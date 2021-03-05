Chase Chrisley biography: age, height, net worth, girlfriend

Chase Chrisley is a renowned reality TV star from the show Chrisley Knows Best. The show features his dad, a millionaire and real estate mogul, and his family.

The TV personality speaks onstage during the 'Chrisley Knows Best' panel at the 2016 NBCUniversal Summer Press Day on April 1, 2016. Photo: Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

The TV star features in the show alongside his siblings. Due to his mischievous character, he has won the hearts of many who watch the show.

Chase Chrisley profile summary

Full name: Chase Chrisley

Chase Chrisley Nickname : Chase

: Chase Date of birth: June 1, 1996

June 1, 1996 Chase Chrisley age: 25 (as of 2021)

25 (as of 2021) Gender : Male

: Male Zodiac sign: Gemini

Gemini Place of birth: South Carolina, USA

South Carolina, USA Current residence: Nashville, TN

Nashville, TN Nationality: American

American Sexuality : Straight

: Straight Height in feet: 5'5"

5'5" Height in centimetres: 165

165 Weight in pounds: 132

132 Weight in kilograms: 60

60 Hair colour: Brown

Brown Eye colour: Brown

Brown Mother : Julie Chrisley

: Julie Chrisley Father : Todd Chrisley

: Todd Chrisley Siblings : Savannah Chrisley, Lindsie Chrisley, Kyle Chrisley

: Savannah Chrisley, Lindsie Chrisley, Kyle Chrisley Relationship status: Single

Single Profession: Actor

Actor Net worth: $2 million

$2 million Instagram : @chasechrisley

: @chasechrisley Twitter : @chrisleychase

: @chrisleychase Facebook : @chasechrisley

: @chasechrisley Website: chasechrisleycollection.com

Chase Chrisley biography

Chase Chrisley was born on June 1, 1996. The talented TV star is the son of Todd Chrisley and his second wife, Julie. He was born in South Carolina, USA.

How old is Chase Chrisley?

He is 25 years old as of 2021.

He has four siblings, two from his dad’s first marriage with Teresa Terry and two from his current one. His siblings are Savannah, Lindsie, Grayson, and Kyle. It must be such a delight to have many siblings to play and share life with.

Savannah, Todd, Julie, Chase and Lindsie Chrisley at the 2016 NBCUniversal Summer Press Day on April 1, 2016. Photo: Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Chase is particularly close to his sister Savannah, as well as his niece Chloe. He is an animal lover and often fills his feed on his Instagram account with animal pictures. He has even created an Instagram page for his dog Lilo. He is also a music lover.

The 24-year-old attended a private Christian school for his studies. He was raised as a religious person, and he constantly posts messages and images proclaiming his faith on his social media platforms.

Chase even tattooed a Bible verse on his body at some point. The action, however, did not augur well with his parents.

It seems that his mischief is not just as seen on the show; he may be naturally naughty. Growing up, the TV star was an athlete and wanted to become a professional baseball player.

What is Chase Chrisley's job?

Chase Chrisley rose to fame for being part of the reality TV show Chrisley Knows Best. The show, which airs on the USA Network, features Chase’s dad Todd Chrisley and his family.

Chase has become a favorite due to his mischievous actions of the show. He is seen in a constant attempt to outsmart his dad, and he even gets his sister Savannah to be on his team.

Chase has also appeared in talk shows like Steve Harvey (2012). He had at some point began a podcast show named ‘The Chase Chrisley Podcast.’

Where does Chase Chrisley live?

The reality TV personality currently lives in a lavish house in Los Angeles together with his sister Savannah. The two moved out of their dad’s house and are exploring their lives as adults now.

The pair gave a tour of their new home on the spinoff to the show to Chrisley Knows Best, namely Growing Up Chrisley. The spinoff reality series Growing up Chrisley follows Chase and Savannah Chrisley to California as they chase their dreams.

Savannah and Chase Chrisley pose for a photo in studio. Photo: Aaron Poole/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Savannah has an interest in becoming a beauty guru and launching a makeup line. Chase, on the other hand, wants to become a professional actor. He also started a brand called Chase Chrisley Collection, a collection of scented luxury candles.

Chase Chrisley girlfriend

Chase used to date Emmy Medders. He took their relationship to his Instagram in July 2020. In an interview with Life and Style, he shared that they met a couple of years ago.

However, in August 2021, Chase informed that he and Emmy were officially called it quits in an interview with E! Online.

Chase with his ex-girlfriend Emmy Medders. Photo: @emmymedders

Source: Instagram

Before his relationship with Emmy, he was dating Kayla Puzas. He has also dated Lindsay Merrick and Brooke Noury. It is out there that Todd, Chase’s dad, didn’t quite like Brooke.

Is Chase Chrisley gay?

Todd Chrisley has often been questioned about his sexuality. The issue was a big deal when Kyle Chrisley claimed that his father is gay and had been keeping his sexuality status a secret.

Chase’s dad addressed the rumors in February 2018 and that it doesn’t bother him that people keep asking. People may have thought that Chase was gay due to the rumors around his dad.

However, the TV star hasn’t come out as gay. Having dated four girls so far, one cannot assume that he is gay unless he specifically states so.

Body measurements

Chase has a slim frame, and he weighs about 60 kg. His hair is brown, while his eyes are dark brown. Chase Chrisley height is 5 feet 5 inches.

Chase Chrisley teeth

The remarkable TV star has remarkably white teeth that some people say are too white for normal teeth. Others are of the opinion that his teeth are too big for his mouth, claiming that they are veneers.

It is not only him who has faced such trolling in the family. At one point, Savannah posted a picture with her niece Chloe, stating that she has such great teeth. The trolling that ensued were implying that the teeth aren’t real.

People always have different opinions, and while some think that Chase’s teeth make his smile perfect, others are busy looking at his faults. Having not addressed the issue himself, it is best to let him be!

Chase Chrisley net worth

The TV star's net worth is estimated at $2 million. This is attributable to his career as a reality TV personality. However, there are doubts concerning his true financial position.

Their family has been in the limelight for having money problems and evading taxes. In 2019, Chase was faced with a Federal Tax Lien of close to $17 000, but he managed to pay it off.

Social media presence

The celebrated TV personality was already active on social media before he became famous. His popularity, however, grew due to the success of the reality TV show in which he is featured.

The talented TV personality has a huge following on social media. He currently has over 1.2 million followers on Instagram, 277k on Twitter, and 902k on Facebook.

Chase Chrisley is a successful young man whose life is inspiring. Not only has he managed to capture the hearts of many in the reality TV show in which he features, but he has gone ahead to pursue an acting career for himself. He can only be expected to keep doing well, given his resolve and commitment.

READ ALSO: Joey Heatherton biography: Age, measurements, net worth, movies

Legit.ng recently published the biography of Joey Heatherton. Joey Heatherton is a film and TV actress, dancer, and singer from the United States. She was featured on several television series , and is also known for her dance moves which many American TV viewers were uncomfortable with at the time.

She performed for many years on USO tours presented by Bob Hope. She is a talented performer who has worked on several films, and TV projects.

Source: Legit