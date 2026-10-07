The Aliko Dangote Foundation has launched a share grant programme targeting up to 2 million Nigerian women through the ongoing Dangote Refinery IPO

Eligible women can receive grants covering 10 or 20 shares, depending on their category, with independent applicants applying through the official ADF portal

The IPO closes on October 13, 2026, and applicants have been warned not to pay agents or share their PINs and OTPs to avoid fraud

Legit.ng journalist Victor Enengedi has over a decade's experience covering energy, MSMEs, technology, banking and the economy.

The Aliko Dangote Foundation (ADF) has launched a new share subscription grant scheme aimed at helping up to two million Nigerian women participate in the capital market through the ongoing Initial Public Offering (IPO) of Dangote Petroleum Refinery and Petrochemicals FZE.

The initiative targets women, particularly those in low- and middle-income groups and vulnerable categories, by helping them gain equity ownership and access potential long-term wealth creation opportunities.

Eligibility and How to Apply: Dangote Foundation Offers Free Shares to 2 Million Women

Source: UGC

Who can benefit?

The programme is open to Nigerian women aged 18 and above who live in Nigeria and meet the required eligibility and Know Your Customer (KYC) conditions.

Eligible participants include independent applicants earning N100,000 or less monthly, verified beneficiaries of selected ADF programmes such as CRoWN, ADFIN and Mu Shuka Iri, eligible non-commissioned servicewomen and service spouses, and verified service widows.

ADF has created two grant options:

Matching Grant Track: An eligible independent applicant first subscribes for at least 10 shares. ADF will then fund an additional 10 shares in her name.

An eligible independent applicant first subscribes for at least 10 shares. ADF will then fund an additional 10 shares in her name. Unconditional Grant Track: Eligible beneficiaries who meet the identification and KYC requirements can receive an ADF-funded application for 20 shares.

In both cases, grant funds are paid directly through the designated issuing house. No cash is given to beneficiaries, agents or sponsors, and any shares allotted are registered in the beneficiary's name.

How to apply

Step 1: Confirm your eligibility

Applicants must be Nigerian women aged 18 or older, resident in Nigeria, and meet the requirements for their relevant beneficiary category. Each woman can receive only one ADF share grant across the Foundation's share grant schemes.

Step 2: Complete identity and KYC checks

Applicants must provide the required identification information and successfully complete the IPO's KYC process. An existing Central Securities Clearing System (CSCS) account is not required. Where necessary, Vetiva will facilitate the creation of an account after successful KYC verification.

Step 3: Choose the appropriate application route

Independent applicants earning N100,000 or less per month should use the Matching Grant Track and subscribe for a minimum of 10 shares. Verified beneficiaries of designated ADF programmes and service widows should follow the Unconditional Grant Track through the Foundation's approved channels.

Step 4: Submit through the correct channel

Independent applicants must apply through the official ADF portal at ipo.alikodangotefoundation.org. Beneficiaries connected to ADF programmes and verified service widows will receive application instructions through approved Foundation channels.

Step 5: Await allotment

Applications, payments, allotments and refunds will be processed in line with the IPO Prospectus, regulatory requirements and the approved basis of allotment. ADF does not receive or hold applicants' subscription funds.

The IPO closes on October 13, 2026.

ADF has warned applicants to guard against fraud. Applicants should never pay agents or individuals for grants or guaranteed allotments, and should not share passwords, PINs or one-time passwords (OTPs). Any unexpected payment request or online link should be verified through official channels before action is taken.

Participation is voluntary, and investors should note that share prices may fluctuate, dividends are only payable when declared, and neither share allotment nor investment returns are guaranteed.

The Foundation said the initiative is intended to broaden women's access to investment opportunities and encourage greater participation in Nigeria's capital market.

Dangote to expand workforce at refinery

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Dangote Refinery plans to double its workforce.

Edwin Devakumar, Vice President of Oil & Gas and Fertiliser at Dangote Industries Limited, disclosed this to journalists during a visit to the refinery in Lagos on Friday, September 18, 2026.

The planned workforce expansion is tied to Dangote Refinery’s broader ambition to increase its processing capacity from the current 700,000 barrels per day to 1.4 million barrels per day by 2029.

Source: Legit.ng