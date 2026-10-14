Thailand's Long-Term Resident Visa programme lists four specific categories of foreigners who qualify for fast track service at international airports

The LTR Visa offers a package of benefits beyond airport priority, including exemption from standard foreign employment ratio rules

Spouses and children of qualifying LTR Visa holders are also eligible to apply under a dependants' visa category

Thailand has revealed four categories of foreigners who will receive priority treatment at its international airports.

This priority exists under the country's Long-Term Resident (LTR) Visa programme, a scheme designed to attract wealthy and highly skilled individuals to the country.

Thailand explains eligibility for fast-track airport services. Photo credit: BowerGroupAsia.

Source: UGC

The fast track airport service is one of several privileges extended to LTR Visa holders, including an extended reporting period of once per year rather than the standard 90-day requirement.

The 4 Categories That Qualify

According to Thailand's LTR Visa programme, the four groups eligible for the airport priority treatment are Wealthy Global Citizens, Wealthy Pensioners, Work-from-Thailand Professionals, and Highly Skilled Professionals.

Dependants, meaning the spouses and children of primary LTR Visa holders, may also apply for their own visa under the programme.

Each category carries its own set of financial and professional requirements. Highly Skilled Professionals, for instance, must earn a minimum average income of USD 80,000 per year over the previous two years and must be employed in one of Thailand's targeted industries.

Those earning between USD 40,000 and USD 80,000 can still qualify by presenting a master's degree or higher in science and technology.

All applicants must also hold health insurance covering at least USD 50,000 or maintain a bank balance of no less than USD 100,000 for a minimum of 12 months.

Other LTR Visa Privileges

Beyond the airport fast track, LTR Visa holders benefit from an exemption to Thailand's standard rule requiring four Thai employees for every one foreign worker.

Work permits are issued digitally and can be processed within three to five working days after visa approval. Work-from-Thailand Professionals, however, are not eligible for a Thai work permit since they are employed by foreign companies and work remotely from Thailand.

Thailand's Thailand Investment and Expat Services Centre (TIESC) which officially opened on 17 March 2025 at One Bangkok on Rama IV Road in Bangkok, handles visa and work permit processing under the programme.

The Thai government has set a target of attracting one million wealthy or talented foreign residents over the next five years through initiatives such as this.

Thailand makes official post about retirement visa

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Thailand's retirement visa programme targets foreigners at a paticular age range who hold a state pension and wish to stay in the country.

Applicants must meet strict financial thresholds, including a monthly income or a minimum balance held in a current bank account.

Source: Legit.ng