Linc Edochie broke his silence online after his father Pete Edochie's passing to address viral claims about celebrity donations

He said images circulating online of celebrities giving the family large sums of money were AI-generated and completely false

His statement sparked strong reactions on social media, with many weighing in on the controversy

Linc Edochie has spoken out for the first time since the death of his father, veteran Nollywood actor Pete Edochie, pushing back against claims spreading rapidly across social media.

In a video shared online on Sunday, November 29, Linc said that while several people have come to the family home to offer their condolences, not a single celebrity has provided any financial support. He went further to say that images circulating on the internet, purportedly showing well-known figures gifting the family large sums of money, are entirely fabricated and AI-generated.

Linc Edochie debunks claim that family received financial gifts. Credit: lincedochie/peteedochie

Source: Instagram

Pete Edochie's death and the condolence visits

Pete Edochie, widely celebrated for his portrayal of Okonkwo in the television adaptation of Chinua Achebe's Things Fall Apart, died on 25 November 2026 in Enugu at the age of 79. His passing followed a prolonged battle with prostate cancer, and his death was confirmed in a family statement signed by his son Leo Pete Edochie.

Tributes poured in from across Nollywood and beyond. Nigeria's Minister of Art, Culture, Tourism and the Creative Economy, Hannatu Musawa, visited the family in Enugu to personally relay President Bola Tinubu's condolences. Media executives and other public figures also paid their respects at the family home. Funeral arrangements are yet to be fully announced.

Linc Edochie's message on false claims

Linc's decision to address the matter publicly underlines how quickly misinformation took hold in the days following his father's death. His comments point to a sharp contrast between the outpouring of sympathy in public spaces and the actual support received by the family privately.

Linc Edochie challenges viral pictures tied to his family after Pete’s death. Credit: peteedochie

Source: Instagram

Social media users responded to his statement with a mix of sympathy and candour. Here are some of the reactions from Instagram:

@ch.ichi6789:

"Thanks for coming out to put a stop on all this nonsense. May God comfort you all @ may he rest in peace"

@aishaaqil9:

"My condolences"

@realanitabrown:

"Sad,why are people always finding a way to mock the dead and rip people off 😔 🕊💔😢 In-between, Things have truly fallen apart 😢 We came with nothing, we go with nothing. No one knows now, let us live right and be kind to one another."

@gbola_and_kpekus_activist:

"Must you receive a dime? Are you people not ok to do the needful for your father? Must the public give ?"

@kenny_01_ajia:

"Pèlé Linc, it's well wiv you and your family. Accept my condolences. Normally, I don't listen to most of these bloggers when it comes to personal issues.i want to hear directly from the person concerned."

Watch video of Linc Edochie addressing donation claims

Fans worry for Patience Ozokwo after Pete Edochie's death

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the death of Pete Edochie shook the Nigerian entertainment industry to its core, and an old video of actress Patience Ozokwor made the rounds and tugged at heartstrings across social media.

As tributes poured in from across the country, an older clip of Patience Ozokwor, popularly known as Mama G, began circulating online. In the video, which dates back to September 2025, the actress openly admitted how deeply unsettling the thought of Edochie's death was to her.

Source: Legit.ng