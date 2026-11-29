A study of 243 university students across 10 West African public universities examined how they engaged with AI tools like ChatGPT and Google Gemini

Researchers grouped participants by their prior academic performance and robotics skills, then observed their behaviour over a 17-week programme

The findings pointed to a gap in how universities currently introduce AI into learning environments

Legit.ng journalist, Ridwan Adeola Yusuf, has over 9 years of experience covering education in Nigeria and Africa.

Pretoria, South Africa - A study involving 243 university students across West Africa has found that the way students engage with artificial intelligence tools when solving academic problems depends heavily on the skills they already have.

Legit.ng reports that the research, published in the journal Interactive Learning Environments on Friday, October 16 2026, was carried out by Christian Basil Omeh and Elias Oupa Mashile of the Department of Science and Technology Education at the University of South Africa.

A study of 243 university students across West Africa examines how their existing skills shape the way they use artificial intelligence tools to tackle academic problems.

Source: Original

The study drew participants aged 18 to 24 from 10 public universities in West Africa. Over a 17-week programme, students were grouped by their prior academic performance and robotics skills, then observed as they worked in small teams using AI tools including ChatGPT and Google Gemini on tasks involving the design and programming of robots.

The researchers reviewed classroom activities, video recordings, digital learning records and student interactions to understand how each group communicated ideas, coordinated with teammates and responded to AI-generated content.

How skill level shaped AI use

Students with stronger robotics backgrounds were more likely to question the answers AI tools produced and to find inventive ways of applying the technology. Those with moderate abilities tended to refine the prompts they gave to AI and hold discussions with teammates about possible solutions. Students with lower initial skills leaned towards clarifying task requirements and sharing basic ideas, though a portion of this group also showed creativity and evaluated AI responses critically.

The practical distinction matters. Asking an AI tool to explain a block of computer code reflects a different level of engagement than simply copying it without review. Similarly, adjusting a question after an AI response misses the point requires a different kind of thinking than accepting the first answer given.

What should universities consider?

The researchers argued that universities cannot treat AI instruction as a one-size-fits-all exercise. They recommended teaching methods calibrated to different ability levels: more demanding tasks for stronger students and step-by-step guidance for those who need more support before they can work independently.

One suggested approach involves asking students to explain why they accepted or rejected a suggestion from an AI tool. For students who find a task difficult, lecturers could first walk them through the basic requirements before moving on to evaluating potential solutions.

Furthermore, the study urged lecturers to look beyond whether students arrive at the right answer and pay closer attention to how they reach it. This would help educators assess both subject knowledge and digital competence, and separate the completion of a group assignment from the actual learning that happened during the process.

The researchers noted that the study did not confirm whether AI instruction directly improved students' abilities, and that differences in prior experience, teaching support and task difficulty may have influenced the results. They called for further research across other academic disciplines to determine whether the same patterns appear beyond robotics education.

Source: Legit.ng