Nigerian telecom subscribers filed over 1.1 million complaints about poor voice and data services in 2025

Telecom companies resolved about 1.04 million of the network-related complaints, leaving 62,165 unresolved

Airtel received the highest number of complaints, while subscribers escalated 18,053 cases to the NCC

Legit.ng journalist Victor Enengedi has over a decade's experience covering energy, MSMEs, technology, banking and the economy.

Telecommunications subscribers in Nigeria filed more than 1.1 million complaints over poor voice and data services in 2025, with network quality issues accounting for nearly half of all grievances received by operators.

The Nigerian Communications Commission disclosed this in its 2025 Annual Report and Accounts, obtained by Sunday PUNCH on Friday.

Airtel, MTN, Glo Face Over 1 Million Complaints as Nigerians Battle Poor Network

Source: UGC

The report showed that poor data services generated 748,294 complaints, while poor voice services accounted for 352,998, bringing the combined figure to 1,101,292.

The NCC said quality-of-service issues represented 46.57% of all complaints received by telecommunications providers, with data-related grievances accounting for 31.64% and voice complaints 14.93%.

An analysis by Sunday PUNCH showed that subscribers filed an average of 3,017 complaints daily over poor network services during the year.

Operators resolve over 1 million network complaints

Telecommunications operators resolved 700,548 complaints relating to poor data services, leaving 47,746 outstanding. For voice services, 338,579 complaints were addressed, while 14,419 remained unresolved.

Overall, 62,165 complaints about poor voice and data services were unresolved, representing approximately 5.6% of the total grievances in the two categories.

The report showed that telecommunications providers received 2,364,675 complaints across various categories in 2025, translating to an average of 6,479 complaints daily.

According to the commission, 2,217,670 complaints, representing 93.8% of the total, were successfully resolved, leaving 147,005 outstanding.

Poor voice and data services accounted for about 42.3% of the unresolved complaints across all categories.

Beyond network quality, failed payment transactions generated 313,534 complaints, while data depletion and billing issues accounted for 251,189 and 211,232 complaints, respectively.

Other complaints included value-added services, with 109,086 cases; recharge issues, 93,398; SMS and multimedia messaging services, 77,441; and quality-of-experience concerns, 54,338.

Subscribers also reported 50,656 SIM-related complaints, 35,269 grievances over sales promotions and advertisements, and 19,811 complaints about customer care services.

Airtel records highest number of complaints

A breakdown of complaints by telecommunications providers showed that Airtel received the highest number, with 908,670 complaints, representing 38.4% of the industry total.

MTN followed with 768,909 complaints, while Globacom recorded 366,630. T2 received 5,584 complaints during the year.

Among the major mobile network operators, Airtel recorded the highest complaint resolution rate at 97.6%, followed by MTN at 95.8%, T2 at 90.3% and Globacom at 87.1%.

Subscribers escalate over 18,000 complaints to NCC

The report also showed that subscribers escalated 18,053 complaints directly to the NCC after failing to secure satisfactory resolutions from their service providers.

Of the complaints escalated to the regulator, 15,993 were resolved, while 2,060 remained pending.

Airtel, MTN, Glo Face Over 1 Million Complaints as Nigerians Battle Poor Network

Source: UGC

Billing issues topped the list of complaints escalated to the NCC, with 6,526 cases. Poor voice services accounted for 3,038 complaints, while poor data services generated 3,000 cases.

The commission acknowledged that network quality remained a major challenge for telecommunications operators despite ongoing investments in infrastructure to improve service delivery.

Source: Legit.ng