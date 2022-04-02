100+ famous Harley Quinn quotes from comics, movies and TV shows

Harley Quinn, a fictional character from DC comic films, has become popular since her first appearance in Batman animated series. She has won the hearts of many worldwide due to her hilarious, funny, and crazy portrayals in her films. If you are one of the people who love the fictional character, you will also love Harley Quinn's quotes from various comics, movies, and TV shows.

Harley Quinn has appeared in movies like Suicide Squad, Birds of Prey, and The LEGO Movie 2: The Second Part. In all her films, she is known to have the ability to connect with people through her humorous character. Her quotes are hilarious, funny, and motivating, especially on love matters. What are some of the best Harley Quinn quotes? Check the quotes below from the famous fictional character.

Funny Harley Quinn's quotes

Harley Quinn's quotes will make you laugh even when you are in your lowest moments due to their hilariousness. It does not matter whether you are going through something rough in your life at that moment; you will laugh despite the challenges you are facing. Here are funny quotes from Harley Quinn.

Childhood is when you idolize Batman. Adulthood is when you realize that the Joker makes more sense.

If I get mad at you, it means I still care. So worry when I don't get mad.

Sometimes even the devil on my shoulder asks, “What the hell are you doing?”

People hate what they don’t understand.

I’m not bipolar. I’m multipolar. That means I cry and laugh while I beat the s**t out of you.

If you want boys to respect you, show them you’re serious. Shoot something, blow it up!

Love your perfume. What is that? The stench of death?

Didn’t you like my show? Well, try this one. It’s called ‘Animals Attack People I Hate.’ It’s a comedy.

You don’t have to be crazy to be in love. But it helps.

Don’t know if I want to kill you or kiss you.

Harley Quinn's quotes about love

If you have been looking for quotes about love, check these below from the actress.

My love for my Joker was greater than their madhouse wall.

Every woman has a crazy side that only the right man can bring out.

We're finished, you and me. I've got someone new now, someone better than you.

Now you feel like you've someone by your side to share the journey with you.

I love him not for how he silenced my demons but how his demons dance with mine.

Oh, buckets full, honey. I was tryin’ too hard to impress the wrong guy. Kinda like you with Superman.

No matter how broken you are. There is someone out there who will love you enough to put you back together again.

Find what you love and let it kill you.

Fall in love with the person who enjoys your madness, not an idiot who forces you to be normal.

Harley Quinn's badass quotes

Some of them include;

I sleep where I want, when I want, with who I want.

Yeesh, ya make one little mistake, and they never letcha forget!

You think I'm just a doll. A doll that's pink and light. A doll you can arrange any way you like. You're mistaken. Very mistaken. What you think of me is only a ghost of time. I am dangerous. And I will show you just how dark I can be.

We're bad guys. It's what we do.

You don’t like me? Fine. Don’t waste my time then.

Mama's gonna paint the streets with blood.

Joker and Harley Quinn's quotes

Check below to see inspirational, funny, and romantic about the two characters.

I’ll show you how dark I can be.

Start with the Harley in a mirror.

You can be my crazy, and I'll be your insane.

What are you going to do? You going to kill me, Mr. J?

Just let me in. I promise. Let me in! I promise I won’t hurt you!

Whatever you say, Mistah J! Just gimme a sec to find the form, and I'll commit myself.

Harley Quinn's quotes from Birds of Prey

Some of Harley Quinn's quotes from Birds of Prey are extremely funny. They include;

They say if you want to tell a story right, you've got to start from the beginning.

I needed to find a way to show the world that I cut ties for good.

I'm the one they should be scared of. Not you, not Mr. J. because I'm Harley Freakin’ Quinn.

Being Joker's girl gave me meaning. And I could do whatever I wanted to whoever I wanted.

It took losing something I truly loved to notice the target on my back was closing in on me.

I underestimated you, and I’m sorry.

Call me a softie; I dare you!

Number 1: No one is like me.

You’re that singer no one listens to.

I was never an establishment kind of gal.

I lost all sense of who I was. I only had eyes for puddin’

You killed my sandwich.

I'm just a terrible person, I guess.

I call them dorky little do-gooders.

I don't think it's above the law. I just think the law is below me.

Twisted Harley Quinn's quotes

Below are some of the quotes from the famous fictional character from Twisted.

She was his angel, but he was her demon.

I've made so many mistakes, and there is no one left who believes in me.

It doesn't matter who hurt you or broke you down. What matters is who made you smile again.

Sometimes the only way to stay sane is to go a little crazy.

Harley Quinn's quotes from various animated series

Below are some famous Harley Quinn quotes from various animated series.

You can't deny there is an element of glamour to these super-criminals.

Why can’t a girl be nice to a guy without the mook trying to murder her?

Hah! You're just jealous 'cause you don't have a fella who's as loving and loyal to you as my Puddin’ is to me!

I tried to play by the rules, but no! They wouldn’t let me go straight! Society is to blame!

That's so cute; you think you're scary. Well, mister, I've seen scary, and you don't have his smile.

I’m not shopping at this store – I’m robbing this store. Paying is for dummies.

Bst Harley Quinn's sayings

What are some of Harley Quinn's famous sayings? Have a look below.

Being Joker’s girl gave me immunity…

Behind every great man is a badass broad.

Here’s the thing about new love, you have to feed it.

None of us is walking out of here unless we work together.

Business is business

Psychologically speaking, vengeance rarely brings the catharsis we hope for.

Pain is for dummies.

A Harliquinns’ role is to serve.

Some people have their Eiffel Tower or Olive Garden...

All that talk will hurt you.

So, what if I’m crazy? The best people are.

Self-awareness comes in all forms.

Badass Harley Quinn's phrases

Below are some badass phrases from her that you might find interesting.

Now that's a killer app!

It's the end of the world. have a drink with us.

Sweetie, get mommy's Bazooka.

I’m rubber, you’re glue, whatever you say bounces off me and makes a six-inch-diameter exit wound in you.

Y'know, bats? I always thought there was a spark between us.

Stupid bats, you're ruining date night!

The joke's on you; I'm not even a real blonde.

It's called 'Animals Attack People I Hate'... It's a comedy.

Memorable Harley Quinn lines

The following are the most memorable Harley Quinn lines from various films;

Hi, guys! Sorry, I'm late. I had to go number two!

TDK is the detachable kid? What the F**k?

I will kill every last one of you, Corto-Maltesios, Maltezels? ...Whatever your heart racing, D-Bags are called.

If you mismatch blacks, you die.

I love the rain. It’s like angels are splooging all over us.

When your taste in men is as bad as mine, they don’t just go away quietly.

Oh wow, I’m a princess.

It’d be a shame to get blood all over my nice new outfit.

I’m not sure if I attract crazy or if I make them that way.

Harley Quinn's quotes from The Suicide Squad

Check below to find some of the best Harley Quinn quotes from The suicide Squad.

Whatever your heart racing, Dbags are called!

I love the rain; it’s like angels are splooging all over us.

I Could Be Your Friend, Milton.

I recently promised myself that I'd be on the lookout for red flags if I got a new boyfriend. And I'd murder them. And killing kids is kind of a red flag.

Leave him alone, Boomer.

If we find out you have personalized license plates, you die.

My heart scares you, but a gun doesn’t.

I don’t go crazy. I am crazy. I just go normal from time to time

If I’m mad enough to skip the tears and go straight to laughing, you better run because I’m about to lose my sh*t.

The world can be amazing when you're slightly strange.

Never be ashamed of a scar. It means you’re stronger than whatever tried to hurt you.

If I’m lucky, I’ll make it out of town before Bats hauls my heinie back to the bin.

All I wanted was a new dress, and I actually paid for it!

I was the brains behind some of Mr. J’s biggest stunts.

In which movies does Harley Quinn appear?

The fictional character who has won the hearts of many has appeared in movies like Suicide Squad (2021), Birds of Prey (2020), Batman: Assault on Arkham (2014), and The LEGO Batman Movie (2017).

What does Harley Quinn call Joker?

She affectionately calls her lover 'puddin'; however, the Joker is not really into her calling him that name.

What movie is The Joker and Harley Quinn in?

The two appear in the movie released in 2016 called Suicide Squad. In the movie, she is all about her love for the Joker.

Harley Quinn's quotes are hilarious and inspirational, at the same time. Others are motivational as they guide an individual on how to live with people around them and cope with life challenges. You can share them with family and friends.

