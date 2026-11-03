FG’s TVET scheme offers tuition-free vocational training, practical skills and monthly stipends to eligible Nigerians

Applicants can choose six-month or one-year programmes in trades including solar installation, plumbing, fashion design and phone repairs

No official Batch C deadline has been confirmed; registration is free, and applicants should use the official portal

Pascal Oparada is a journalist with Legit.ng, covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.

The Federal Government has opened another opportunity for Nigerians seeking practical skills, employment and financial independence through its Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) initiative.

The programme, introduced by the Federal Ministry of Education under President Bola Tinubu's Renewed Hope Agenda, offers tuition-free vocational training alongside monthly financial support for eligible participants.

How to apply for FG's TVET programme, monthly payments and deadline explained. Credit: Novatis

Source: Facebook

With applications for Batch C, also known as Cohort 3, attracting attention, prospective beneficiaries are eager to understand the eligibility requirements, available courses, payment structure and application deadline.

Here is everything applicants should know before registering.

What should Nigerians know about TVET?

The TVET initiative is designed to tackle unemployment by equipping Nigerians with practical, marketable skills.

Unlike conventional classroom education, the programme emphasises hands-on training, with approximately 90% of learning devoted to practical activities and 10% to theoretical instruction.

Participants can acquire skills in solar installation, plumbing, fashion design, welding, automobile and CNG maintenance, mobile phone repairs, computer maintenance and modern agriculture.

Training takes place at accredited vocational centres across Nigeria.

TVET training duration and available programmes

The initiative offers two major training pathways.

The Short-Term Certificate (STC) programme runs for six months and targets beginners, including applicants without formal educational qualifications.

The Vocational Education and Innovation (VEI) programme lasts one year and accommodates individuals with basic education, recognised prior learning or relevant informal experience.

Both pathways aim to prepare participants for employment, self-employment and entrepreneurship.

How much will TVET beneficiaries receive?

One major attraction is the monthly stipend provided to eligible trainees.

Under the latest announced application phase, participants are expected to receive ₦30,000 monthly to support transportation and other training-related expenses.

Earlier programme communications referenced ₦22,500, making it important for applicants to confirm the applicable payment under their cohort.

The Federal Government also provides financial support to accredited training centres.

Upon graduation, eligible beneficiaries may receive trade-specific starter equipment and opportunities to access business financing through the Bank of Industry.

However, starter packs, grants and loans should not be interpreted as automatic entitlements for every participant, according to a BusinessDay report.

Who qualifies for FG's TVET scheme?

Applicants must be Nigerians willing to undergo vocational training at designated centres.

The key requirements include a valid National Identification Number (NIN), Bank Verification Number (BVN), functional phone number, email address and personal identification details.

Those applying for the one-year programme may need a First School Leaving Certificate, evidence of previous training or recognised informal learning experience.

Regular attendance is essential, as biometric verification is used to monitor participation and determine eligibility for payments.

How to apply for TVET online

Interested applicants can register through the official Federal Government TVET application portal.

The application process involves:

Visiting the portal and creating an account. Providing accurate personal and identification details. Selecting the six-month or one-year training programme. Choosing a preferred vocational skill and accredited centre. Uploading the required documents. Reviewing and submitting the completed application.

Successful applicants should monitor their dashboards, SMS messages and emails for further instructions. MSME Africa reported.

When is the TVET application deadline?

As of November 3, 2026, no officially confirmed closing date has been published for Batch C applications.

Nigerians to get N30,000 monthly stipend as FG opens application for TVET Credit: Bloomberg/Contributor

Source: Getty Images

Although some recruitment websites mention November 30, the date has not been independently confirmed by the Federal Ministry of Education.

Applicants should therefore monitor the official portal for announcements rather than rely on unverified deadlines.

Importantly, registration is free. Nigerians should avoid agents demanding payment to secure admission or guarantee monthly stipends.

FG begins N75,000 cash transfer to Nigerians

Legit.ng earlier reported that some vulnerable Nigerian households have reportedly begun receiving ₦25,000 payment alerts under the Federal Government’s Household Prosperity and Empowerment (HoPE) Cash Transfer Programme, raising hopes of financial relief amid rising living costs.

The development suggests that disbursements may have commenced for selected beneficiaries, although authorities have yet to confirm the extent of payments nationwide.

Source: Legit.ng