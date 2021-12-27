Everyone can acknowledge that dealing with a crush, particularly an older woman, is difficult. Men get frightened and intimidated from time to time, and doubting their actions can throw them off. Often, they don't know what to do or say, so they spend much of their time staring at their phones' screens for minutes, only to send a simple 'Hi'. Although text messaging have spiced up long-distance relationships, having the correct good evening message is the best method to win a woman's heart no matter how far apart you are.

A lady using a cell phone on the sofa. Photo: JGI/Jamie Grill

Source: Getty Images

How do you flirt with an older woman over text? Women love from the bottom of their hearts. To gain her heart and conquer her, you must first possess her thoughts and keep her thinking about you. A mix of brief and long, well-thought-out, heartwarming text messages usually works wonders and makes her swoon over you. Below are some good evening text ideas to send to an older woman crush who is far away.

Good evening text ideas to send to an older woman crush who is far away

So, are you wondering how do you say good evening to your crush, or what can you text your crush? Without overly doing it with multiple messages risking coming off as desperate, here is a list of good text ideas to send to an older woman crush who is far away.

Good evening message for a long-distance woman crush

What should I text her in the evening? Right flirty words are irresistible. Her thoughts about you will always make her smile instantly, want you even more, and deepen her intimacy with you. Here are some sweet messages you can use.

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

The smell of you, the expression of your face, and the touch of your hand are all right here in my mind every day. I wish you a nice evening.

I don't work for UNESCO, but you're a site of astounding natural beauty.

You will be the last thing on my mind before I fall asleep tonight.

I still have the image of you from last time scorched into my mind. You're a vision.

It's said nothing lasts forever. Will you be my 'nothing'?

Hey, you have beautiful eyes, hair, and a smile. I can't wait to see them in person again. Good evening!

You may not be here, but you are in my dreams, and I just want to stay here with you in your arms forever. Have a lovely time.

My heart skips a beat every moment I think of you, or maybe it's more of a somersault.

Hey, crush, you may be out of sight, but you are never out of mind.

I don't think about very many things, and I don't think for very long, but when I do, it invariably tends to be about you.

Long good evening love message to make her smile

Close up of a senior woman using a phone at home. Photo: Marko Geber

Source: Getty Images

Women are weak and vulnerable to passionate words. It is always a man's desire to send those sweet words that will keep her glued on her phone and linger in her mind, inevitably achieving that cute smile. Use these long good evening love messages to make her smile and rekindle your love.

Since dawn, you have been in my mind, and I've been looking for a chance to extend my love to you. This text is my strategy of saying I love you.

Good evening dear, I'm in your sweet life to cheer you on in pursuit of your goals. Just know you have somebody loving on you.

I have never had sufficient time to show you much I love you. I will try to show you again when you come home tonight.

I wish that all your worries and fears disappear as the evening fills up your life. I will say a good night prayer for you.

I hope your day is ending how you expected it. And by the way, I'm wearing the smile you gave me.

You are the best part of my day. I can't wait to see you tonight.

Every evening I crave your cuddles and the warmth of your curvy body. Have a wonderful time.

I can't choose whether the best part of my day is waking up next to you or going to bed with you. Hurry home so I can compare again and decide.

With you, every evening is as beautiful as the sunset. The beauty here is yours.

I have been thinking of you all day and even right now. Come home, and I will show you what I have been daydreaming about.

Good evening love message to make her smile

As the evening fades, consider sending her some good evening love messages to cheer her up and brighten her day.

No matter how bad your day has been, and things may not turn out as you expected, know that someone is in love with you here. I'm that person.

You make my heart feel full.

Aren't you tired after running in my thoughts the whole day?

If I had a candy bar for every time I thought of you, I would be fat.

I will kick off our evening together with a massage. I know you must be tired.

My thoughts are wild this evening, and that's your fault.

I wish you were here holding me tight because you are the only one who knows how to make my days and evenings.

I fancy looking at pieces of art, but you are the most beautiful piece that I've ever laid my eyes on.

I think about you all day, and I get to sleep next to you at night. It's priceless.

You are the reason I go to bed with a smile on my face. You make life worthwhile.

Hello good evening message for my love

A woman smiles while chatting. Photo: SDI Productions

Source: Getty Images

No doubt, women love those random good evening messages that make them forget about their hectic days. It often reminds them that they are in someone's thoughts which shifts their minds and basks them into the admiration of love and romance.

How's your evening going over there, my love? I am certain you are having an excellent time. I adore you, sweetheart.

Your love for me is like healing evening time. It is unconditional and makes my life easy. Good evening my dear.

Good evening! May your destiny always keep shining like that, and your hard work never let destiny outclass your efforts.

Hello, it's evening, and I'm still wearing the smile you gave me.

I don't have anything to say, but I only wanted an excuse to chat with you.

While the moon is shining in the sky, you are the brightest star of my night.

I love you beyond the stars. Good evening cutie pie.

Good evening. May this day bring you gift wrappings of peace and laughter. You always have all my love.

If we were never apart, even for a single, I could never know how strong ad deep our love is. Good evening.

Emotional good evening messages for her

A brilliant good evening message might be the last thing she reads before she sleeps, and you definitely want to make her sleep with a smile on her face.

Life is not worth it without you by my side. You are worth more than anything I could ever have. Beautiful evening to you cherished one.

Life happenings may not be fair with you but be sure that I will always be there for you. Thank you for being there for me.

There are only two moments when I want to be with you. One is now; the second is always.

You're the one who has always made my evenings bright, desirable and fulfilling. You're beautiful, and I love you.

There isn't a word in the dictionary that could describe your kind of beauty.

I'm lucky, for I have plans today and forever in my entire life to make you feel loved and happy.

I prayed to meet the love of my life, and I met you. I am certain.

I am really trying to fall asleep, but I just can't stop thinking about you.

Take a look at the sky; it is so bright and full of life. This is what an evening offers, and that's exactly what you offer me.

I am coming home. I look forward to the surreal vibes of the evening time with you full of life, joy, romance, and peace.

How do you say good evening to your crush?

A lady text messaging on a cell phone. Photo: Mark Edward Atkinson

Source: Getty Images

Women keep a record of sweet love messages and will think about them for days, weeks, and even months. Below is some sweet good evening message you can send your crush.

How could the mathematics of my love be complete without you in the equation? You are my constant, and everything else is a variable. You are special. Good evening cutie.

Thank you for being there to make my evening always bright and beautiful. You are simply the best in every way. I am madly in love with you!

Evenings are always the best time to make coffee. I have prepared you a cup full, and I will be waiting, my love.

Sweet dreams, my cherished one. I hope to appear in your dreams.

Good evening sweetheart, I just want to remind you that no other woman on this planet can turn me on as you do.

Good evening dear. I feel lucky getting to know you. Nothing will make me happier than your smile.

Every love song makes me think of and about you for some unknown reason.

I am wishing you an evening full of fun and fantasies. I want you to know you're always cared for by me.

Nothing will occupy my mind that I won't have space for you. You belong to the larger space in my heart. I love you.

Good evening my love; I hope this evening meets you with a beautiful smile just like yours.

Romantic messages are special and will make your partner feel the sweetness and warmth of love. So you can send your crush woman any of the above messages to brighten her evening.

READ ALSO: 150+ Sweet words to tell a woman to make her fall in love with you

Legit.ng recently published an article on sweet words to tell a woman to make her fall in love with you. Sweet words have always been the best strategy for winning a woman's heart. Well-composed and heart touching words is all you need to keep the conversation going.

You may make her smile all day by saying nice love words to her at any time. Check out this article for additional simple phrases that will certainly make her smile.

Source: Legit.ng