Nigerian bank salaries at entry level currently range from about ₦280,000 to over ₦500,000 monthly, while top fintech firms like Flutterwave and Paystack frequently pay more — particularly for tech and senior roles. This article breaks down the numbers at every career level to show you where the real money is.

Standard Chartered Bank (L), Flutterwave (C), and Wema Bank (R) logos. Photo: @StandardCharteredNG, @theFlutterwave, @wemabankplc on Facebook (modified by the author)

Source: UGC

Key takeaways

Standard Chartered Bank leads Nigerian banks at entry level, paying an estimated ₦514,000 monthly to fresh graduates, followed closely by Stanbic IBTC at ₦511,000.

leads Nigerian banks at entry level, paying an estimated ₦514,000 monthly to fresh graduates, followed closely by Stanbic IBTC at ₦511,000. Nigerian banks raised combined salaries by 27.49% in 2025 , largely driven by fierce competition from fintech firms luring skilled professionals away with better pay.

, largely driven by fierce competition from fintech firms luring skilled professionals away with better pay. At the senior level, fintech engineers earn above ₦2,000,000 monthly , with equity and additional benefits on top of base pay.

, with equity and additional benefits on top of base pay. Fintech analysts often receive equity compensation that dramatically boosts total earnings, with firms like Flutterwave and Paystack paying well above average once equity is counted.

that dramatically boosts total earnings, with firms like Flutterwave and Paystack paying well above average once equity is counted. Banks generally offer more available roles and a less competitive hiring process, while fintechs are more selective but pay more and offer faster career growth.

Salaries in banks vs fintechs in Nigeria — the entry-level picture

The question of banks versus fintechs in Nigeria starts at the very first rung of the career ladder. The gap at this level is not as dramatic as many graduates assume, but the direction is clear.

What banks pay fresh graduates

Nigerian banks pay confirmed entry-level employees estimated monthly salaries ranging from roughly ₦280,000 to over ₦500,000 depending on the institution, role, and grade, with published estimates often clustering around ₦312,000 to ₦514,000. Because Nigerian commercial banks rarely publish exact starting pay scales in audited financial statements, figures for individual entry-level roles are best treated as reported or estimated ranges from salary trackers and industry reports rather than audited figures.

Entry-level salaries in Nigerian banks are estimated at ₦280,000 to over ₦500,000 monthly. Photo: Alvaro Gonzalez

Source: Getty Images

Standard Chartered Bank sits near the top of published entry-level comparisons with an estimated monthly salary of around ₦514,000, alongside Stanbic IBTC at an estimated ₦511,000 monthly. As a multinational bank with operations in Nigeria, Standard Chartered also offers exposure to international banking practices and cross-border career pathways.

Other banks vary widely by role and compensation structure. Wema Bank and Providus Bank appear in industry comparisons with reported entry-level estimates around ₦388,000 and ₦433,000 monthly, respectively, while Sterling Bank has been cited around ₦327,000 monthly.

At Fidelity Bank, published salary estimates put typical entry-level pay around ₦360,000 per month, while its 2025 financial filings and broader sector reporting show ongoing personnel investment and promotion exercises.

Here is a summary of reported entry-level bank salary estimates across commonly cited institutions. Figures are estimates and may vary by role and confirmation status.

Institution Reported monthly entry-level estimate Standard Chartered Bank ~₦514,000 Stanbic IBTC Bank ~₦511,000 Providus Bank ~₦433,000 Wema Bank ~₦388,000 Fidelity Bank ~₦360,000 Sterling Bank ~₦327,000

What fintechs pay at entry level

Fintech entry-level pay is more variable and role-dependent than bank pay. At Flutterwave in Lagos, graduate trainees report monthly pay ranging from roughly ₦11,000 to ₦142,000, while customer experience associates earn ₦150,000 to ₦350,000 — and software engineers start at ₦250,000 to ₦875,000 per month.

At Paystack in Lagos, intern-level roles start around ₦22,000 to ₦26,000 monthly, but software engineers earn between ₦275,000 and ₦1,000,000, and backend engineers between ₦104,000 and ₦582,000 per month.

The key takeaway at entry level: banks offer more predictable, structured starting pay. A fresh graduate joining Standard Chartered or Wema Bank knows roughly what their take-home will be. At a fintech, the starting package depends heavily on the specific role — a non-technical graduate trainee may earn less than a banker, while a junior software engineer can match or beat almost any bank's entry-level offer.

Mid-level salaries: where the fintech advantage starts to show

Banking officers at mid-level Nigerian banks typically earn between ₦579,000 and ₦1,050,000 monthly, while assistant managers with supervisory responsibilities take home between ₦700,000 and ₦1,300,000.

Mid-level banking officers in Nigeria earn an estimated ₦579,000 to ₦1.05 million monthly. Photo: Iurii Krasilnikov

Source: Getty Images

For finance and analytical roles specifically, Tier 1 banks such as Zenith, GTBank, Access, First Bank, and UBA pay finance analysts between ₦250,000 and ₦600,000 monthly, while Stanbic IBTC pays ₦300,000 to ₦550,000 — and Paystack (Stripe) pays ₦300,000 to ₦550,000 with the added benefit of equity and flexible working.

The average software engineer base salary at Flutterwave in Nigeria is ₦500,000 per month, based on anonymously reported salaries. Meanwhile, engineers with four to six years of experience at Flutterwave have reported salaries of ₦1,000,000 per month in Lagos.

For mid-level finance managers, Tier 1 banks pay between ₦800,000 and ₦1,500,000 monthly, and Paystack (Stripe) pays between ₦850,000 and ₦1,500,000 — with equity, premium health coverage, and remote flexibility added on top.

This is the level at which the two sectors start to converge. Banks are no longer as far behind as they once were, but fintechs add equity and flexibility that do not appear in the base salary figure.

Senior-level salaries: fintechs pull further ahead

The divergence becomes most pronounced at senior and executive levels. Senior management at Nigerian banks commands between ₦1.5 million and ₦5 million monthly, with performance bonuses potentially adding 20 to 40 per cent to base salaries annually.

Senior management roles in Nigerian banks earn an estimated ₦1.5 million to ₦5 million monthly. Photo: Davidf

Source: Getty Images

Fintech firms compete aggressively at this tier. The highest reported total compensation for a software engineer at Flutterwave in Nigeria sits at ₦11,484,576 annually, with the median yearly total at ₦8,023,200. That works out to roughly ₦668,600 per month at the median — but top earners exceed ₦957,000 per month.

Glassdoor data shows Flutterwave product managers earning approximately ₦6,000,000 per year, software engineers ₦8,000,000, and product designers between ₦8,700,000 — all in base pay alone, before bonuses or equity.

Senior engineers at leading Nigerian fintechs have reported earnings above ₦2,000,000 monthly, plus equity and benefits. No traditional commercial bank consistently matches that figure for technology roles.

The surge in banking compensation in 2025 came as banks battled inflation, rising living costs, and an aggressive talent hunt from fintech firms drawing experienced professionals away from traditional lenders. That is itself the clearest evidence of which sector holds the salary advantage at the top.

Beyond base pay: benefits, equity, and job security

Salary figures alone do not capture the full picture. Each sector bundles very different things with the monthly pay cheque.

What banks typically add

Nigerian banks offer competitive compensation packages. Photo: Comstock Images

Source: Getty Images

While banks do not carry the startup appeal of fintech firms, they offer compensation packages that are competitive when accounting for full benefits—such as healthcare/HMO coverage, pension contributions, productivity incentives, and allowances.

Major Nigerian banks increased personnel spending in 2024 and 2025 amid rising living costs and competition for talent. For example, GTCO implemented major salary adjustments in late 2024, Fidelity Bank introduced salary adjustments and expanded staff promotions, and Zenith Bank's FY 2025 financial results showed staff salaries rising 31.51% to ₦181.07 billion alongside nearly ₦99.69 billion in other staff-related costs.

What fintechs typically add

Fintech analysts, product staff, and engineers may receive equity compensation—such as stock options or restricted stock units—that can boost total value if the company grows and achieves a liquidity event. At Paystack, which Stripe acquired for more than $200 million in 2020, equity upside became a notable part of the company's story, though equity value in private or growing companies always carries vesting conditions and valuation risk.

Fintech credit, product, and engineering roles frequently command higher pay than equivalent traditional banking roles, often paired with flexible or hybrid/remote work policies that remain less common in traditional bank branches.

The trade-off is business volatility: while commercial banks operate under Central Bank of Nigeria regulation and deposit insurance frameworks with multi-decade histories, fintechs can face faster restructuring, cost cuts, or strategic pivots.

Which sector is more lucrative? A level-by-level verdict

The more lucrative choice depends heavily on your role, skill set, and career stage.

Fintechs often pay more for entry-level tech roles. Photo: Dragos Condrea

Source: Getty Images

At entry level , top-paying banks and entry-level fintech roles overlap depending on whether the position is technical or non-technical. For software engineers and specialised tech roles, fintechs often offer higher pay ceilings from early in a career, whereas non-technical bank roles can offer competitive starting pay and structured progression.

, top-paying banks and entry-level fintech roles overlap depending on whether the position is technical or non-technical. For software engineers and specialised tech roles, fintechs often offer higher pay ceilings from early in a career, whereas non-technical bank roles can offer competitive starting pay and structured progression. At mid-level , base salaries across banks and fintechs can look similar in several functions, but fintechs may add equity or flexible work arrangements that shift overall appeal.

, base salaries across banks and fintechs can look similar in several functions, but fintechs may add equity or flexible work arrangements that shift overall appeal. At senior level, fintechs frequently pull ahead for specialised technology and product talent, while senior banking roles combine substantial cash pay with structured allowances, pensions, and institutional stability.

Across major Nigerian banks, FY 2025 combined salaries rose 27.49% to ₦1.05 trillion alongside a 12.75% workforce increase as lenders competed for skilled professionals and responded to inflation. That competition has lifted pay across the broader financial sector.

FAQs

Which Nigerian bank pays the highest entry-level salary in 2025?

Standard Chartered Bank tops the list with an estimated ₦514,000 monthly for fresh graduates, with Stanbic IBTC close behind at ₦511,000. However, Wema Bank leads other comparisons at approximately ₦541,000 per month for new graduates.

Do Flutterwave and Paystack pay more than Nigerian banks?

Flutterwave and Paystack pay above average compared with banks, especially when equity compensation is included. For non-technical roles, the gap is smaller, but tech roles at these fintechs consistently exceed what banks pay at the same experience level.

What is the average senior banker's salary in Nigeria?

There is no single published average across all Nigerian banks, as senior and executive pay varies widely by bank size, role, and performance bonuses. Industry reports and salary estimates generally place senior banking compensation in the multi-million-naira monthly range—with top director disclosures across major lenders reaching hundreds of millions of naira annually—supplemented by allowances, bonuses, and benefits.

Are fintech salaries in Nigeria stable?

Fintech salaries can be higher, but the roles carry more risk than bank positions. Fintech companies are more selective and offer faster career growth, though for a first role, a bank or a funded startup may be a safer entry point.

Does Sterling Bank offer good pay for entry-level staff?

Published salary estimates place Sterling Bank's entry-level pay around ₦327,000 per month, though actual compensation depends on role, grade, and internal pay adjustments.

Final word

For most career levels, fintechs offer a higher ceiling — especially in technology and product roles — while banks provide more predictable, structured pay with strong non-salary benefits. If you are a software engineer or product manager, the fintech route is almost certainly more lucrative from the outset. If you are entering a non-technical banking career, the salary gap between the top banks and mid-tier fintechs is smaller than the headlines suggest, and the structured career path at an institution like Standard Chartered, Fidelity Bank, or Providus Bank remains genuinely competitive.

DISCLAIMER: This article is not sponsored by any third party. It is intended for general informational purposes only and does not address individual circumstances. It is not a substitute for professional advice or help and should not be relied on to make decisions of any kind. Any action you take upon the information presented in this article is strictly at your own risk and responsibility!

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Source: Legit.ng