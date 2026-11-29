Armed attackers stormed a rally venue in Ikeduru LGA, Imo state, the day before a pro-Tinubu event was due to hold

Canopies, chairs, generators and billboards bearing images of Tinubu and FCT Minister Nyesom Wike were set on fire

Several people sustained injuries fleeing the attack, but the rally organiser insisted the event would still go ahead as planned

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over eight years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Owerri, Imo State - Armed thugs attacked the venue of a rainbow coalition rally in support of President Bola Tinubu's 2027 re-election bid in Imo state, destroying property and injuring several people at the site.

The attack took place on Saturday, November 28, 2026, at Central School, Amaimo, in Ikeduru Local Government Area, a day before the rally was scheduled to hold on Sunday.

Campaign materials bearing the images of President Bola Tinubu and Nyesom Wike were reportedly set ablaze during an attack on the rally venue in Imo State. Photo credit: @OfficialABAT

Source: Twitter

Ikenna Onuoha, media adviser to Samuel Anyanwu, national secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), said the attackers arrived while organisers were still setting up the venue.

As reported by TheCable, Anyanwu confirmed the incident in a statement issued on Sunday, November 29, 2026.

What happened at the Amaimo rally venue

"They stormed the venue during the installation of the stage and canopies; they opened fire, setting property and valuables ablaze. Several people were injured while scampering for safety," the statement reads.

According to Onuoha, the attackers burnt canopies, chairs, power generating sets and other valuables.

Billboards, posters and souvenirs displaying the images of Tinubu and Nyesom Wike, minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), were also set on fire.

He added that the assailants beat people present at the venue and were armed with guns and other dangerous weapons.

Anyanwu urges supporters to attend despite attack

Despite the violence, Anyanwu urged supporters to proceed with the rally as originally planned.

"Senator Anyanwu therefore urges his teeming supporters and members of the Rainbow Coalition in Imo state that the scheduled rally at Amaimo in Ikeduru LGA will go ahead despite provocation," the statement reads.

Anyanwu also called on security agencies, the presidency and other stakeholders to step in and prevent further disruption of political activities in the state.

Recall that Imo State Governor Hope Uzodimma publicly declared that the Rainbow Coalition has no place in Imo State, positioning his state firmly behind an all-APC campaign for Tinubu's re-election in 2027.

Rally organiser Samuel Anyanwu urges supporters to attend as planned and called on security agencies to prevent further disruption

Source: Original

Imo APC reacts as Wike appeals to Tinubu for campaign control

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that Wike asked Tinubu's campaign team to assign him Imo and Kwara states to mobilise support ahead of the 2027 elections.

Imo APC publicity secretary fired back, accusing Wike of trying to portray the president as dependent on PDP machinery to win re-election in 2027.

The party, under the leadership of Governor Hope Uzodimma, alleged that Wike had sent agents with money to cause divisions within its ranks in the state.

Source: Legit.ng