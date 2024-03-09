130 questions to ask to get to know someone romantically

The first step in any relationship is knowing your partner. This process determines how well you suit each other; therefore, you must know your potential partner as much as possible. Knowing questions to ask to get to know someone romantically can sometimes be challenging. This compilation provides multiple questions to kickstart the journey of understanding your crush.

Making assumptions about your crush can be misleading, and you may get into a relationship you shouldn’t have been in. Avoiding such a mistake involves knowing questions to ask to get to know someone romantically before you accept to date them. Here are several questions about different topics that would help you judge your crush correctly.

Questions to ask to get to know someone romantically

While questions would help you discover more details about a person, some questions are just for fun and make the conversation interesting. If you are wondering what romantic questions to ask your crush, the list below provides exciting suggestions.

Serious questions to ask your partner

If you want a serious relationship, you should ask the right questions that help determine whether your crush wants a long-term relationship. Here are suggestions of questions to ask them.

What is your biggest dream or aspiration?

What is something you want to overcome or improve in yourself?

What do you consider to be your most significant personal achievement, and why?

How do you handle personal insecurities or self-doubt?

How have you grown as a person in the past year?

What’s your relationship like with your family?

How did you decide to do what you are doing for a living?

Who’s your oldest friend, and what do you love about them?

When you were little, what did you want to be when you grew up?

Do you hope to change anything about your life in the next few months or years?

What have you always dreamed of doing but haven’t done yet?

Describe when you were given an opportunity you didn’t think you deserved.

Have you ever had a friendship end in a way that made you change how you approach friendships?

When is fighting in a relationship healthy, and when do you think it starts to become unhealthy?

What’s your favourite memory we made together?

What makes you happy? On the flip side, what makes you sad?

Do you think people could ever truly change? Why or why not?

Do you consider yourself an introvert, extrovert or ambivert? How has that impacted your life?

If your loved ones disapproved of me, what would you do?

Which three people are you grateful for right now?

What have you been procrastinating on recently?

What are some of the biggest lessons you’ve learned from previous relationships?

Funny questions to ask to get to know someone romantically

While knowing each other, it is an opportunity to indulge in funny jokes to make the conversation lively. There are numerous romantic questions to ask your boyfriend to make him laugh. Below are hilarious questions to ask your crush.

What did you learn recently that you were embarrassed you didn’t know?

Have you ever been banned from a dating app? If so, how’d it happen?

Would you rather be 15% more attractive or 50% smarter?

You get to have your dream wedding for free. The only catch is that you have to wear your high school prom dress. Would you do it?

What is the most embarrassing moment your parents caught you in?

What is the one impulsive decision you made that you immediately regretted?

If you are stranded on an island, what three things and which three people would you get along with?

What is the one prank you always pulled on people and had a laugh every time?

When you were a kid, what did you think being this age would be like? How is it the same or different?

Which cartoon character would you say I’m most like?

Have you ever peed in the sea or swimming pool?

What age did you used to think was OLD? And do you still feel that way now?

If you could only read one book for the rest of your life, which would be the most ridiculous choice?

What’s the most hilarious thing you’ve ever done at a wedding?

What’s the most amusing thing you’ve ever done to impress someone?

What’s the most hilarious makeup or fashion fail you’ve ever experienced?

Would you rather be fluent in all languages or be a master at every instrument?

What would you choose if you had to choose between having a horn or tail?

Would you rather live in a world full of magic or a world full of superheroes and villains?

If you lost your speech and could only choose an animal sound to communicate, what animal would it be?

If you could ask the president one silly question, what would you like to ask?

Flirty questions to ask to get to know someone romantically

Flirty questions are intentional. They seek to know more about your crush while hinting at your intentions. Somehow, they are witty but are a perfect way of expressing yourself. Here are flirty questions to try out.

What do you think about before you fall asleep?

What have you always imagined doing with a girlfriend that you’ve never done?

What would it be if you had to use one movie title to describe your kissing style?

Did you do anything exciting today besides talking to me?

What's your favourite way to unwind after a long day, and is there a way we could do that together?

What’s the craziest thing you’ve ever done for someone while dating them?

How do you know when you’ve fallen for someone?

Do you prefer casual dating or being in a long-term relationship?

If I was a flower, what kind of flower would I be?

Where would you take me if we went on another date?

What is something that you think sets me apart from other people?

Name 3 of my body parts that you like the most.

What does love mean to you? How do you know someone loves you?

Where do you feel safest? Is there a person you feel most comfortable with?

What’s one word that you’ve noticed me using excessively? Are there any words that you tend to overuse?

Do your friends have any nicknames for you? Do you like them, or would you like to change them?

Would you rather never be able to kiss or never be able to cuddle?

What would you do if I called you in the middle of the night?

How long does it take for you to feel comfortable with someone?

What is an important boundary that you have in your relationships?

Do you have enough friends, or do you wish you had more?

Fun questions to ask your partner to get to know them better

Fun questions will help you know the other side of your partner away from romance. For instance, their preferences like hobbies. They are essential in knowing how likely your lives would blend if you were to date. Here are fun questions to ask your crush.

Before making a telephone call, do you ever rehearse what you will say? Why?

If you could marry one celebrity, who would it be?

What, according to you, is the most comforting smell?

If you could take off for an entire weekend, which place would you go to?

What’s the one natural phenomenon you’ve always wanted to experience?

What, according to you, is your biggest strength?

Do you leave your closet doors open or keep them closed when you sleep?

If you had to choose between going to space and going under the sea, which would it be?

What's been your favourite birthday present from me so far?

Do you read your horoscope? Do you do it for fun, or do you take it seriously?

If we could move anywhere, where would you want to live?

What made you accept my invitation to our first date?

Do you consider yourself a planner or more of a go-with-the-flow kind of person?

What was your first purchase when you got a job for the first time?

Would you go back or forward in time if you had a time machine?

What’s the most brutal truth or dare you’ve ever been asked?

If you could interview any famous person, who would it be? What good questions would you have prepared for them?

Is there any job you would never do, even for a million dollars?

What actor or actress would play you in a movie about your life?

What was one of the silliest things you thought or misunderstood as a kid?

Who would you pick if you could choose any performer to put on a show at your birthday party?

What smell, sound, or taste do you immediately associate with your childhood?

Questions to ask to get to know someone deeply

Sometimes, it takes a deeper scrutiny of someone’s life to know them better. General talk and questions may not reveal much, but more profound questions will provide your desired answers. Here is a compilation of questions to help you know your crush deeply.

What’s your favourite quality about yourself? Least favourite?

Does your family have any significant traditions?

Do you live by any particular mantra?

What do you think makes someone a good person?

Do you enjoy being somewhere no one else knows you?

What goal are you working toward right now?

What subjects, current events, or causes are you passionate about?

How do you handle criticism, and do you use it for personal growth?

How do you look after yourself when you face adversities?

How do you define success in life?

Have you ever been jealous of my friend from the opposite sex?

What's one thing that you wish people understood about you?

What kinds of social situations make you anxious?

What event in your life has shaped you most as a person? How did it do so?

Would you rather be rich and lonely or financially destitute with lots of great family and friends? Why?

If you knew you would die tomorrow, how would you spend today?

If you could have a conversation over coffee or food with anyone, living or dead, who would it be and why?

What is one thing that society has lost that you wish we could return?

Do you regret the path your life has taken to this point?

What’s a challenge you’ve recently overcome or are currently facing?

What would you most want to be recognised for if you could be famous?

If your inner monologue was a book, what genre would it be?

What are your biggest fears, and how do you cope with them?

Questions to ask to get to know someone romantically over text

Texting is one of the most preferred ways of communication between partners. If you are not talking one-on-one with your crush, you can ask them the following questions over text.

When did you know you wanted to be in a relationship with me?

What’s your love language?

How do you feel about PDA?

What’s the first thing you thought when we met?

What’s your communication style?

What’s the most romantic thing you’ve ever done?

What outfit do you think your partner looks gorgeous in?

What non-sexual thing does your partner do that turns you on?

What would be more romantic: a spontaneous love letter or a candlelit dinner?

How do you feel about posting your relationship on social media?

Which of your relationship rituals makes you feel the most loved?

What do you think is the difference between romance and lust?

Do you think we had a great first kiss, or was it mediocre?

Do you believe in staying friends after breaking up?

Do you actively seek to be respected or admired by others?

What do you daydream about most often?

Do you have a sexual fantasy you’d like us to explore?

Are love songs romantic or annoying?

Which one do you prefer more: kissing or hugging?

When did you last sing to yourself? To someone else?

Which fictional couple reminds you of us?

Do you think we are made for each other?

What important thing should you know about your crush?

Asking the right questions will help you to dig deeper and know them better. Topics to focus on include hobbies/interests, favourite things, goals, most adventurous etc.

Is it right to chat with your crush over text?

It all depends on them. Texting can facilitate communication between you, but if you want to know them better, it is recommended to meet them in person.

Are there things not to ask your crush?

Avoid asking your crush odd or weird things—topics to avoid include past relationships, health issues, physical appearances, religious/political beliefs, personal finances etc. Such things may be irrelevant or awkward, and you may not get a sincere answer.

What can turn off your crush?

People have different things that turn them off from those they are interested in. Since you may not know what may turn them off, you should be careful with everything you say or do as you get to know them.

Should I expect questions from my crush?

Yes. Your crush would also be interested in knowing about you and therefore, you should be ready to tell them fun facts about yourself.

The best questions to ask to get to know someone romantically should touch on various aspects of their life. Do not be shy about asking questions because the more you ask, the deeper you get to know them. You should not make it an interrogation but a fun session full of smiles and laughter.

