100+ betrayed broken trust quotes and captions for relationships

Trust is an essential ingredient for the sustenance of any relationship. However, when that trust is betrayed, one may feel that the relationship is no longer worthwhile, and they can develop feelings of hate for whoever betrayed them. Therefore, if you have lost confidence in someone, it is recommended to find some betrayed broken trust quotes to get over the person and situation.

Dealing with a broken trust can be tormenting and heartbreaking, especially in a relationship where you had high hopes. Unfortunately, such situations are inevitable because you have no control over them. When it happens, it is crucial to find a way to express yourself using quotations about broken trust so that your partner knows how you feel about them.

Broken trust quotes for friendships

Meeting new people is always a fantastic experience, and as you gradually know them deeply, you begin to confide in them. Friendship entails sharing many things, including some well-kept secrets, but what happens when your friend breaches the trust you bestowed on them? It is obviously disappointing, and here are some breaking trust quotes you can pick to sum up the relationship.

I might have trust issues, but some people have issues with the responsibility of being depended upon. - Melchor Lim.

Betrayal annihilates trust. The more you depend on someone, the more deception is involved, and the more damage is done. - Sandra Lee Dennis.

Each betrayal begins with believing in something or someone.

When trust is broken, there is no medicine to recover that again, as it was before, even if you try hard to regain it. - Ehsan Sehgal.

One who feeds on promises eats from an empty bowl. - Marsha Hinds.

Betraying someone once can be a mistake. Crossing someone twice is a choice. - Garima Soni.

It is hard to heal from betrayal because we're not even trying to cure it. We're trying to make ourselves feel safe. - Mira Kirshenbaum.

When you are betrayed, you will inevitably experience shock, denial, anger, and sadness, feelings that are, in many ways, akin to the mourning process following a death. - Dr. Jane Greer.

Broken trust forces us to first acknowledge a painful reality we may have chosen to ignore and then make some difficult decisions. - Dr. Jane Greer.

For there to be betrayal, there was fidelity at first. - Suzanne Collins.

The worst feeling in the world is doubting something you once thought was unquestionable.

Sorry works well when a mistake is made, but not when trust is broken. Therefore, make mistakes but never break trust because forgiving is easy, but forgetting and believing again is sometimes impossible.

Loyalty doesn’t come with a refill. Once it’s gone, you probably won’t get it back. And if you do, it will never be the same.

The loyalty of the innocent is the liar’s most effective tool. - Stephen King.

Pain changes people; it makes them believe cautiously, overthink more, and shut people out.

Funny broken trust quotes

It is not funny when you have been betrayed in a relationship because it hurts and may take some time to recover. However, there is always the funny side to everything, no matter how unpleasant it may seem. These hilarious quotes about betrayal in relationships may help uplift your spirits.

Broken fidelity is like melted chocolate. Even if you try freezing it, you can never return it to its original shape.

Some betrayals are necessary in life to help you grow.

It's the same old story you've heard a thousand times. Somebody's trust gets broken. Somebody's left behind. - Travis Tritt.

It is funny how one person can make you doubt everybody.

He who does not believe in everything will not be charged. - Lao Tzu.

You can only find out if you can depend on somebody by relying on them. - Ernest Hemingway.

Trust is like a vase because once it’s broken, though you can fix it, the vase will never be the same again. - Walter Anderson.

Consistency is the proper foundation of fidelity. Either fulfil your promises or do not make them. - Roy T. Bennett.

Trust is like blood pressure. It’s silent, vital to good health, and if abused, it can be deadly. - Frank Sonnenberg .

. Sometimes depending on a friend is the hardest thing to do, even the closest friends can become enemies. - James Merrow .

. Only corpses cannot disappoint you.

Have enough courage to believe in love once more and always one more time. - Maya Angelou.

I would rather rely on a woman’s instinct than a man’s reason. - Stanley Baldwin .

. Apology accepted, but I cannot believe in you anymore.

Trust is like an eraser; it gets smaller and smaller after every mistake.

Fidelity is built in drops and lost in buckets.

No matter how honest you are, a single lie is enough to break my confidence in you forever.

I don’t believe in things that I cannot verify. Believing blindly will only hurt me. I only love and depend on someone after knowing their worthiness.

I want to thank you for disappointing my heart. I know now more than ever not to depend on people giving cheap promises.

I am still crying because of your broken promises. I am sleepless and haunted. My love for you has died.

Eggs and trust are easily broken.

Heartbreaking lost trust quotes

All relationships are founded on trust, and whenever you are betrayed, the pain is immeasurable. Usually, it may take much convincing and healing to believe in a person in another relationship. When trying to get over a betrayal in a relationship, these losing trust quotes may be helpful.

Some people are willing to betray years of friendship to get a little bit of the spotlight.

Trust is the hardest thing to find and the easiest to lose.

I told you what hurt me the most, and you did it perfectly.

When you believe in someone without any doubt, you finally get one of two results: A person for life or a lesson for life.

Liars will be satisfied a few minutes after lying but will have a lifetime of a guilty conscience.

Forgiving the enemy is more effortless than forgiving a friend who betrayed you.

You can quickly lose trust, yet building it takes time and effort.

Getting someone to have faith in you is not easy, yet once you lose it, consider yourself useless.

Believing without caution could hurt you, but not trusting enough could torment you throughout life.

Trust takes ages to build, seconds to break, and forever to repair.

The most unfortunate part about being lied to is realising that you weren't worth the truth. - Mishaela.

Only the betrayed see the value of fidelity in any relationship, be it between friends or lovers. - Samuel Zulu.

The saddest thing about betrayal is that it never comes from your enemies.

Never depend on anything that can think for itself if you can’t see where it keeps its brain. - J. K. Rowling.

You may not always believe in the people you love, but you can always love the people you believe in.

Act like you depend on people but do not.

Broken trust and anger will close a heart until honesty and love are found again.

Knowing someone takes months or even years. Never believe in anyone so soon. You will end up regretting it.

Once a cheater, always a cheater. Even if you promise never to do it again, I can never rely on you again.

Do not believe in words because people lie, and you will never know. Do not even be persuaded by their actions. Some can fake them. But never doubt patterns. Patterns never lie.

Don’t depend on anyone blindly since you can never tell the intentions they have behind their faces.

Only two people can tell you the truth: an angry person and a drunkard. You can’t believe in the deeds of a conscious person.

Be careful who you trust quotes

Not everybody is worth depending on, and therefore, you must be cautious before you believe in what you are told. Often, deception comes from people you least expect, and whenever you find yourself in such circumstances, the following breaking trust quotes may come in handy.

Believing in the wrong people would lead you to dire circumstances.

When you depend on people, they take advantage of it and disappoint you.

Sorry cannot fix the fidelity you damaged.

Follow your gut when it comes to good people - it will rarely let you down.

Yeah, toxic people are everywhere. You will stumble upon the wrong people in your love life, friendships, and even your family circle.

Not all people have your best interest at heart.

Sometimes you don’t know who you can and cannot believe in. I still learn that over and over again. - Demi Lovato.

Ultimately, you have to choose whether or not to rely on someone. - Sophie Kinsella.

I trust no one, not even myself. - Joseph Stalin.

A man only believes in another man when he sees enough of himself in him. - Gregory David Roberts.

Trusting is hard. Knowing who to depend on is even more challenging. - Maria V. Snyder.

If someone disappointed you, it shows that they have been pretenders all along. - Samuel Zulu.

Don’t believe in everything you see. Even salt looks like sugar.

Never depend on a man who seeks to please everybody. - John Churton Collins.

Sometimes it's not the people who change, but it is the mask that falls off.

The worst pain is getting hurt by someone you explained your pain to.

Just one person is enough to break the trust of entire human beings.

I am mature to forgive you but not dumb enough to believe in you again.

Promises make people friends but not adhering to them will soon turn them into enemies.

Trust will get you killed, love will hurt you, and being real gets you hated.

Once I catch you lying, it makes me question everything you say.

Well-thought-out don’t trust anyone quotes

When your trust is betrayed, you feel disappointed, and you would not want a repeat of the same. Sometimes, not relying on anybody but yourself feels much safer. These can't trust anyone quotes will inspire confidence in you.

If you don't believe in anyone, they can't let you down. - Simon R. Green.

Don't depend on people whose feelings change. Rather, rely on people whose feelings remain the same, despite the change in circumstances. - Ziad K. Abdelnour.

I trust everyone but not the devil inside them. - Troy Kennedy Martin.

Don't believe in anyone who does anything nice. That's just the sad world we live in. - Sandra Bullock.

A man who does not have confidence in himself can never depend on anyone else. - Jean Francois Paul de Gondi.

Do not trust anyone because even the devil was once an angel.

Do not believe in anyone until they prove to you that it is worth doing so.

Trust me; I do not believe in you at all.

Do not believe in anyone other than yourself. When you do so, every other person will start believing in you. - Amit Abraham.

If you feel you cannot rely on anyone, then believe in your intuition. - Hyde.

You can never depend on anyone once you've had to trap them in a cage. - Matthew J. Kirby.

Don't look back, or don't slow down, and don't rely on anyone. Be yourself, and never be anyone for too long. - Nora Sakavic.

People always kill Caesar. Don't believe in anyone.

Trust is the foundation of all relationships. Never break anyone's fidelity unless you want to lose the relationship. - Aditi Chopra.

If you're not strong in yourself, anyone can tell you anything, and you'll fall for it. - Sachin Kundalkar.

The tendency to depend on anyone easily gives way to a certain vulnerability. - Angelica Hopes.

Trust is not the same as faith. A friend is someone you trust. Putting faith in anyone is a mistake. - Christopher Hitchens.

Never believe in anyone who has not brought a book with them. - Lemony Snicket .

. A single lie discovered is enough to cast doubt on every truth expressed.

I take a long time to rely on people because most people have lying problems.

Never believe in anyone. Even your shadow leaves you in the darkness!

I am getting too old to be around people who do not understand the concept of loyalty and honesty.

I cannot comprehend how some people can tell many lies without feeling bad about it.

What is a broken trust?

Trust is broken when the other partner betrays a partner in a relationship. The betrayal may be an unfulfilled promise or a shortfall in expectation.

Can a relationship come back from a broken trust?

There are ways of restoring trust in a relationship, even though it might take time to regain your partner’s confidence in you. It starts by apologising and doing everything possible to convince your partner that you are honest.

Can you love someone and not trust them?

Mostly, it is not possible. While trust can exist where there is no love, it is rare for love to exist where there is no trust.

Knowing who to depend on is critical, and if possible, being self-reliant can help you avoid instances of broken trust. However, since you must rely on people in certain circumstances, broken trust seems unavoidable, and if you are betrayed, the quotes above can help you express yourself.

