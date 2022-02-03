50+ texts to send to your boyfriend who is not into mushy stuff

Did you know that not all men become mushy when in love? If he is not the mushy type and you are wondering how to express your feelings to your boyfriend in words, you can try texting him. Thinking about the kind of texts to send to your boyfriend, who is not into mushy stuff, can be daunting, but fret not because this piece have you covered.

Expressing your feelings to your boyfriend is crucial if you want your relationship to thrive. Everyone appreciates a partner who is unafraid of saying how they feel. Besides, expressing your true feelings will strengthen the bond between you and your boyfriend, even if he is not the mushy type.

Texts to send to your boyfriend

How can I make my boyfriend feel loved over text? If you find it challenging to write texts to your partner, check out the messages below. They are simple and straightforward and will make him smile.

How to express your feelings in words

You can tell him how you feel using a simple sentence. These short messages will make him feel appreciated, loved, and grateful to have you in his life. Remember, you can always tweak any of them to make them more personalised for your special person.

Thanks for being you.

You’re my MVP.

I love the way you look when you smile.

I find you irresistible.

You’re pretty freaking great.

Nobody gets me like you do.

You feel like home.

I’m so lucky you chose me.

My life is happier because you’re in it.

Thank you for always making me smile.

You make me feel like I am at my best.

I love the way you smell when you’re hugging me.

I don’t know how you do it, but you make me so happy.

I wish you knew how much you mean to me.

My heart races every time I see you.

How to express your feelings through text messaging

Many women find it challenging to choose words that express how they feel about their boyfriends or partners. This does not have to be the case. Below are fantastic texts you can send him to make his day or night special.

The only time I stupidly smile at my phone is when I get text messages from you.

Now that I’ve officially texted you, I’m going to be obsessively staring at my phone, waiting for it to beep, so don’t keep me waiting.

I just heard a song on the radio, and it describes our relationship perfectly.

It didn’t take long for me to discover how special and amazing you are.

I don’t have anything interesting to tell you, but I really wanted to talk to you.

There are so many reasons why I love you, and I wish I could put them all into words.

I know it’s cheesy, but you’re the first person I think of when I wake up in the morning.

Good morning! I know you’re going to kick a*s today.

Deep things to say to your boyfriend over text

The words "I love you" are the most commonly used to make someone feel special. However, they are not the only ones.

If your guy is not mushy, express your feelings by appreciating who he is as an individual in your life. Supporting your boyfriend is an important aspect of a relationship. Noting his strengths and things you love about him will make him value you more.

I know you’ve had a rough day. Just know it’ll get better.

I really appreciate that you continue to challenge me. You’re making me a better person.

Good night, cutie. I love waking up next to you — but waking up to your messages is wonderful, too.

You make me want to grow and become a better person.

In case you’ve forgotten, you’re such an important person in my life.

Wow! You’re super smart.

I find it incredibly sexy that you’ve been patient with me about taking things slowly. Trust me, I’m worth the wait!

I love that what we have is so real. I have so much faith in our love for one another. Thanks for being an amazing partner.

I woke up smiling, all because you’re in my life.

You’re the best thing that ever happened to me, and I’m going to keep telling you that each and every day.

Things to say to your boyfriend to make him feel special over text

Every human being desires to give and receive love. Generally, men feel most loved by the women in their lives when they unapologetically offer gratitude, praise, and words of affection. A little flirting is always welcome too.

Come over. Now. Nobody is here except me.

You make my heart beat faster.

How’s your day going? I’m in need of a handsome man later.

See, I don’t like this, you’re too far away. If I could, I would be in your arms right now.

I just felt a huge surge of love for you. You’re the best!

I might run out of text messages to send you, and I might run out of jokes too. My phone might run out of battery, but my heart will never run out of space for you.

Hey, I just wanted to let you know I love you a little more every single day.

I’m thinking about deleting Tinder because I’ve already found the guy I want to be with.

I know no guy is perfect, but you’re pretty close.

I love knowing that we can make it through anything together.

You are the glue that holds me together, baby. Thank you for being such an important part of my life, especially when things get tough.

How do I pamper my boyfriend over text?

Although most guys try to put on a macho image, they enjoy being pampered and babied by their girlfriends or partners. You can pamper him by sending him one of the cute messages below.

You deserve everything you’ve ever wanted, and I’m going to try to give it to you.

I love thinking about all the ways I’ll get to love you in the future.

No matter what happens, I’ll always think you’re amazing.

Sometimes I just smile randomly because I remember I have you.

No one else could make me feel the way you do.

To steal from Shakespeare, It’s hard to count the ways I love thee.

Do you know that you’re one of the most interesting people I’ve ever met?

We have made so many amazing memories together. I am so grateful for those.

You make my life feel like a dream. There’s so much love and happiness in it, all because of you.

You are everything a man should be.

Why do I smile like an idiot when you’re texting me?

I just want to be curled up in your arms right now.

Are you looking for texts to send to your boyfriend who is not into mushy stuff? The above list contains the best ones for that purpose, and you can always personalise your favourite ones before sending them to him.

