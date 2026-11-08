Nigeria's Flamingos became the first African country to win the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup, defeating Japan in the final

Despite the historic victory, FIFA does not award any prize money to the winner of the U-17 Women's World Cup

President Bola Tinubu is expected to host the Flamingos at Aso Rock following their landmark victory

Nigeria's Flamingos created history by becoming the first African nation to win the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup, beating Japan in a memorable final.

Yet, despite the magnitude of the achievement, the team will walk away without a single kobo in official prize money from FIFA.

Nigeria's Flamingos will not receive any prize money from FIFA despite winning the U-17 Women's World Cup. Photo by Judit Cartiel

Source: Getty Images

Oluebube Umejiaku was the hero of the final, scoring a stunning individual goal in the second half to settle the contest.

Nigeria had already taken a two-goal lead before Japan pulled one back through Fuki Ito, who volleyed home a rebound from a headed corner with ten minutes remaining, but it was not enough to deny the Flamingos their moment of glory.

How the U-17 final unfolded

Nigeria started the match with energy and intent.

Awawu Bashiru's efforts caused Japan trouble early on, and Umejiaku struck the crossbar from a set-piece before the breakthrough arrived.

As seen on FIFA's official website, Bashiru's looping ball caught Japan goalkeeper Kou Kadowaki off-guard, slipping through her hands and into the net for the opening goal.

The second goal was one of genuine quality.

Esther Stephen played a sharp pass forward, and Umejiaku ran on to it, controlled it with her left foot, and chipped a delicate lob over the advancing Kadowaki.

Nigeria's goalkeeper also came under pressure when she miscued a punch clearance, but Wara Shimizu's resulting shot flew over the bar.

Nigeria held firm and celebrated a victory for the country and the continent.

Why FIFA will not pay the Flamingos

The FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup is classified as a developmental tournament, and FIFA does not attach any official prize money to it, GOAL reports.

The philosophy behind youth competitions at this level is to focus on player development rather than financial reward.

As a result, there is no cash prize for teams that win, finish as runners-up, or reach any other stage of the competition.

Players who stand out individually can receive awards such as the Golden Ball and Golden Boot, but these come without cash stipends from FIFA.

The situation is different from senior competitions like the FIFA Women's World Cup, where prize money is distributed to participating nations.

What comes next for the Flamingos

While FIFA will not be writing any cheques, Nigeria's national government and private sponsors have historically stepped in to reward athletes after major victories.

President Bola Tinubu is expected to host the Flamingos at the presidential villa next week in recognition of their historic achievement.

Whether the government will announce a financial reward for the players, as has happened after other landmark sporting victories in Nigeria, remains to be seen.

What is already certain is that the Flamingos have etched their names into African football history, delivering a first continental win at this level of the women's game.

Flamingos receive $50,000 cash reward

Legit.ng previously reported about Flamingos and the $50,000 cash reward they received after winning the 2026 FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup.

Their 2-1 victory over Japan made them the first African team to lift the trophy, marking a historic moment for women’s football on the continent.

Source: Legit.ng