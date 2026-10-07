Agege Local Government Chairman Abdulganiyu Vinod Obasa officially announced the recruitment of Smile Officers for health booths

Applicants must hold an OND, HND or BSc, be aged 21 to 30, and reside within 20 minutes of their assigned health booth

Curriculum vitae (CVs) must be submitted to the office of the chairman, Vinod Obasa, before the Friday, October 9, 2026 deadline

Ridwan Adeola Yusuf is a Current Affairs Editor with Legit.ng. He writes about the workplace, job issues and wellness.

Agege, Lagos State - Agege Local Government in Lagos State is recruiting Customer Service and Sales Officers, known internally as Smile Officers, to work at health booths across the area.

Legit.ng reports that Abdulganiyu Vinod Obasa, the incumbent chairman of Agege Local Government Area (LGA), announced the vacancies on Wednesday, October 7, 2026, through a post on his verified X (formerly Twitter) page.

Agege Local Government Chairman Abdulganiyu Vinod Obasa announces recruitment for Customer Service and Sales Officers to work at health booths across the area. Photo credit: @ganiyuobasa2025

Source: Twitter

Agege LG lists requirements for applicants

On behalf of his LGA, Obasa stated that the drive was meant to bring on board individuals who are genuinely committed to serving residents and widening access to healthcare within Agege communities.

The ideal candidates must hold a minimum of an Ordinary National Diploma (OND), Higher National Diploma (HND) or a Bachelor of Science (BSc) degree in any field of study. The age requirement is between 21 and 30 years old.

Proximity to work is a key condition: all applicants must live within 20 minutes of the health booth they would be assigned to.

Additional requirements include strong communication and interpersonal abilities, a basic understanding of customer service and sales, a valid National Identification Number (NIN), and an active registration with the Lagos State Residents Registration Agency (LASRRA).

Agege LG sets recruitment application deadline

The window to apply closes on Friday, October 9, 2026. Interested candidates are to submit their CVs directly to the Office of the Chairman, Agege Local Government. Those with questions about the recruitment process can reach the local government on +234 803 835 0008.

Furthermore, Obasa urged eligible residents to seize the opportunity, saying the roles are central to the local government's push to make healthcare more accessible to people living in Agege.

Read Obasa’s full post on X about the Smile Officers job opening below:

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Source: Legit.ng