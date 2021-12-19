Liyah Li’s biography: age, height, birthday, real name, net worth

Liyah Li is an American LGBTQ social media personality and content creator who rose to notoriety following her self-titled YouTube channel. In addition, she often blogs about beauty, fashion, and lifestyle-related content.

A photo of the YouTuber in a cute orange outfit. Photo: @soignli

What is Liyah Li's real name? Her name is Aaliyah. What else is known about Li? Find out more about her personal life and career here.

Profile summary

Full name: Aaliyah Li

Aaliyah Li Gender: Female

Female Date of birth: 26 December, 2002

26 December, 2002 Age: 19 years old (as of 2021)

19 years old (as of 2021) Zodiac sign: Capricorn

Capricorn Place of birth: Kansas, United States of America

Kansas, United States of America Current residence: Atlanta, Georgia, US

Atlanta, Georgia, US Nationality: American

American Ethnicity: Mixed

Mixed Religion: Christianity

Christianity Sexuality: Demisexual

Demisexual Height in feet: 5'6"

5'6" Height in centimetres: 168

168 Weight in pounds : 143

: 143 Weight in kilograms: 65

65 Hair colour: Black

Black Eye colour: Dark brown

Dark brown School: Northeast Magnet High School

Northeast Magnet High School University: Georgia State University

Georgia State University Profession: YouTube star

YouTube star Net worth: $1 million - $5 million

$1 million - $5 million YouTube: Liyah Li

Liyah Li's biography

The social media influencer was born in the United States of America and partially raised in Wichita, Kansas.

She graduated from Northeast Magnet High School in May 2021. At the moment, she is enrolled in Georgia State University as a Medical Science major, as well as attending dental school outside of her curriculum.

What is Liyah Li's nationality?

The YouTuber is an American national with a mixed ethnic background.

When is Liyah Li's birthday?

The YouTube star was born on 26 December, 2002.

How old is Liyah Li?

As of 2021, Liyah Li's age is 19 years.

What is Liyah Li's zodiac sign?

According to astrology, her zodiac sign is Capricorn.

Rise to stardom

Li is a content creator who loves to keep her audience entertained. She created her YouTube channel in January 2017, but her first public video dates back to February 2019.

While most of her videos consist of content related to fashion, beauty and lifestyle, her most viewed video with over 2 million views is titled Spending $1,000 To Glow Up After a Heartbreak *Changing My Appearance*.

Since the creation of her self-titled YouTube channel, she has garnered 531k subscribers and over 34 million views on the platform.

How tall is Liyah Li?

The YouTube star is 5 feet 6 inches or 168 centimetres tall, and she weighs 143 pounds or 65 kilograms.

Does Liyah Li have tattoos?

Yes, she does. She has tattoos on her thighs, back, hand, and neck.

How much does Liyah Li make?

Her channel is said to earn her around $2,000 every month, coming to approximately $24,000 of yearly income.

No verified sources state how much the YouTuber is worth. However, according to Networth & Salary, her alleged net worth is between $1 million - $5 million. She primarily earns her income from being a YouTuber.

What is Liyah Li's Instagram?

Aside from YouTube, she is on Instagram with the handle soigneli and has over 239k followers. However, she has only uploaded two posts so far. She tends to delete old posts from time to time. The same can be said about her TikTok.

Liyah Li is a rising American social media personality who has been passionate about creating content for her audience since her career debut. Additionally, she enjoys going on adventures and visiting new locations.

