Hong Kong has updated its Talent List in 2025, covering 60 professions across nine industry segments that could open immigration doors for skilled workers

The list targets professionals in fields ranging from financial services and healthcare to green shipping and innovation technology

Foreigners whose roles appear on the list may qualify for facilitated entry under three separate Hong Kong immigration schemes

Hong Kong has published a updated register of the professions it needs most, and for skilled workers eyeing a move to the city, appearing on that list could be the key to a faster path in.

The Hong Kong government released the revised Talent List in 2025, naming 60 professions across nine industry segments that qualify individuals for immigration facilitation under special admission schemes. The list was first compiled in 2018 to help the city attract high-calibre professionals in a focused and strategic way, with the broader goal of building a high value-added and diversified economy.

Hong Kong mentions the jobs foreigners can use to qualify for talent immigration schemes. Photo credit: Getty Image

Source: Getty Images

What professions made Hong Kong's Talent List?

The nine segments covered by the updated list are:

Business support Creative industries, arts and culture Development and construction Environmental technology services Financial services Healthcare services Innovation and technology Legal and dispute resolution services Aviation and shipping

Specific roles highlighted include experienced systems architects, accountants, patent professionals, aircraft maintenance engineers, ship surveyors, and professionals working in green shipping, a reflection of the city's push towards sustainable maritime trade.

How the Talent List opens immigration doors

Professionals whose occupations appear on the list become eligible for facilitated entry under three distinct Hong Kong immigration schemes: the General Employment Policy (GEP), the Admission Scheme for Mainland Talents and Professionals (ASMTP), and the Quality Migrant Admission Scheme (QMAS).

Each scheme serves a different category of applicant, but all three recognise Talent List membership as a marker of the skills Hong Kong is actively seeking to bring in. For Nigerians and other Africans exploring the japa route beyond traditional Western destinations, Hong Kong's structured and profession-specific approach offers a concrete framework for assessing eligibility before making any move.

The full list of qualifying professions is available on the official Hong Kong Talent List portal.

In a similar report, Legit.ng published that Hong Kong announced the salary foreigners can earn to bypass the local recruitment proof requirement.

Hong Kong: Graduates qualify for work permits

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Hong Kong announced its Top Talent Pass Scheme and the 200 universities whose graduates may be eligible to apply.

The scheme lets qualified graduates move to Hong Kong and look for work without a job offer—but Category B applicants still need at least three years of work experience within the past five years.

Source: Legit.ng