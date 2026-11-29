Kogi East socio-political figure Hon. Austin Okai Usman addressed youths at the annual Oma Igala Night event on Saturday, 28 November 2026

Okai cautioned young people about the legal consequences of reckless online behaviour, including cyberstalking and defamation

The event drew notable figures from across Igalaland, including former Kogi State Governor Idris Wada and several other dignitaries

Hon. Austin Okai Usman, a socio-political figure from Kogi East, used his platform at the Oma Igala Night event on Saturday, November 28, 2026, to deliver a sharp warning to youths in the region about the dangers of misusing social media and engaging in cybercrime.

Speaking as a guest on a talk show at the event, Okai described the digital space as a double-edged sword, one capable of opening doors or permanently closing them, depending on how it is used. He encouraged young people to channel online platforms towards learning new skills, building professional networks, and promoting ideas that benefit their communities.

Austin Okai warns Kogi youths against cybercrime, fake news and cyberstalking. Photo: Austin Okai

Source: UGC

Okai's warning on cybercrime

However, Okai was equally firm in his condemnation of destructive online behaviour, citing the spread of fake news, cyberbullying, malicious posts, and character assassination as growing concerns among young Nigerians.

"Social media is a powerful tool. It can make you, but if you are not careful, it can also destroy you," he said.

He reminded youths that digital footprints are permanent, urging them to think carefully before publishing or sharing any content online.

On the legal implications, Okai was direct, warning that chasing social media engagement is not worth the risk of imprisonment.

"Do not let the number of likes and comments deceive you. The laws against cyberstalking are potent. If you cross the line and play into the wrong hands, it can land you in prison for years," he warned.

About the Oma Igala Night event

Oma Igala Night is an annual gathering founded and anchored by Mr. Sunday Ataboh of Urahtv. This year's edition brought together prominent figures from across Igalaland and beyond.

Attendees included former Kogi State Governor Idris Wada, Chief Kingsley Ilona (CEO of Lona Group of Companies), Chief Joseph Ameh Erico (APC senatorial candidate for Kogi East), Alhaji Dabo Dantelle (APM National Chairman), J.S. Okutepa (SAN), Hajia Salamatu Baiwa, Hon. Joshua Adejo, Alhaji Ilemona Yusuf, Dr. Shaibu Husseini (Executive Director and CEO of the National Film and Video Censors Board), and Alhaji Hassan Enape, among others.

Nigeria faces over 4,700 cyberattacks weekly

Meanwhile, West Africa lost more than N1 billion to fraud that conventional security tools failed to catch between January and June 2026, according to a new threat landscape report by cybersecurity firm Esentry.

The firm said three separate fraud incidents were only discovered after routine audits, customer complaints and settlement warnings, not because any security system flagged them.

Source: Legit.ng