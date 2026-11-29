Deputy Spokesman Philip Agbese praised Speaker Abbas for sustaining executive-legislative harmony since June 2023

Agbese recalled Tinubu's key role in Abbas securing 353 votes to emerge as Speaker of the 10th House of Representatives

The lawmaker pointed to Abbas's handling of the Tax Reform Bill and Rivers State of Emergency as tests of his leadership

Abuja, FCT - Philip Agbese, the Deputy Spokesman of the House of Representatives, has described Speaker Tajudeen Abbas's loyalty to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu as one that serves the broader national interest rather than mere party allegiance.

Agbese made the remarks during a Sunday interview in which he assessed Abbas's leadership and the overall performance of the 10th National Assembly as it enters its final phase ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Deputy Spokesman of the House of Representatives, Philip Agbese, speaks on Tajudeen Abbas's relationship with President Tinubu. Photo: Tajudeen Abbas, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Facebook

Abbas emerged as Speaker on June 13, 2023, winning 353 votes against former Deputy Speaker Ahmed Idris Wase and Aminu Sani Jaji, who each received three votes. His emergence came with the backing of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), and Tinubu played a central role in mobilising support for his candidacy before the inauguration of the 10th National Assembly.

According to Agbese, the Speaker has since justified the confidence placed in him by Tinubu and other stakeholders through his leadership style and his management of relations with the executive arm.

Abbas and Tinubu's working relationship

"The President no doubt, was instrumental to the emergence of Abbas as Speaker in 2023, and I can say that he has so far not disappointed in the confidence reposed in him. He has demonstrated loyalty and support for the President, but more importantly, he understands that such a relationship must ultimately serve the national interest," Agbese said.

He added:

"The executive-legislative harmony we are witnessing is a great sign of trust. It shows that both arms of government understand the importance of working together to move the country forward."

Agbese pointed to Nigeria's history of speakers from ruling parties turning against those same parties as context for why Abbas's approach stands out. He said the Speaker had instead chosen cooperation, managing competing interests within the House without generating open conflict.

Abbas's key legislative moments

Agbese highlighted the Speaker's handling of the Tax Reform Bill, the Electoral Act Amendment, and the State of Emergency Declaration in Rivers state as occasions where Abbas demonstrated political maturity under pressure.

"In times of political storms and disagreements, what matters is how the leadership manages the situation. When the opposition disagrees, how do you handle those differences? How do you ensure that the House remains focused on its responsibilities? These are some of the things that attest to the quality of leadership Abbas has demonstrated," Agbese said.

The deputy spokesman, nevertheless, noted that executive-legislative harmony should not be mistaken for a surrender of the National Assembly's constitutional independence. He stressed that the legislature retains its distinct responsibilities in lawmaking, representation, and oversight.

Agbese also noted that Abbas has continued to mobilise support for Tinubu's re-election bid in his home state and across the country as the parliamentary term draws closer to its end.

Speaker Abbas backs Tinubu's borrowing strategy

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Speaker Abbas reaffirmed the Green Chamber’s support for President Tinubu’s borrowing strategy, describing it as a necessary instrument to drive economic growth and reduce poverty.

He said a recent speech by the House Leader at a West African Parliamentary Conference was “mischievously reported out of context,” creating a false impression of disagreement with the President’s fiscal direction.

Source: Legit.ng