loaded with humour

Potato jokes, puns, and sayings are the most significant source of humour for everyday conversations. It is, therefore, important to research hilarious potato jokes, puns, and sayings that will certainly leave you smiling all day long.

Potatoes are recognized for being a good source of carbohydrates. However, one can also make funny jokes out of them. These jokes will make you laugh hard until you cry. Well, below are a variety of funny potato jokes and puns you can share with your family and friends.

Funny potato puns

A lot is happening in the world right now, and a good laugh is all you need to keep going. Below is a list of funny potato sayings and puns to share with family and friends.

What did the potato say to his friend? Nothing. Potatoes can’t talk.

How did the potato propose to his girlfriend? He put a ring on her fingerling!

Why do potatoes often miss work deadlines? They don’t deal well when it’s close to crunch time.

How did the hipster burn his tongue? He ate potatoes before they were cool.

What did the police potato say to his partner during a stake-out? Keep your eyes peeled or we might miss something!

Why didn’t the potato chips believe anything the sandwich said? Because the sandwich was full of baloney.

Why did the potato salad blush? Because it saw the salad dressing.

What do you call a potato that’s afraid to go into hot water? A hes-i-tater.

What do you get after a potato rain storm? Spuddles.

Did you hear about what the potato said to her boyfriend after their big argument? “We can’t keep hashing over the same topic. I think I am losing my peelings for you.”

What’s a potato’s favorite TV show? Starch Trek.

How did the Irish potato become bilingual? He became a French fry.

Why do potatoes always get bullied? Because they’re so easy to roast.

Where do potatoes go when they pass away? Into the grave-y.

What did the potato say during his wedding speech? My love for you sprouts every day!

What do you call a potato at a sports game? A spec-tater.

What do you call a potato that's always looking for a fight? An agi-tater.

If you had to take a potato out on a coffee date, where would you take them? I'd recommend visiting Starch-bucks.

What do you call a skateboarding potato that’s careful with money? Chipskate.

Did you hear about that potato that had its head chopped off? It was decap-potatoed.

What do you call potatoes that have gone over to the dark side? Vader Tots.

Why do potatoes make such great salesmen for Soda Streams? Because they love carb-onated water!

What do Indonesian potatoes each for dinner? Mashi Goreng.

Why did the pie cross the road? She was meat and potato.

Why did the sea monster eat twelve boats carrying sacks of potatoes? Because nobody can eat just one potato ship.

Funny potato jokes you can relate to

Most potato jokes are easily relatable. Look at this funny collection of friendly potato dad jokes that will definitely help you break the ice.

What did the father potato say to his daughter before her football game? I’m rooting for you.

Why didn't the mother potato want her daughter to marry the famous newscaster? Because he was a common-tater.

Why can’t a farmer keep secrets on her farm? The corn has ears, the potatoes have eyes, and the beans stalk.

What do you call a potato wearing glasses? A spec-tater.

Why do potatoes make such good detectives? Because they keep their eyes peeled.

Who was the potato’s favorite author? Edgar Allen Poe-tato.

Why was the potato taken to a psychiatric hospital? It was starch raving mad.

What made the mashed potatoes turn red? It saw the salad dressing.

What do you call baby potatoes? Tater tots.

Why are sweet potatoes able to get so much work done? Because they’re not couch potatoes.

What do you call an introspective potato? A metatator.

What do you call yams that are nice to everyone? Sweet potatoes.

Which disease is the biggest killer of potatoes? Tuber-culosi.

Why did the potato cross the road? He saw a fork up ahead.

What do you call potatoes with right angles? Square roots.

What do you say when someone tells you French fries are cooked in France? no they're not, they're cooked in Greece.

What do you call a good-looking french fry? A hot potato.

Why does everyone love cooking with potatoes? They’re very a-peeling.

Potato jokes one-liners

If you want to crack some ribs on a daily basis, go through these wonderful potato jokes and one-liners with your friends so that you can laugh out loud together.

What do you call a lazy spud? A couch potato.

What do you call a baby potato? Small fry.

What do you call a spinning potato? A rotate-o.

Who is the most powerful potato? Darth Tater.

My friend and I both love potatoes. We’re spuddies.

What do you call a yam with a broom? A sweep potato.

What do you call a yam in a hotel? A suite potato.

I yam always very happy to eat sweet potatoes.

What do potatoes eat for breakfast? Pota-toast with jelly.

What do you use to carry potatoes? A tater tote.

What do you call a potato who works as an EMT? A resuscitater.

Why does everyone love sweet potatoes? They’re yammy.

What do you call a fake potato? An imi-tater.

What is the best pasta to offer a potato? Carb-onara!

I took my jacket potato to the dentist yesterday. It needed a filling.

Mashed potato jokes

Do you love mashed potatoes? Here are funny jokes and puns you may find interesting.

What’s the difference between pea soup and mashed potato? Anyone can mash potatoes, but no one can pee soup.

How does a potato win at Street Fighter? By mashing the kick button.

What do you call a disabled kid who got hit by a car? Mashed potatoes.

I like my PG-13 movies how I like my mashed potatoes. With not a lot of skin, just a little.

What does a potato say on a sunny morning? What a mashing day!

What’s white, lumpy, and extremely dangerous? Shark infested mashed potatoes.

What do you get when a short bus gets in a wreck? Mashed potatoes.

What's a spud's least favorite dance? The mash potato.

What do you get when you put potatoes on the kitchen floor? Mashed potatoes.

How are mashed potatoes similar to an online college degree? If it ends up on your wall, you’re probably retarded.

What's a potato's favorite song to dance to at a Halloween party? The 'Monster Mash'.

Why shouldn’t you give a zombie mashed potatoes? Because they’re already a little grave-y.

What do you call a wrecked Irishman? A mashed potato.

What do you get when you put an elephant and a load of potatoes together? Mashed potatoes!

What do you get when you cross a tater with a race car? Crashed potato.

How do you get your dog to like mashed potatoes? You gravy train.

Baked potato jokes

If you like veggies, particularly potatoes, you should share these hilarious baked potato jokes with your family and friends.

What do you call a potato that smokes weed? A baked potato.

What's the difference between a woman and a baked potato? With a baked potato, you poke it BEFORE you eat it.

Did you hear about the evil baked potato? His plans were foiled.

What do you call an Irish coffee with cbd in it? A baked potato

What do you call a potato that had too much pot? A baked potato.

What do you call an Irish stoner? A baked potato.

I have some weeds in my potato garden. That’s ok, I was going to make baked potatoes anyway.

No wonder all my baked potatoes are so self-assured.

Scientists have inserted the gene for THC into yams, they can now grow baked potatoes.

What do you call a potato that's high? A baked potato.

What happened to the allergic baked potato? It broke out in chives.

What do you get when you combine someone from Colorado and someone from Idaho? A Baked Potato.

What did the baked couch potato do when the game console locked up? He pressed the russet button, of course.

I watched the news about the stoned potato who crashed his car. He was completely baked.

What’s the difference between a baked sweet potato and a forcefully flying pig? One is a heated yam, and the other is a yeeted ham.

What do you call a lazy person that’s stoned? A baked potato.

Potato knock knock jokes

Do you want some funny potato knock-knock jokes to share with your friends? These might match your taste.

Joke 1

Knock knock.

Who’s there?

Tomato.

Tomato who?

You say to-may-to, I say po-tot-o.

Joke 2

Knock Knock.

Who’s there?

Edgar.

Edgar who?

Edgar Allan Poe-tato.

Joke 3

Knock knock.

Who’s there?

Potatoes.

Potatoes who?

Potatoes don’t have a last name, silly!

The above are some of the best potato jokes, puns, and sayings you can share with your family and friends. You can always modify the jokes to make them more fun.

