70+ good guess what jokes and funny comebacks for adults

Laughter is the best medicine as it makes you forget your problems and increases your quality of life. If you are feeling low just try a few "guess what jokes" with your friends or family. They are fun and will leave you and your friends laughing out of your mind. Making jokes with your friends or family is a good way to create strong bonds and emotional connections.

Great hangouts with friends cannot be complete without roasting each other with hilarious jokes. You don't need to be a comedian to make your friends laugh. Just play around with words and watch them laugh out loud.

Guess what jokes for adults

Funny jokes for adults are a great way of turning dull moments into fun times. Here is a list of hilarious guess what jokes you can use.

Can you guess what the fish said when he swam into a wall? Dam.

If you are American when you go in the bathroom and American when you come out, what are you in the bathroom? European

My mom is coming home after a work trip tonight; guess what I am getting? I am getting yelled at.

I got a wooden bike with wooden handles and wheels; guess what? It woo-den start.

The frog parked his car in the no-parking zone. Guess what happened? His car got toad.

A boulder, a pebble, and a stone walked into a concert; guess what they did? They rocked and rolled all night long!

Can you guess what I did on Christmas day? I called up Santa to ask where he at?!

Knick-knack paddywhack, guess what that old man gave his dog? He gave his dog a bone!

My wife told me that women were better at multi-tasking than men. So, I told her to sit down and shut up. Guess what? She couldn't do either.

Can you guess what the dentists call their x-rays? Tooth pics!

Can you guess what the toaster says to the slice of bread? I want you inside me.

One really famous tortoise lives next door; guess what it's called? A shellebrity.

Guess what, Facebook? I'm not going to tell you what's on my mind today.

Two eggs went for a comedy gig; guess what one egg said to the another? Let's get cracking.

Guess what jokes for your crush

The next time you are hanging out with your friends, have a list of good guess what jokes and funny comebacks and let everyone have a great time. Below are some flirty guess what jokes to use.

I was trying to solve a few equations on circles. Guess what? It was pointless.

Guess why the moon is so cold? She’s always deflecting the sun’s rays!

I was dreaming of an orange ocean tonight. Guess what? It was a Fanta sea.

The cook gifted his girlfriend something she would like. Guess what? An onion ring.

I recently went to a restaurant; they poisoned my tiramisu. Guess what? I tiramisued them.

Guess what number of pessimists it takes to screw in a lightbulb? None – they gave up.

Guess who Dracula brings with him to movie premieres? His ghoul-friend!

Did you hear about the first restaurant to open on the moon? It had great food but no atmosphere.

Guess what I said to the man wearing a t-shirt? Sir, I believe your head is sticking out of your T-shirt!

Guess what jokes for your girlfriend

Sometimes everyone needs a nice laugh to help them get through their tough days. Here are good guess what jokes for your girlfriend to get you started.

Guess what one raspberry says to the other? I love you berry much.

The sky had to pay her bills; guess what she gave? A rain check.

Guess what the patient with the broken leg said to their doctor? Hey Doc, I have a crutch on you.

Guess what the astronaut's girlfriend said to him when he proposed in outer space? I can't breathe!

Your boyfriend doesn't get your fruit puns; guess what? You got to let that mango.

Who knew I would be an organ donor so early in life, guess what? I already gave my heart to you.

It was so hot today; guess what? I almost called my ex-boyfriend to be around something shady.

The gym instructor broke up with his girlfriend; guess what happened? It did not work out.

I met a witch at the restaurant the other day; guess what she ordered? Spoogeti.

Guess what I did last night? I looked up at the stars and matched each one with a reason why I love you.

Guess what Santa calls his elves? Subordinate Clauses!

A boy went up to the counter serving orange punch. He saw a huge line, and so he returned after an hour. Guess what? There was no punchline.

Guess what I found in the creepy old professor's closet? Narnia business

Guess what jokes for him

If you are looking for a quick method to relieve tension, pass the time, or help him out of a bad mood, try one of the guess what jokes and comebacks listed below.

Guess what the magnet says to the fridge? You're attractive.

My name is Microsoft; guess what? I can crash at your place tonight?

Guess why the baseball player has trouble dating? He always had a hard time getting to first base.

Guess why you shouldn't break up with a goalie? Because they're a keeper.

Guess why it is difficult to find sensitive, caring, and good-looking men? They already have boyfriends.

Santa Clause bought a motorbike on his way to the North pole; guess what it was? A Holly Davidson.

My girlfriend dumped me, so I stole her wheelchair; guess who came crawling back.

I once gave my boyfriend the silent treatment for three days; guess what he said to me after the three days? We have been getting along pretty good lately.

Guess what monkeys eat in space? Space bananas!

Guess what do you call a sleeping bull? A bulldozer!

Guess what you call a comedian who’s about to make a joke? Someone with a pun in the oven!

Funny guess what jokes for kids

Are you aiming at establishing a strong bond with your children or simply bring a smile to their faces? Check out some of these funny guess what jokes to tell them.

Can you guess what you call a regular potato? A common-tater!

Can you guess what animal needs to wear a wig? A bald eagle!

Guess what has four wheels and flies? A garbage truck!

The banana went to the doctor, guess what happened? He was not peeling well.

Once there was a fish with no eye, guess what they call it? Fsh.

Can you guess what the reason was that the doves got arrested? Because they staged a coo!

If April showers bring Mayflowers, guess what do Mayflowers bring? Pilgrims!

Guess what Tarzan said when he saw the elephants coming? Here come the elephants!

The cat went to Minnesota, guess why? To buy one mini-soda.

Guess what you call a baby reindeer’s first teeth? Buck teeth!

Guess what one hat said to the other? Stay here, I’m going on ahead. (going on a head)

Guess what responses

These guess what jokes are sure to make you laugh and think. Here's a list of funny responses to help you determine what to tell your friends.

1. If you just cant figure out the question

I am not guessing anything; just go ahead and say it.

2. If she has wanted a baby?

You are pregnant, are you?

3. Go with a joke

Are you about to buy me some coffee?

4. Make it look nice

You are about to treat me out today. Oooh yes, I am so ready, baby!

5. Try being mad

Please am not in the mood to make guesses. Just spit it out.

Cracking jokes will never go out of style. Always carry a sense of humour the next time you plan a meetup with your friends or family. Guess what jokes are hilarious and are an excellent way to have a great time with your friends.

